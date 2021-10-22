Best Motorola baby monitor

Gone are the days when you couldn’t venture too far away with your baby monitor to hear your child. With a Motorola baby monitor, you can be on the other side of the globe and still keep tabs on your child.

Which Motorola baby monitors are best?

It’s natural to want to know what your newborn is up to all hours of the day, but it’s not always practical. Luckily, today’s modern baby monitors allow you to know everything that’s going on in your child’s room, whether you’re in the house or not.

Motorola has been a trusted brand of quality communication devices for many years, and their baby monitors are no exception. They have many models at a variety of price points, so you’re bound to find one that fits your needs. Our top pick is the Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor.

What to know before you buy a Motorola baby monitor

Remote access

Expanded coverage

You want to set up the monitor so it has a clear view of your sleeping baby, but you aren’t stuck with that view. Most models allow you to change the camera angle so you can get more complete coverage–up, down and to both sides.

Multiple cameras

You will receive one camera when you purchase a Motorola baby monitor, but you can add up to four additional cameras if you have more than one child and want to place monitors in more than one room of the house.

What to look for in a Motorola baby monitor

Night vision

Are you tired of that grainy black and white footage you usually associate with videos taken at night? Motorola baby monitors have crisp night vision that allows you to clearly see what’s going on in your child’s room.

Two-way communication

Not only will you be able to hear everything going on in your child’s room, but you can also communicate back to your child. You can calm them down or lull them to sleep, even if you aren’t in the room with them.

Temperature control

Some Motorola baby monitors allow you to adjust the temperature of your child’s room from the app on your phone if you notice it’s getting too warm or cold.

Additional features

Some Motorola baby monitors are fitted with multi-colored night lights and projectors that cast soothing images onto the ceiling above your child’s crib to help lull them to sleep. You can even use The Hubble Baby Smart Sleep Assistant app to keep track of your child’s sleep patterns, feeding times, diaper changes and pumping sessions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Motorola baby monitor

Motorola baby monitors are available at a wide variety of prices ranging from $75-$250. You can find budget-friendly models between $75-$150 that offer lower-end versions of the same features.

The mid-range monitors are where you’ll find the best value, and they range from $150-$200. They have high-quality features, including video, temperature monitoring and even entertainment for your little ones. The top-of-the-line Motorola baby monitors can cost over $200 and have remote access, intercoms and picture-in-picture display.

Motorola baby monitor FAQ

Are Motorola baby monitors safe and secure?

A. There are some potential security issues if your baby monitor utilizes WiFi, so you want to make sure that your home network is secure and that you have the proper security measures in place to avoid being hacked.

Should I use batteries or plug in the baby monitor?

A. This is dependent entirely on location. If your baby is located away from an outlet, a model with batteries will be your best option. However, batteries can die, so if you’re in a location where you can plug the monitor in, you should do that instead to avoid any surprises. That’s why purchasing a model that can both use batteries and be plugged in is your best bet.

What’s the best Motorola baby monitor to buy?

Top Motorola baby monitor

Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: Motorola’s most comprehensive baby monitor boasts two cameras and a large variety of useful features.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the crystal clear display in real-time during both day and night. By connecting with the Hubble app, you are able to monitor your baby from anywhere and stay on top of your baby’s health by tracking their sleep, eating times and diaper changes.

What you should consider: This model runs at the top of the price point for Motorola baby monitors.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Motorola baby monitor for the money

Motorola Comfort75 Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This is the best budget-friendly Motorola baby monitor, and it’s loaded with high-tech features and benefits.

What you’ll love: This video baby monitor offers two-way intercom that allows the baby to hear their parent’s voice at any time. It also has high sensitivity to sounds, so you won’t miss the littlest coo. The wireless monitor sports a 5 inch LCD color display and two-times digital zoom that allows you to see the room and your baby in detail.

What you should consider: The battery life on this model is shorter than others on the market.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Motorola Comfort85 WiFi Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This is an ideal baby monitor, as it’s loaded with capabilities to connect to many smart devices.

What you’ll love: This monitor offers both Wi-Fi and GHz FHSS wireless connectivity, and the ability to view from anywhere in the world on compatible smart devices. This high-tech device allows you to simply touch a monitor or device to say good morning or goodnight to your baby, no matter how far away you are.

What you should consider: This model suffers some glitches, including screen freezing.

Where to buy: Amazon

