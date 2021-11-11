Best baby’s first Christmas ornament

Which baby’s first Christmas ornament is best?

A sweet memento that is sure to be a beloved addition to any Christmas tree, a baby’s first Christmas ornament is the perfect way to celebrate the joy of a newborn. With a variety of personalized and collectors’ edition options on the market, you can easily find an ornament that is thoughtful, stylish and affordable.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or are looking for a gift for a new parent, our top choice is the Lenox 2021 Baby’s 1st Christmas Ornament.

What to know before you buy a baby’s first Christmas ornament

Types

Collectors: Considered the most popular options, there are a variety of collectors’ edition ornaments. From brands such as Hallmark, Lenox or Precious Moments, these collectors’ ornaments are beloved by many and feature stunning design details. Collectors’ ornaments are the ideal gift for anyone who is looking for an elegant, high-quality baby’s first Christmas ornament.

Personalized: When it comes to sentimental, personalized baby’s first Christmas ornaments take the cake. Made to include personal details such as the baby’s name, birthdate or footprint, personalized ornaments are incredibly thoughtful while keeping it simple. Some personalized options also include a small picture frame, allowing you to add a photo of your bundle of joy on Christmas morning. Personalized ornaments are the perfect gift for anyone who is looking for an ornament that has a hand-made look.

Branded: Made to reflect pop culture, most branded ornaments feature movie characters, artists or historical figures. With big-name brands such as Marvel, Disney, Star Wars or Harry Potter, there are plenty of branded ornaments. These branded ornaments tend to have a fun look and are the perfect gift for any pop culture fan.

Material

Most ornaments are made using wood, plastic, glass, porcelain or thin metal. The metal used in the ornament construction tends to have a large impact on the overall look, cost and durability of the ornament. Typically, the more delicate materials such as glass or porcelain are more expensive and have a more elegant look, but are not as durable as other options. The more durable options, like plastic, wood or metal, tend to be less expensive but have a more simplistic look.

What to look for in a quality baby’s first Christmas ornament

Style

A lot of first Christmas ornaments are sweet and sentimental but consider your style or the style of whoever you are shopping for. With so many different options on the market, you want to be sure that you chose an ornament that will seem thoughtful and purposeful. Choosing a generic, run-of-the-mill type of ornament is unlikely to have a lasting impact, while an ornament that matches your style is sure to be a beloved addition to the tree for years to come.

While choosing the style of your baby’s first Christmas ornaments, be sure to also consider how the ornament matches the look of your other Holiday decor. Finding an ornament that has a similar look to your other holiday decor is the best way to ensure a beautiful holiday setup. If you are in the market for stylish holiday decor to add to your Christmas tree, be sure to check out our full BestReviews Christmas lights and Christmas wreaths buying guides.

How much you can expect to spend on baby’s first Christmas ornament

You can expect to spend $10-$50 on a baby’s first Christmas ornament. Typically, the ornaments that are more intricately designed and delicately constructed tend to be the most expensive.

Baby’s first Christmas ornament FAQ

Should you hand-make your baby’s first Christmas ornament?

A. While handmade ornaments are sure to be a sentimental addition to any tree, they can take a lot of time and effort. There are also lots of customizable options, so you can easily find a sentimental ornament to personalize for your child. Ultimately, the decision to hand-make your baby’s first Christmas ornament comes down to your personal preference. Besides, there’s no rule saying you can only have one baby’s first Christmas ornament, so feel free to hand-make, customize or purchase as many as you like.

Where is the best place to get a customizable baby’s first Christmas ornament?

A. If we’re talking big box stores, we recommend shopping at places like Macy’s, Kohl’s or Amazon. These retailers tend to have a quick turnaround time and offer a wide array of customizable ornaments.

What’s the best baby’s first Christmas ornament to buy?

Top baby’s first Christmas ornament

Hallmark Christmas Keepsake 2021 Ornament

What you need to know: This personalized Christmas ornament is the perfect option for new parents.

What you’ll love: The adorable design of this ornament features a baby rattle shape with a small picture frame in the middle. Printed with the year and “baby’s first Christmas” across the frame, this is a great way to commemorate the holiday season. Made with thick plastic and bright holiday colors, this ornament is durable and stylish.

What you should consider: While this ornament does have a fun look and incredibly sentimental value, it may not be the best option for those searching for an upscale, elegant ornament.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby’s first Christmas ornament for the money

Hallmark Disney Baby’s 1st Christmas 2021 Ornament

What you need to know: Featuring a sleeping Minnie Mouse, this ornament is perfect for Disney fans.

What you’ll love: The cute Disney-themed design features a sleeping Minnie or Mickey Mouse atop a crescent moon. With an adorable color palette, printed “baby’s first Christmas” across the moon and year date marked across the Minnie Mouse figure, this ornament is sure to be a beloved ornament for any Disney fan. The resin construction ensures full durability.

What you should consider: While this ornament is cute and stylish, it can not be personalized.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Lenox 2021 Baby’s 1st Christmas Ornament

What you need to know: This is an elegant-looking ornament.

What you’ll love: Available in seven models, this 2021 Lenox series is as sentimental as it is stylish. With a beautiful design and high-quality holiday-themed construction, these ornaments are timeless. Marked with the year and “baby’s first Christmas”, these ornaments are a great way to celebrate your newborn.

What you should consider: Some options are constructed using porcelain or glass and are not as durable as the resin or plastic options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

