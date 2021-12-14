Best pregnancy tea

Women have used herbs and herbal blends for more than 3,000 years to assist in the maintenance of a healthy and comfortable pregnancy.

Which pregnancy teas are best?

Pregnancy can be filled with excited anticipation, but also discomfort. Queasiness can emerge. Emotional highs can tumble. Anxiety can set in, leading to stressful moments. Heartburn can override smooth digestion.

Soothing pregnancy uneasiness in whatever form can be a daily quest. Many turn to teas to promote a sense of wellbeing and calmness. To squash your gestational lows and elevate its highs, many select Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea — the most popular pregnancy tea on the market.

What to know before you buy a pregnancy tea

According to the National Institutes of Health, many health practitioners consider mass-market pregnancy teas safe when enjoyed in moderate amounts. However, consumers should do their own research. If you’re looking to regain physical or emotional wholeness, the effectiveness of regularly sipping a pregnancy tea will be a priority.

Safety

With a developing baby in utero, morning sickness, acid reflux and flatulence may be on the short list of your physical discomfort. These pregnancy symptoms may have you seeking relief. An internet search will offer a variety of likely promising aids. Yet herbal ingredients require scrutiny. Read the labels and research the herbal ingredients to know what you’re consuming. And consult your obstetrician or midwife before you drink herbal tea while you’re pregnant.

Effectiveness

After safety, the effectiveness of a pregnancy tea is crucial. Just how true are the restorative claims of a given pregnancy tea? Does the amount and quality of raspberry leaf matter in the reduction of labor pains? Does the peppermint herb really ease vomiting and flatulence? Have you heard that ginger attacks nausea? Look at the label as a guide, but do your own research to see if the claims are true.

Taste

With each sip that crosses your lips, your tastebuds will engage with a blend of herbal flavors. Discovering the best-tasting tea can begin with a fun process: purchase a few brands that address your concerns and have a “pregnancy-tea flight.” Think of it like sampling a flight of red or white wines.

Cost

After the tasting, select your favorite brew. With a preferred flavor in mind, consider ordering your favorite brand in bulk or through a subscription to receive discounts.

What to look for in a quality pregnancy tea

Organic and caffeine-free

Most mass-market pregnancy teas are both organic and caffeine-free. Having an organic designation means your tea is free of pesticides, preservatives and other harmful additives. The consumption of caffeine during a pregnancy can be detrimental as the baby develops. Fortunately, the effective herbal varietals contained in most pregnancy teas are naturally free of caffeine, so choosing a tea that is both organic and caffeine-free will be effortless.

Bagged vs. loose-leaf

Generally, loose-leaf pregnancy teas contain higher-quality ingredients than their bagged cousins. The “loose” factor in its name means flavors are given room to brew, creating a better tasting drink than the compacted bagged version.

Bagged teas often contain the leftover dust from chopped leaves and stems. Still, bagged pregnancy teas are popular and effective, and generally cheaper than the tea-ball infuser brews. A bagged pregnancy tea may be a great option if your preparation time is limited and your goals include simplifying your search for relief.

How much you can expect to spend on a pregnancy tea

Bagged pregnancy teas packed in 16-20-count boxes range from approximately $4-$13. Loose-leaf teas generally range from $10-$20.

Pregnancy tea FAQ

Do pregnancy teas contain green tea?

A. Commercial brands of pregnancy tea usually do not contain green tea. Although known for its restorative properties, green tea contains caffeine — a stimulant that can harm a developing baby. Pregnancy teas are made from herbs that are naturally free of caffeine.

If I have questions about the safety or effectiveness of pregnancy teas, who should I contact?

A. When you consider choosing a pregnancy tea, it’s natural to have questions about safety and effectiveness. When questions arise, speak with an obstetrician or midwife for their guidance and recommendations.

What are the best pregnancy teas to buy?

Top pregnancy tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea

What you need to know: This product is for those seeking general relief from pregnancy discomfort. It is intended for use throughout the trimesters and even during lactation.

What you’ll love: There are 16-individually wrapped bags, making packing and transporting a cinch. This pregnancy tea is a certified organic, non-GMO product. Organic raspberry leaf is the main ingredient — the most sought-after herbal aid for nausea.

What you should consider: There are more economical brands on the market with similar ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top pregnancy tea for the money

Earth Mama Organic Morning Wellness

What you need to know: This pregnancy tea is targeted to women experiencing morning sickness.

What you’ll love: An herbal specialist and nurse created this organic pregnancy tea certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its non-GMO ingredients include ginger and spearmint, known for their ability to relieve stomach queasiness.

What you should consider: Some consumers describe this tea as poor-tasting and ineffective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Stork Morning Sickness Tea

What you need to know: The Pink Stork company boasts its female ownership and majority female operation. Its corporate mission is to promote women’s wellness.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the colorful outer packaging and tea bags shaped like pyramids. The three-sided sachets promote better brew saturation than a typical two-sided tea bag. The custom shape promotes superior taste and aroma.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other pregnancy teas on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

