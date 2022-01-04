Best baby keepsake box

Keepsake boxes aren’t just given to new parents so they can document their child’s milestones. They are also given to people who want to store mementos from a wedding, christening, birthday or even for a death in the family.

Which baby keepsake boxes are best?

The many changes your baby goes through in the first year are something to remember, and treasure, forever. A baby keepsake box is a wonderful way to memorialize all of your baby’s milestones — their hospital bracelet, first outfit, first tooth.

If you are looking for a spacious, yet well-organized box that can store all of your baby’s mementos, take a look at the Savor The Library Baby Keepsake Box.

What to know before you buy a baby keepsake box

Materials

Most keepsake boxes are handcrafted from wood such as pine or cedar, sturdy and durable, with a smooth finish, free of knots or blemishes. If you prefer more intricate designs, there are ones beautifully carved, or crafted from sterling silver or brightly illustrated ceramic.

There also are themed boxes featuring children’s characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse and Blue from “Blue’s Clues,” which can be a great choice if your little one likes cartoons. And you can find boxes created with green products that help support the environment — an eco-friendly alternative.

Personalization

Although some brands allow you to order somewhat customized designs, a keepsake box made from scratch is better if you prefer to personalize it. Some designers let you choose the size, the color design and the message on the front. Others give you the option of engraving your child’s name, weight, birth date and a special message on the lid. There are a few that even let you add exterior embellishments such as ribbons, bells and wooden hearts or stars.

Extras

Some retailers include additional items with their keepsake box, such as a bound scrapbook you can fill with pictures from your baby’s first year. Another common add-on is a memory book, which often contains a series of writing prompts and other guided content that helps you mark each milestone as it happens. Some even come with an array of milestone markers and stickers that can be placed on photos.

What to look for in a quality baby keepsake box

Interior design

Keepsake boxes with the typical simple wooden design usually have one storage space that is fairly roomy and can be used for keeping photos and other items safe, while its lid can be customized to your liking. Alternative designs have larger spaces for items such as birth certificates or letters, and smaller compartments other items can fit in. Some even include drawers you can pull out and move around.

However, if you’re tight on space, there are baby keepsake boxes large enough to fit smaller ones inside, similar to how nesting dolls work. These types are more cost-effective, since they are less complicated to make.

There also are boxes with a lay-flat design, shaped like a memory book. This gives you pages to write on and pocket section dividers where you can store keepsakes without crushing them.

Size

Choosing the box’s size is crucial, since it will determine which items you can store inside. If you want to tuck away your baby’s first bib or pair of shoes, you’ll need a bigger box, while little items such as teeth or their first curl will fit just fine in a smaller one.

Durability

Since the idea behind keepsake boxes is to preserve and store your precious memories, you want a durable, long-lasting box that is resistant to corrosion. Those made from sterling silver and ceramic are good options since they offer the most longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby keepsake box

Most range between $30-$80, depending on materials and the number of storage spaces. However, if you prefer more customized designs with embellishments, you can pay anywhere from $55–$120.

Baby keepsake boxes FAQ

What should you put in a baby keepsake box?

A. Parents often include a variety of photos, a baby’s first outfit, their umbilical cord, footprints, favorite pacifier, first teeth, hospital bracelets, birth letters, hair from the first haircut, first pair of shoes or favorite toys. Regardless of what you plan to include, make sure before buying that your box has the capacity to hold each item you’ll want to place inside.

What if you don’t want to include certain milestones in your baby keepsake box?

A. Every child once born is on their own unique journey, so it’s fine if you don’t want to include certain milestones. If it comes with a memory book, there also may be pages that don’t match up with your baby’s life, whether it’s a holiday your family doesn’t celebrate or a milestone that doesn’t apply to them. Just remove them from the book so that it reflects your baby’s own story.

How should you store your baby keepsake box?

A. Since the first five years of your child’s life can be full of so many developmental milestones and treasured memories, you should store it in a safe, clean and dry place that’s easily accessible to you. That way, you can add to it at any time and not worry about the items inside.

What are the best baby keepsake boxes to buy?

Top baby keepsake box

Savor The Library Baby Keepsake Box

What you need to know: You can choose from a gray, blue or purple dyed, handcrafted box that can be customized with your child’s details.

What you’ll love: This adorable keepsake box is perfect for storing your baby’s mementos thanks to nine different-sized drawers with acid-free lining. You can also choose from over 50 illustrated labels to include on the box’s exterior.

What you should consider: It’s a bit bulkier than other keepsake boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top baby keepsake box for the money

Amy Lucy Designs Personalized Wooden Baby Box

What you need to know: You can pick out a specific box size and logo that the artist crafts from scratch.

What you’ll love: Parents will love the simplicity of this box and the cute personalization details on the front. After you pick your preferred size, the artist will etch a beautiful wreath design on the lid, which can be fastened with a sturdy clasp.

What you should consider: There can be a slight variation in the box’s wood grain and coloring due to the different kinds of wood the artist uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Keep Memory Rainbow Personalized Baby Keepsake Box

What you need to know: You can choose from 10 colors and either a standalone box or a set that comes with a memory book.

What you’ll love: Handmade from wood, this stunningly crafted keepsake box includes two spacious compartments where you can store your baby’s keepsakes, closed with a nice clasp pin. The artist also gives buyers the option of including a photo album or adhesive stickers.

What you should consider: The box’s cover is upholstered with linen so it may be more difficult to keep clean and may wear down after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

