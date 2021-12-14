Best Little Tikes bounce house

A bounce house provides hours of exercise and enjoyment for little ones and can be a great investment for your kids to enjoy year after year.

Which Little Tikes bounce house is best?

One of the best ways to provide hours of outdoor entertainment and exercise for your little ones is with a bounce house. Whether you are hosting a children’s birthday party or looking to keep your kids entertained for hours, a bounce house is a great investment. If you are looking for a climbing wall, bounce house and slide all in one, the Little Tikes Double Fun Slide ‘n Bounce Bouncer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes bounce house

Capacity

When finding the right bounce house, you must first determine how many kids will be using it. If you plan on hosting your children’s friends or relatives, you should opt for a larger one than a smaller model that is designed for a maximum of two. You should also think about the weight of the kids who will be using it, since each bounce house can hold only a certain number of pounds.

Dimensions

Consider the dimensions of the bounce house to be sure it will fit in your yard, or your house if you plan on setting it up indoors. Make sure you have plenty of room to set it up.

How to clean a bounce house

You should clean your bounce house after each season before putting it away into storage. Inflate it, then vacuum any dirt and debris inside using a shop vacuum. Next, use a soft cloth and a cleaning solution or combination of warm water and dish soap to wash the interior and exterior. Finally, use a disinfectant spray to eliminate bacteria.

When the bounce house is entirely clean, rinse it thoroughly using a hose and allow the inflated house to dry before storing. It typically takes 4-8 hours to air dry in the sun. To avoid mold and mildew, do not store the bounce house until it has dried completely.

If you are taking the bounce house out of storage and discover mold or mildew, clean the house using 50% warm water and 50% bleach. Spray onto the affected area and scrub using a soft bristle brush until you’ve removed mold and mildew.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes bounce house

Inflation method

Most bounce houses come with their own air blower that can quickly and easily inflate and deflate them. Many contain small holes around the seams designed to release air so it does not overinflate and burst. When the bounce house is fully inflated, the air blower must continuously run while the kids play.

Design

Some bounce houses provide only a jump zone for kids to enjoy with their friends while others feature slides for added fun. If you want the bounce house to provide enjoyment for several years while your child grows, consider getting one with fun enhancements.

Safety features

A good bounce house should be as durable as it is safe. Keep in mind features that let you keep an eye out for your child’s safety while they enjoy fun outdoor play. Extra-high walls keep kids safe while mesh side panels provide easy viewing for supervised play time. A bounce surface with added traction will prevent slipping. Slides should be at a safe height to avoid falling. A padded landing area will also prevent abrasions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes bounce house

A Little Tikes bounce house ranges in price from $250-$500. The lower range is ideal for smaller children while the more expensive models are larger and designed for kids up to age 8.

Little Tikes bounce house FAQ

Where can you set up a bounce house?

A. A bounce house can be set up indoors if you have a large amount of space and height, or outside, which is the most popular location. Most come with stakes that can be easily secured in the lawn for stability and to avoid having it blow away in strong winds.

How do you store a bounce house?

A. After deflating it, you can easily roll it up and put it away. Make sure it’s completely dry when storing to avoid mold buildup. Many bounce houses come with a storage bag with a handle to make the process easier.

What’s the best Little Tikes bounce house to buy?

Top Little Tikes bounce house

Little Tikes Double Fun Slide ’n Bounce Bouncer

What you need to know: Designed for kids ages 3-8, this durable bounce house features a climbing wall and two slides for hours of entertainment.

What you’ll love: Up to three kids can enjoy this bounce house that is easy to set up and has see-through mesh sides for supervision and safety. The climbing wall has foot pockets and hand straps, and there’s a large area for kids to bounce.

What you should consider: While kids will enjoy it year after year, this bounce house has a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top Little Tikes bounce house for the money

Little Tikes Jump ’n Slide Bouncer

What you need to know: This durable bounce house is designed for kids ages 3-8 and features a large jumping area along with a slide.

What you’ll love: The included high-pressure blower inflates and deflates the bounce house in under a minute and it comes with a carrying bag to make transport easy. It also has a repair kit to fix small tears.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the seams came apart after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Jump and Double Slide Bouncer and 200 Ball Pack Bundle

What you need to know: Fill the bounce house with the included 200 balls and your kids will enjoy hours of fun jumping and sliding.

What you’ll love: There are two slides with side rails and a large jumping area that provides an ideal playground for smaller kids. It comes with a blower, is easy to set up and clean, and provides hours of exercise for little ones.

What you should consider: Some people reported rips at the seams and wished it had included a repair kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

