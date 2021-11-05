Best sensitive baby wipes

Baby wipes are best used when cleaning up your baby during a diaper change, but they can also be a great way to clean up spills, smudges and other small messes around the house.

Which sensitive baby wipe is best?

You always want to be careful not to irritate your baby’s sensitive skin. You want to take that into consideration when purchasing clothes, towels, soaps, shampoos and also baby wipes as they will come directly in contact with the skin.

Baby wipes can be lifesavers when changing a diaper. They are a convenient and easy way to get your baby feeling and smelling fresh and clean. However, many baby wipes contain fragrances, detergents and other chemicals that can harm your baby’s skin. That’s why you want to find a baby wipe that is gentle, soft and free of unnecessary chemicals. Our top pick is Pampers Sensitive Water Baby Wipes.

What to know before you buy a sensitive baby wipe

Wipe count

The bigger the container you buy, the more wipes you get and the better the deal.

However, it’s also important to consider that sometimes the wipes at the bottom of large containers can dry out, or it might be difficult to separate them. Smaller containers are also easier to take with you when on the road, or out and about.

You want to figure out what works best for you, but it can be a good idea to keep different size containers for different situations.

Wipe size

Baby wipes come in different sizes, but most are 8 by 7 inches. Some speciality wipes and flushable options might be smaller.

Thickness can also vary between brands, and some of the less expensive options might be thin, which means you will only go through more. When it comes to being able to get the job done, thicker baby wipes tend to be better.

Material

Baby wipes are made from a variety of materials, including polyester, wood pulp, polypropylene and cotton, but cotton is typically the only type of baby wipes that are biodegradable.

What to look for in a sensitive baby wipe

Ingredients

Be it baby wipes or baby powder, you always want to pay close attention to what ingredients in the products you buy will come in contact with your baby’s skin.

When searching for sensitive baby wipes, try to avoid options that contain parabens, triclosan, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), polyethylene glycol (PEG) and methylisothiazolinone (MIT) because they can irritate the skin.

Scents

You have the option of purchasing scented baby wipes or unscented baby wipes. The scented baby wipes may leave your baby smelling better, but keep in mind they might contain more chemicals that could irritate their skin. For those babies with sensitive skin, it’s best to purchase unscented baby wipes.

Durability

Disposable baby wipes will never be as strong as reusable baby wipes because they were designed to only be used once. However, you still want each wipe to be thick and strong enough, so they won’t tear, which can be a problem with small and less expensive baby wipes.

How much you can expect to spend on sensitive baby wipes

The price of sensitive baby wipes will depend on packaging, wipe count, brand and materials, but are typically found for between 4 to 6 cents a wipe. It’s important to consider that sensitive wipes tend to be more expensive than the average wipe because they are water-based, made from cotton material and contain natural ingredients.

Sensitive baby wipe FAQ

How quickly will I go through disposable baby wipes?

A. Expect to use up to 300 baby wipes per month. Most brands offer the ability to purchase sensitive baby wipes in bulk, which can help you get the most bang for your buck.

Can you flush baby wipes in the toilet?

A. No! Baby wipes do not break down the same way toilet paper does and can cause major plumbing issues, especially with the number of wipes you will go through. The best way to dispose of the wipes is in the trash, unless you are specifically using biodegradable wipes that can be compostable and are labeled “flushable.”

What are the benefits of reusable wipes?

A. Reusable wipes are an eco-friendly option that is convenient to use at home when you have easy access to cleaning them. A reusable wipe can be used on a baby with sensitive skin as long as the material of the cloth and the liquid applied to the cloth contain ingredients that are gentle, hypo-allergenic and dermatologist approved.

What’s the best sensitive baby wipe to buy?

Top sensitive baby wipes

Pampers Sensitive Water Baby Wipes

What you need to know: Developed from the number one pediatrician-recommended brand, these sensitive baby wipes are both thick and gentle.

What you’ll love: This baby wipe is ideal for sensitive skin as they are hypoallergenic, latex-free and paraben-free. These wipes help to maintain the optimal pH, which can reduce and eliminate irritation.

What you should consider: There are some customers that are not fans of the new refillable package because they no longer have a closure seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sensitive baby wipes for the money

Amazon Elements Sensitive Baby Wipes

What you need to know: Made from 100% purified water and free from chemicals, this gentle sensitive skin wipe is a great budget-friendly option.

What you’ll love: You and your baby will love the quality of the ingredients and materials in these wipes, including the purified water. These wipes are safe for cleaning your baby’s face, hands, feet and diaper area.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that some packages have arrived dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seventh Generation Thick & Strong Baby Wipes, Free & Clear

What you need to know: This wipe is a thoughtfully formulated plant-based option that is effective and safe for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Dermatologist-tested and developed for sensitive skin, this wipe is unscented and free of alcohol, phenoxyethanol and parabens. Each wipe is strong, thick and generously-sized, making your ability to clean up all types of messes a breeze.

What you should consider: These wipes can stick together when removing them from the packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

