Best baby girl dress

Nowadays, even infants keep up with fashion trends, and there are hundreds of “mommy bloggers” who post their babies’ everyday style.

Which baby girl dress is best?

Buying a new baby dress isn’t as simple as buying the cutest thing you find. There are many other factors to consider, such as practicality and comfort, and it can be difficult to find what you’re looking for. If you want a casual dress that keeps your baby cozy and cute, look no further than Ralph Lauren’s Baby Girls Cupcake Dress. This dress is made with soft cotton and is perfect for spring and summer weather.

What to know before you buy a baby girl dress

Growing up

Babies grow extremely fast in their first few months of life. The average baby gains 5 to 7 ounces per week and 0.5-1 inch per month, meaning they grow out of their clothing in a very short time. With this in mind, you want to be reasonable about the dress you choose. Be aware that your baby’s dress will not fit for long and may only be used for a handful of occasions.

Always size up if you’re trying to decide between two sizes. If you do purchase a size too big, your baby will grow into it in no time. This is also a clever tactic for people with a tight budget. If a larger dress is purchased, use baby-safe pins to fasten loose fabric until your baby grows into it.

Washing

There is a high probability that your baby’s dress is going to be soiled at some point. Most dresses are machine-washable, but you should always check the tags to be sure. Keep in mind that cotton blends should be washed in cold water and air-dried to avoid shrinkage.

Whether you hand-wash or throw the baby clothes in the washing machine, use a baby laundry detergent that is hypoallergenic and free of irritants. If you use a dryer afterward, do not add fabric softener or dryer sheets, as they leave rashes on a baby’s sensitive skin.

Styles

Baby dresses are sold in a variety of styles, much like adult clothing.

A-line dresses have a tighter top and a loose skirt.

dresses have a tighter top and a loose skirt. Fit-and-flare dresses are fitted on top and flare at the bottom.

dresses are fitted on top and flare at the bottom. Peasant dresses are loosely fit and have fun embellishments like lace and ruffles.

dresses are loosely fit and have fun embellishments like lace and ruffles. Shirt dresses fit like oversized T-shirts. They usually have ruffled hemlines and cuffs for embellishment.

They also come with different necklines and sleeve lengths.

Safety

Depending on how young your baby is, you may want to avoid certain styles with small pieces. As cute as decorative buttons may be, they can be popped off and swallowed, going from fashionable to life-threatening in less than an instant.

What to look for in a quality baby girl dress

Material

Organic fabrics are guaranteed to be free of pesticides and chemicals, making them the best choice for your baby. Cotton, jersey knits, bamboo rayon and fleece are the most common fabrics because of their soft texture. Of these fabrics, cotton is the most popular blend since it is durable, breathable and easily washed.

Some babies are sensitive to polyester and nylon, so be careful when buying outfits made of these fabrics.

If the outside of a dress seems scratchy, check that it has an inner liner to protect your baby’s skin. Remember that the liner makes the dress warmer, which causes discomfort in hot weather.

Accessories and detailing

Baby dresses are paired with an assortment of accessories; cardigans, scarves, hats, and belts. If no additional accessories are included, the dress might be a showstopper all on its own. Baby dresses are decorated with ruffles, lace, embroidery, and tulle (sheer overlay fabric) to make their wearer the most stylish and adorable baby in the room.

Make sure all decorations are firmly fastened to your baby girl’s clothes, as loose items are dangerous.

Bloomers

Baby dresses come with matching bloomers, or diaper covers, that fit over the diaper. This hides the diaper and keeps the baby’s outfit coordinated and matching.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby girl dress

Most baby dresses cost from $25-$60. Bundle sets are discounted but are pricey depending on how many items are included.

Baby girl dress FAQ

How long should your baby stay in newborn clothes?

A. Babies born at a normal weight stay in newborn clothes until they are about a month old. After this period, they start to fit into fun onesies and dresses.

Is it safe to buy cheap baby clothes?

A. As tempting as it may be to buy cheap baby clothes, you should never compromise quality for the price. Budget baby clothes are not guaranteed to be irritant-free and may have loose pieces that could pose a danger to your newborn.

What’s the best baby girl dress to buy?

Top baby girl dress

Ralph Lauren Baby Girls Cupcake Dress

What you need to know: This is a soft cotton dress with a collar and puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This dress comes in pink, navy and white and includes a pair of bloomers to cover your baby’s diaper. It is machine-washable.

What you should consider: It is too casual for fancier events.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top baby girl dress for the money

Carter’s Baby Girls Floral Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set

What you need to know: This is a pink and white cardigan and dress set for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: Both the dress and cardigan are 100% cotton and machine-washable. There are strong snaps at the bottom and top of the dress.

What you should consider: It only comes in pink.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Ralph Lauren Baby Girls Interlock Dress & Bloomer

What you need to know: This is a stand-out red dress with a festive, plaid bow in the middle.

What you’ll love: This A-line style has a tiered, woven skirt and comes with a matching bloomer.

What you should consider: It is only offered in red.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.