Best light-up shoes for toddlers

Which light-up shoes are best for toddlers?

Light-up shoes for toddlers come with built-in LED lights to brighten up your child’s days with a colorful and vibrant trail of attitude. These light-up shoes come in a variety of styles, from low-tops to high-tops and shoes with straps or laces. The Puma Speeder Illuminescent V Light-Up Sneakers are stellar light-up shoes for toddlers.

What to know before you buy light-up shoes for toddlers

Lighting mechanism

The lighting mechanisms in light-up shoes for toddlers are usually either rechargeable or pressure-activated. Rechargeable shoes use control switches and USB charging ports, and they stay lit until turned off. Pressure-activated shoes have built-in sensors that require the child to jump, stomp or step to turn the lights on.

Light placement

LED lights can be placed in different parts on the shoe. These shoes usually have LED lights fitted around the whole sole of the shoe, but some shoes only light up in the toe or heel area.

What to look for in quality light-up shoes for toddlers

Materials

You should search for light-up shoes with robust rubber soles and age-appropriate materials. Faux leather, genuine leather and other sturdy fabrics work well for toddlers.

Variable light settings

There are some light-up shoes with adjustable light settings, and rechargeable shoes provide different light modes, including flashing, static and various colors.

Remote control

Some light-up shoes have up to 15 different settings and come with a remote control to allow your child to change the patterns and colors with the simple press of a button.

Size

It’s crucial to find the appropriate fit, since small shoes will be uncomfortable and large shoes can increase the risk of falling or stumbling.

How much you can expect to spend on light-up shoes for toddlers

The most inexpensive light-up shoes for toddlers vary in price from about $10-$20, while mid-range shoes cost about $20-$35 and high-end shoes go for $35-$70 or more.

Light-up shoes for toddlers FAQ

Can you switch off light-up shoes for toddlers for daily wear?

A. Not all light-up shoes can turn off. Most pressure-activated shoes can’t be turned off and will keep lighting up every time your child takes a step until the LED lights stop working or the battery dies.

If you want your child’s shoes to also function as daily wear, you should buy a rechargeable pair with a control switch.

How long do rechargeable light-up shoes for toddlers take to achieve a full charge?

A. The amount of time the shoes take to reach a full charge differs from one pair of shoes to another. Most of these shoes achieve a full charge within a couple of hours of plugging them into a power outlet.

Can you wash your child’s light-up shoes?

A. Moisture and electrical circuitry don’t work very well together, and you definitely shouldn’t submerge your child’s light-up shoes in water. Rechargeable shoes are fairly susceptible to malfunctioning from moisture going into charging ports, so you should practice caution by keeping these shoes as dry as you can.

Some manufacturers say that you can wash their shoes, but you should keep these cleanings as simple as possible. Just use a simple damp cloth to wipe down the outside of the shoe and tackle any of the debris stuck to the soles of the shoes with an old toothbrush.

What are the best light-up shoes for toddlers to buy?

Top light-up shoes for toddlers

Puma Speeder Illuminescent V Light-Up Sneaker

What you need to know: These shoes from Puma are high-quality sneakers with LED lights that light up when applying pressure.

What you’ll love: These shoes come with a standout design, as well as a removable cushioned midsole and sock liner. The shoes are also very comfortable and have an incredible grip.

What you should consider: The sizes on these light-up shoes can run fairly small, so you might need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top light-up shoes for toddlers for the money

Yunicus Kids LED light-up Shoes with USB Charge

What you need to know: These shoes from Yunicus feature USB charging and multiple light modes.

What you’ll love: These shoes are simple for children to put on by themselves, due to the hook-and-loop closure. The shoes charge with a USB cable and come with multiple different light-up modes.

What you should consider: The lights on these shoes for toddlers stop working fairly quickly, according to some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skechers Kids Litebeams-Gleam N’dream Sneaker

What you need to know: These head-turning, light-up shoes look even more appealing in person than they do online.

What you’ll love: These shoes come with a hook-and-loop closure rather than tie laces, as well as lights that activate when your toddler takes a step. The shoes also open fairly wide, so they’re simple to put on and take off.

What you should consider: These shoes are not as durable as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

