Best potty watch

When your child is fully potty trained, you can use the potty watch for other activities, including cleaning their room, playing outside or having screen time.

Which potty watch is best?

Potty training is known to be a challenging time for toddlers and parents, complete with frequent bathroom breaks and all types of rewards and incentives. Whether you’re trying potty training for the very first time or are looking for a new potty training method, a potty watch can alleviate a parent’s stress and make it fun for kids.

There are plenty of potty watches available, making it difficult to choose which one is right for your situation. For a reliable potty watch full of convenient features, The Original Potty Watch is a popular choice.

What to know before you buy a potty watch

What is a potty watch?

Potty training a toddler takes a lot of work, including buying a potty seat, setting timers and making sure your toddler actually wants to use the potty. A potty watch not only sets timers for you, but it’s a fun way for kids to potty train. A potty watch is worn by your toddler, and depending on the model, can feature lights, music and several timer options.

How to use a potty watch

Surprise your child with the potty watch and explain how it works. Set timers based on where you’re at in the potty process. This can be anywhere from 15 minutes to one hour. When the timer expires, the watch will vibrate, play music, light up or a combination. This lets your toddler know, in a fun way, that it’s time to use the potty. If your toddler has no accidents after awhile, keep expanding the timer until they can hold it for long periods and start going to the bathroom independently.

What to look for in a quality potty watch

Timer

The timer is arguably the most important feature on a potty watch. Here are a few things to consider.

Automatic reset is when the timer automatically resets after turning it off. This is helpful, so you don’t have to reset the timer every 30 minutes or hour for several days.

is when the timer automatically resets after turning it off. This is helpful, so you don’t have to reset the timer every 30 minutes or hour for several days. Alerts can include lights, music and vibrations. Vibrations are convenient since your child can actually feel the timer go off. However, if a child turns off the timer, the parent can’t hear any alert notifying them that the timer expired. For this reason, many also prefer having a music alert.

can include lights, music and vibrations. Vibrations are convenient since your child can actually feel the timer go off. However, if a child turns off the timer, the parent can’t hear any alert notifying them that the timer expired. For this reason, many also prefer having a music alert. Intervals range anywhere from 15 minutes to 3 hours. If you want to gradually increase the timer as your child learns to hold their bladder longer, look for a potty watch with several timer intervals.

Charging

Potty watches can be rechargeable or take batteries. The best choice depends on personal preference. If you don’t want to buy batteries, look for a rechargeable potty watch, but know that if a rechargeable potty watch runs out of power in the middle of the day, you won’t be able to use the watch while it’s recharging.

Water-resistant

Being water-resistant or waterproof is an excellent feature for washing hands or any other accidents that may happen. Some watches are entirely waterproof and can be worn in the shower.

How much you can expect to spend on a potty watch

Depending on features like timers and music, you can expect to spend $15-$40 on a potty watch.

Potty watch FAQ

At what age can my child use a potty watch?

A. Children can use a potty watch at any age, as long as you think they’re ready to potty train. All potty watches should have a recommended age so you can be sure it’s appropriate for your child.

Can I send my child to school with their potty watch?

A. Before sending your child to school with their potty watch, it’s a good idea to have a discussion with your child’s teacher about your potty training efforts. Also, watches with an automatic reset timer work best if you’re not there to reset the timer after your child goes to the potty.

What’s the best potty watch to buy?

Top potty watch

Potty Time The Original Potty Watch

What you need to know: The tried and true Original Potty Watch has helped parents potty train their toddlers for years and includes a ton of convenient features.

What you’ll love: This potty watch is water-resistant and completely splash-proof to protect against hand washing and other accidents. In addition, parents can set a 30-, 60- or 90-minute timer that plays three fun songs when it’s time to go potty.

What you should consider: This potty watch runs on batteries that need to be changed often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top potty watch for the money

Kidnovations Premium Potty Reminder Watch

What you need to know: In addition to being affordable, this potty watch features a vibration when the timer expires, which is helpful for toddlers at school.

What you’ll love: Since it’s completely waterproof, kids can wash their hands or take a bath without taking their potty watch off. This potty watch is also rechargeable, so parents don’t have to worry about changing batteries.

What you should consider: This watch is operated entirely by the touchscreen, making it easy for kids to tamper with the timers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Athena Futures Potty Training Timer Watch

What you need to know: With this watch, parents can choose from a variety of timer options to fit every situation, including 30, 60 or 90 minutes and 2 or 3 hours.

What you’ll love: This potty watch has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3 days, so parents don’t have to worry about it dying in the middle of the day or changing batteries. It also features lights and music to make going to the potty fun.

What you should consider: One of the bands needs to be removed to charge the watch, which means little hands can easily take the watch apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

