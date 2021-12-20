Best toddler step stool

Your kid won’t have to rely on you or another grown-up for their self-care needs, since the step stool will let them reach the toilet or sink on their own.

Which toddler step stools are best?

Toddler step stools are an excellent purchase that help support and promote healthy patterns of self-care and independence for your kids. Your child won’t need to rely on an adult for their self-care needs, since the toddler step stool will enable them to reach the toilet or sink on their own. The Secure Home by Jessa Leona Dual-Height Step Stool for Kids is a stellar toddler step stool.

What to know before you buy a toddler step stool

Consider the height of the step stool

Most stools vary from about 8 to 12 inches tall, which works well for most uses, including cleaning high areas and reaching top-level shelves around your home, but there are many shorter step stools that work well for kids who need an additional boost. Toddler step stools that are about 4 to 6 inches tall work well for young kids and toddlers.

Think about who will be using the stool

Your child will most likely need to use the stool to reach the toilet or the sink, so you should search for a short stool with a stable and uniform construction. It can also help to look for one with handrails, so your toddler has something to grip onto for extra security.

Find the right size step stool

Most step stools are about 8 to 10 inches long, but the length differs according to the style of the stool.

What to look for in a quality toddler step stool

Slip protection

Many stools come with slip guards composed of rubber-like or rubber materials to keep the stool in place. These guards are found on the legs, base and platform of the stool.

Material

The most common materials for stools include plastic, wood and metal.

Handrails

There are some stools out there with handrails that allow toddlers something to hold onto while climbing onto the stool.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler step stool

Toddler step stools range in price from about $15-$60. The most inexpensive stools go for $15 to $20, while mid-range stools cost about $20-$30 and high-end stools vary in price from $35-$60.

Toddler step stool FAQ

What are the most durable materials for a toddler step stool with heavy-duty use?

A. Step stools are meant to hold weight, so the materials used to make stools are typically reinforced for strength. That being said, metal and wood are stronger materials than plastic, but plastic materials work well for most toddlers and young kids.

Will the legs of the toddler step stool slip on hardwood floors or other hard flooring surfaces?

A. This can be an issue, but most brands take precautions to prevent stools from slipping, even on hard flooring surfaces. Most stools have rubber-coated bases or feet to hold them in place when toddlers or other people are climbing onto them. You should search for this feature when looking for a new toddler step stool, especially if you want to use it on a hard flooring surface.

Do folding step stools have any disadvantages?

A. You will likely trade the convenience of compact storage and portability for slightly less stability when it comes to the design of the step stool. That being said, many step stools come with reliable features, such as folding legs that lock the stool into place. Foldable stools look slightly industrial and not quite as stylish as wooden stools if aesthetics are an issue for you.

What is the right height for a toddler step stool?

A. You should start your kid off with a toddler step stool with a fairly low platform, including enough height to boost the reach but not so much height that your child could badly hurt themselves if they fall. You should search for a stool that is meant for children or a stool that’s between 4 and 6 inches high: just enough height to provide them with a boost.

What’s the best toddler step stool to buy?

Top toddler step stool

Secure Home by Jessa Leona Dual-Height Step Stool for Kids

What you need to know: The dual-height design of this stool makes it a win-win for both preschool-age kids and toddlers.

What you’ll love: This lightweight stool holds up to 150 pounds and measures 14 inches deep by 12.7 inches wide by 10.3 inches tall. The soft-grip steps of the product provide support and comfort for your child’s feet, and the slip-resistant design offers a secure grip on all styles of flooring.

What you should consider: This stool’s anti-slide pieces are fairly small, so you should consider placing a non-skid mat under it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler step stool for the money

Bumbo Step Stool

What you need to know: This basic stool provides some upgrades, including a wide base that is more difficult to tip over.

What you’ll love: This step stool supports up to 110 pounds and measures about 11.125 inches deep by 6.5 inches high by 15.125 inches wide. The product is also extremely stable, portable, lightweight and sturdy and includes some gripping holes.

What you should consider: This step stool could use slightly more slip resistance on some types of flooring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BabyBjӧrn Safe Step

What you need to know: This sturdy step stool features a solid rubber-padded bottom and is an ideal option for both young preschoolers and toddlers.

What you’ll love: This product weighs about 1.5 pounds and measures 6 inches tall by 9.25 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep. The stool also comes with rounded features that repel dirt, as well as a non-slip rubber surface and rubber padded legs to prevent sliding.

What you should consider: This step stool is too small for smaller toddlers to get to the toilet, but it should be okay for those aged 30 to 36 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

