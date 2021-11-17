Best toddler shoes

Your kid’s feet are constantly growing, and they might be between sizes. Some brands will offer half sizes, others will not. Always size up instead of down to avoid pinching or rubbing.

Which toddler shoes are best?

Selecting shoes for toddlers can be arduous. Looking through all of the options can be overwhelming, all while trying to get your child to sit still long enough to measure their feet. There are many choices and styles with different fits for wide or narrow feet, some with more support than others and some for just around the house. If you’re looking for a fun and supportive shoe Skechers Toddler Girls Twinkle Toes Sparkle Light is the top choice.

What to know before you buy toddler shoes

Support

Does the shoe aid in walking? Is the sole too thin or too thick? The ideal toddler shoe should have a thin but supportive sole that mimics being barefoot. Shoes that are too stiff could impair proper foot development.

Material

Toddler shoes are made from a variety of materials including leather, canvas, rubber, foam and fabric knits. Some of these materials are more supportive and breathable than others. If your child tends to have sweaty feet, avoid synthetic materials that won’t allow the shoe to breathe.

Types of toddler shoes

Boots

There are many different categories of toddler boots, including snow boots, rain boots, Ugg-style boots, booties, etc. If you live in an area with a lot of rain or snow, a waterproof boot would be your best option to stay warm and dry for winter.

Slippers

Often decorated with the latest cartoon or Disney characters, toddler slippers are great for wearing around the house. Make sure that the slippers have either rubber or some type of traction-creating material on the sole so they won’t slip on hard floors.

Sneakers

Toddler sneakers provide great support for growing feet and provide more stability than sandals. Try to find sneakers with Velcro closure as they are much easier than laces for you and your toddler.

Sandals

Sandals are great for summer and provide extra breathability. Toddler sandals and flip flops often come with an extra strap to ensure the shoe remains on the foot. If you’re looking for more support, check out gladiator and fisherman style sandals as they are sturdier than slide-on sandals.

What to look for in quality toddler shoes

Soles

You’ll want to be certain that the shoe has sturdy soles, and its even better if there is some type of gripper or tread on the shoe. Some toddler shoes are made without soles, like slippers or moccasins, and they will not last long outside due to a lack of protection.

Color

The darker the shoe or more complex the pattern, the less dirt will show. White shoes might seem like they would match with everything, but kids like to get into the dirt and you don’t want to spend all of your time cleaning shoes.

Sizing

It is essential to find the correct shoe size. Place your child’s foot onto a piece of paper and draw a line to measure or head out to the local shoe store and have their feet measured by a professional. Don’t forget to measure the width, as some toddlers have wider feet than others. There should be enough room in the toe box for the foot to expand and the shoe should fit without any areas of rub or wear.

How much you can expect to spend on toddler shoes

Expect to spend at least $10-$20 on a pair of toddler shoes. A pair of sandals will run closer to $10-15, while a pair of boots fit into the $20-$30 range. Some name brands that offer toddler shoes like Nike or Adidas will be closer to $50-$75.

Toddler shoes FAQ

How often will I need to size up?

A. It is important to regularly check that your child’s shoes are fitting properly. Growth spurts can happen at any time and suddenly perfect shoes are no longer comfortable. Shoes that are too small can cause ingrown toenails, blisters and other issues.

If I can’t afford a new pair of shoes every time they grow, what can I do?

A. Second-hand shops are one of the best places to find toddler shoes. Since kids grow so quickly, you can often score a pair of gently used shoes for a very reasonable price. Just be sure the shoes aren’t too worn as you want to be sure they still have support.

What are the best toddler shoes to buy?

Top toddler shoes

Skechers Toddler Girls Twinkle Toes Sparkle Light

What you need to know: These are a stunning pair of Lavender and pink glitter light-up sneakers with easy Velcro closure.

What you’ll love: These adorable athletic shoes feature a low profile, a heel tab for easy on and off and a light-up rhinestone-embellished toe cap. Pink laces are accentuated by the pink, purple and blue graphics. The rubber sole features grips for better traction.

What you should consider: The battery will eventually wear out and the shoes will no longer light up.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top toddler shoes for the money

Roxy Kids Tahiti Sandal Flip-Flip

What you need to know: These are Toddler girls striped pink sandals with elastic back strap for extra support.

What you’ll love: The upper portion of this flip-flop is made with soft two-tone rubber and the pink elastic strap around the back ensures that the shoes will stay on your toddler’s feet. With ten different vivid color and design options to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the right fit.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt that the shoes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sperry Kid’s Bowline Storm Boot

What you need to know: Waterproof toddler boots with extra-thick rubber sole, perfect for snow days or rainy days spent jumping in puddles.

What you’ll love: These unisex boots are lightweight, comfortable, and will keep those little feet dry no matter the weather outside. Sperry boots feature a signature rubber sole that is known for excellent wet/dry traction. The optional D-rings for the laces ensure a snug fit.

What you should consider: The boots are only available in toddler sizes 6-10.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stefanie Hammond writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.