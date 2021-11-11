Best Chicco booster seat

If safety is a concern, look for a Chicco booster seat that comes with a LATCH system that allows you to easily and properly install the booster seat in the back of the car.

Which Chicco booster seat is best?

Safety is the number one priority for every new parent or guardian, and nowhere is safety more important than in the car, so you want to make sure you have a quality booster seat. Chicco is one of the most trusted makers of child safety products and has a wide selection of booster seats that can accommodate your child at every stage in their development.

Age, size and weight are factors in which booster seat is best for you, but our top pick is the Chicco MyFit Zip Air 2-in-1 Harness and Booster Car Seat.

What to know before you buy a Chicco booster seat

Types of booster seats

High-back booster seats: This resembles a traditional car seat and often comes with a five-point harness, but is also compatible with the seat belt in the car.

Backless booster seat: Simply a booster seat without the back, this is secured in place with the car’s seat belt.

Child’s age and size

Pay attention to the specific height and weight requirements for when your child can make the transition from an infant car seat to a booster seat, but they should typically remain in a car seat until they are 4 years old. At that age, your child can use a backless booster seat as long as they meet the height and weight requirements.

Chicco offers convertible car seats that can also serve as a booster seat when your child reaches that age, so you don’t have to purchase replacement products.

What to look for in a quality Chicco booster seat

Cup holders

Most Chicco booster seats come with cup holders that are easy to remove and machine-washable.

Seat covers

When you have kids, it can get messy in the backseat, but you can still keep your booster seat clean if you purchase a model with a removable cover that is machine-washable.

Harness

Most high-back booster seats come with a five-point harness that provides the most safe and secure fit, while backless booster seats secure your child using the car’s seat belt.

As your child grows, the five-point harness, although very safe for young children, can be cumbersome, uncomfortable and unnecessary for bigger kids.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chicco booster seat

A Chicco booster is a great midrange model of children’s booster seats. Depending on the model of the booster, seat prices can range from $60-$400.

Chicco booster seat for kids FAQ

What’s the difference between a booster seat and a car seat?

A. A booster seat is intended to lift a child up, so they fit more securely in the backseat, while a car seat replaces the actual seat and provides full support and protection with a five-point harness. Car seats are made for babies and young children, but kids can graduate to a booster seat when they meet the height and weight requirements, and not until they are at least 4 years old.

Can a booster seat go in the front seat?

A. Absolutely not! All car seats and booster seats need to be secured in the back seat of the vehicle. Some states allow children to sit in the front seat when they are 8 years old, but the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a child shouldn’t ride in the front seat until they are at least 13 years old.

When can my child ride in the car without a booster seat?

A. The general rule of thumb is that your child must ride in a booster seat until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall and between 8 and 12 years old.

What’s the best Chicco booster seat to buy?

Top Chicco booster seat

Chicco MyFit Zip Air 2-in-1 Harness and Booster Car Seat

What you need to know: This booster seat is loaded with both safety and comfort features, while being designed to grow with your child from 25 pounds up to 100 pounds.

What you’ll love: The premium LATCH connectors, SuperCinch tightener and the LockSure belt-tightening system offer the highest level of safety and security. Your little one will love all of the advanced comfort features, including extra padded back and seat rests, four-position recline support and 3D AirMesh fabric to keep the seat cool.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that the cup holder lacks stability and bigger kids can pull it off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chicco booster seat for the money

Chicco GoFit Plus Backless Booster Seat

What you need to know: This backless booster seat has double padding to give your child all the support they will need, while the lap belt guides and shoulder belt clip will keep the booster seat securely in place.

What you’ll love: The seat pad and armrest covers are machine-washable. The two separate fold-away cup holders are easy to remove and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The built-in handle makes this easy to transport and move in and out of the car when needed.

What you should consider: This must be used in a vehicle with a three-point seat belt and not only a lap belt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

What you need to know: The Fit4 technology makes this a seat that can safely secure your child from birth until they graduate to a big-kid booster, so you won’t need to purchase any replacements as they grow.

What you’ll love: This all-in-one car seat is easy to install correctly and the DuroGuard offers two different levels of protection with the energy-absorbing foam and steel frame to protect both the head and body. The 10-position headrest makes it possible to properly support your child at any stage of their growth.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported durability issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

