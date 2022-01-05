Bibs pacifier vs. Mam pacifier

Pacifiers should be replaced every four to six weeks, giving you plenty of opportunities to find a pacifier your baby will really love.

Are Bibs or Mam pacifiers better?

When you’re shopping for an infant, you want to get it right. This is especially so when it comes to products they’ll be putting into their mouths. A good pacifier can be a big help, but how do you know that you’ve found one that’s safe, durable and practical? Bibs and Mam are both trusted baby brands, but which one makes a better pacifier? Each has different attributes, especially when it comes to design and price.

Bibs pacifiers

Bibs is a quality baby brand that’s been around since 1978 specializing in pacifiers. They have been perfecting their pacifiers for over four decades, modifying materials and designs as needed to ensure that they’re making the best pacifiers they can offer. The company is based in Denmark and all of their products are made there as well. The company prides itself on sustainable practices, as well as charity work to help children and caregivers across the planet.

The goal at Bibs is to provide baby products that are made from top-quality materials and are pleasing to the eye, which is why they offer plenty of subtlety different but striking color options. Their pacifiers come in four different styles, each of which is designed and manufactured with care. Bibs pacifiers cost anywhere from $7.99 for one to around $16.99 for sets of two and close to $30 for packs of four. They can be purchased at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby.

Bibs pacifier pros

Bibs is dedicated to constant improvement. The materials and practices they employ keep up with the times, ensuring safe and high-quality products. All of their pacifiers are BPA-free, PVC-free and phthalates-free.

There are three sizes from which to choose: 0-6 months, 6-18 months and 18-36 months. Pricing for all sizes remains the same, so you’re not paying more for larger pacifiers.

Bibs pacifiers are soft and soothing. The nipples are made from natural rubber designed to look and feel like a real nipple. Breastfeeding mothers have noted that this rubber design makes for an easy transition from the breast to the pacifier.

These pacifiers are convenient. There is an outer ring that makes handling easier for the baby, as well as perforated air holes around the sides to ensure proper air flow.

The color selection is wide and carefully curated, allowing you to pair pacifiers for specific outfits or color schemes. Bibs pacifiers are known for their tasteful solid color palettes.

Bibs pacifier cons

The pricing is a little high. If pacifiers were a one-and-done business, then the $7.99 per pacifier price tag wouldn’t matter much, but pacifiers get lost. They break. They wear out. It’s usually recommended that pacifiers get replaced every four to six weeks and so accumulating Bibs pacifiers will cost more over time.

Some users have reported that water gets trapped in the nipple, which can make cleaning and sanitation more difficult.

Best Bibs pacifier

Bibs Baby Pacifier Colour (2-pack)

Available in three sizes and over a dozen colors, this pack features two round pacifiers with easy-to-grab handles on the backs and perforated edges for ideal airflow. They have natural rubber nipples and the shields are made from food-grade silicone.

Sold by Amazon

Mam pacifiers

Mam has been making baby products since 1976 and takes great pride in its designs and safety standards. Based in Austria, Mam manufactures products across Europe and sells them worldwide. Mam pacifiers come in a variety of colors, styles and prints, as well as sizes ranging from extra-small newborn pacifiers to larger designs geared towards children over 1 year old.

Mam is interested in making more sustainable baby products and has included in their lineup a pacifier with a natural rubber latex nipple that is better for the environment. Most of their pacifiers are made from food-grade silicone, which is BPA-free and BPS-free. Pricing is fairly reasonable, with packs of two or three pacifiers usually falling within the $6.99-$11 range. Mam products can be purchased at Amazon and Buy Buy Baby.

Mam pacifier pros

Mam pacifiers are affordable. They often come in sets of two or three and even the three-pack is usually priced below $11.

The silicone nipple is durable with a texture that makes it anti-slip. Silicone lasts longer than rubber, meaning you can get more use out of the pacifier before the nipple begins to lose its shape.

The shield is designed to maximize the baby’s comfort. Many Mam pacifiers use minimal shield-to-skin contact for comfort and the shield is curved in such a way as to fit comfortably on the face. Air holes along the shield allow for proper airflow so that a rash doesn’t develop around the mouth.

The prints are cute and playful. Each pacifier has an adorable print, ranging from geometric patterns to cuddly animal illustrations.

Some Mam pacifiers glow in the dark, making them easier to find at night or if they are dropped in a difficult-to-reach place.

Mam pacifier cons

Silicone nipples are not as soft or thick as rubber nipples, so babies accustomed to breastfeeding might not take to these as easily.

There is no ring on the back. This means there’s nothing for the baby to hold onto and attaching these pacifiers to any kind of a clip is more of a challenge.

Water can trap inside the nipple easily and is difficult to remove. As a result, you will want to be extra vigilant in cleaning these.

Best Mam pacifier

Mam Air Night & Day Pacifier Set (3-pack)

Available in three color schemes with a butterfly design, this set comes with one “day” pacifier and two “night” pacifiers that glow in the dark. They feature reduced skin contact to minimize facial irritation and the nipples are made from BPA-free silicone.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Bibs pacifier or a Mam pacifier?

When it comes to price and durability, Mam pacifiers are more affordable and last longer with convenient anti-slip nipples. If you are looking for a product that will more closely mimic the feel of real skin, however, the Bibs rubber nipple is the higher-quality option.

Both Bibs and Mam make top-quality pacifiers, so which you’ll want to go with will ultimately come down to what you want to pay and how closely you want the pacifier experience to replicate the feel of breastfeeding.

