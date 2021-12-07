Best kids’ sand table

Because it is such a tactile material, playing with sand is a terrific way for children to develop motor skills, hand-eye coordination, build creative skills and strengthen muscles.

Which kids’ sand table is best?

Who says that sand is just for the beach? If your child loves playing with sand and can’t get enough of it, bring the beach to your home with a kids’ sand table. Sand is a great hands-on sensory toy that can keep a child occupied for hours. Sand tables also help designate the often messy nature of sand to only one area, making for happy parents along with happy children.

If your search feels overwhelming, check out the Step2 Naturally Playful Sand Table for an excellent example of kids’ sand tables.

What to know before you buy a kids’ sand table

Accessories

Sand tables typically come without sand. While this may seem inconvenient, it allows for the creative freedom to pick your sand. Play sand comes in different textures and colors, so you can pick your child’s favorite. Some tables do come with a plethora of sand toys, while others come with a small handful. Knowing what your child’s favorite sand toys are will help you decide which table is best and what toys you may need to purchase separately.

Capacity

Sand tables come in different sizes, and the size determines how much sand fits inside. Most sand tables will mention their maximum amount of sand in their product description.

Number of kids

Will your child mostly be playing alone, or will your sand table be for multiple children? Many tables are designed to be played with from any side or angle, which makes them great for several children to use at once. Smaller tables are usually meant for only one or two children.

What to look for in a quality kids’ sand table

Accessibility

Kids’ sand tables come in many heights. Ideally, you want your sand table to be tall enough so that your child can play standing up. While being required to sit or kneel to be level with the sand table isn’t a deal-breaker, it may frustrate some children.

Duality

Sand tables typically offer options for both sand and water play. Getting a sand and water table in one offers additional sensory options for your child to engage with.

Tools and toys

Many sand tables include a handful of additional tools and toys for children to use. Sand toys that feature slides, funnels, buckets and shovels help introduce concepts of cause and effect to young children and make playing with sand an educational experience. If needed, sets of sand toys can be purchased at an additional cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ sand table

Simple sand tables on the smaller side generally cost $20-$40. Larger tables, themed tables and tables with additional accessories cost $40-$70. The largest tables that come with many accessories and are most durable might cost $70-$150.

Kids’ sand table FAQ

What else can I put in my kids’ sand table?

A: Besides water and sand, sand tables are great for almost any other sensory material. Some great options are water beads, rice, beans, dry pasta or rocks.

Can I use my kids’ sand table indoors?

A: During stormy weather or the winter season, sand tables can be brought inside to be used as sensory bins with indoor-friendly materials. This makes them a great option for engaging use all year round.

How much sand is needed to fill a kids’ sand table?

A: Depending on the size of the basin, most sand tables hold 25 to 50 pounds of sand. Conveniently, this is also the quantity that most bags of sand are sold in.

What’s the best kids’ sand table to buy?

Top kids’ sand table

Step2 Naturally Playful Sand Table

What you need to know: This sand table has an elevated design that makes it perfect for toddlers.

What you’ll love: When not being used, the lid doubles as a race track for toy cars and comes with elastic straps that help keep it firmly sealed. It comes with sand accessories, including a bucket, two shovels and two sand scoop claws.

What you should consider: Sand must be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ sand table for the money

Toddler Sand ‘n Splash Sensory Table

What you need to know: This two-in-one water and sand table brings the beach to your own backyard, or it can be easily packed up to travel with.

What you’ll love: This table includes sand and water basins, along with several beach toys like a shovel, bucket, rake, boat and crab stamp. The legs are removable and allow for easy assembly.

What you should consider: The table stands low to the ground. Sand must be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Step2 Cascading Cove Sand & Water Table

What you need to know: This table features a basin for both water and sand so they can be enjoyed side-by-side, and it allows multiple children to play at once.

What you’ll love: An umbrella helps provide shade for children playing out in the sun. Both basins have non-leak drain plugs that keep sand and water inside while in use and allow for easy cleanup. Several sand toys are included.

What you should consider: In some cases, customers received their table with a leg missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

