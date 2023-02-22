The presidential inaugural poet continues her message of hope and unity in her second children’s book

Nationally acclaimed poet Amanda Gorman has partnered with award-winning illustrator Christopher Robinson to create a children’s book, “Something, Someday.” The book, which will be published by Viking Children’s Books this fall, seeks to give readers a message of hope and kindness in challenging times. “Something, Someday” will be the latest children’s book to inspire kids to value themselves and each other — something there can never be too much of on a young reader’s bookshelves.

What is ‘Something Someday’ about?

Amanda Gorman chose to write “Something, Someday” to show children how small acts of kindness add up to create meaningful change. As the first National Youth Poet Laureate and someone whose writing can be found everywhere from the Library of Congress to MTV, Gorman’s themes of hope, healing, activism and empowerment resonate with readers of all ages.

Christian Robinson’s distinctive, collage-style illustrations have been seen in children’s books, on household items and even on Sesame Street. He uses acrylic paint and collage in vivid, primary colors to capture how children view and experience the world. He has illustrated books ranging from biographies of Josephine Baker and Nina Simone to the experience of a child going to visit an incarcerated parent.

“This is a collaboration between two brilliant creators that I am really excited to read and put into the hands of young readers,” says BestReviews book expert Ciera Pasturel. “In ‘Something, Someday,’ Gorman and Robinson teach us about the power of hope and the possibilities of bountiful change.”

Best Amanda Gorman books

“Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” by Amanda Gorman

Gorman’s first children’s book features dreamy illustrations by New York Times bestselling illustrator Loren Long. It tells the story of a young girl who leads her diverse neighborhood on a musical journey to clean up their neighborhood and help people. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 8.

“The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” by Amanda Gorman

Most Americans discovered Gorman when she delivered this electrifying poem for the 2021 presidential inauguration. This hardcover gift edition of her poem “The Hill We Climb” features a foreword by Oprah Winfrey.

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” by Amanda Gorman

Gorman’s poignant and timely poetry collection captures the emotions of a nation wrestling with a pandemic and political upheaval while imbuing these events with a sense of hope and healing. This collection was originally published as “The Hill We Climb and Other Poems.”

Best Christian Robinson books

“Last Stop on Market Street,” by Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson

This award-winning bestseller teaches empathy, gratitude and joy depicted through the loving relationship between an African-American grandmother and grandson. The book’s Newbery Medal and Caldecott Honor are testaments to its enduring quality.

“Milo Imagines the World,” by Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson

Another collaboration between Robinson and de la Pena, this book takes readers on a subway trip with Milo, a creative boy who develops imaginary lives for the passengers he sees on his way to visit his incarcerated mother. It tackles a challenging topic with compassion and sophistication.

“You Matter,” by Christian Robinson

One of Robinson’s most beloved solo books, “You Matter” helps teach readers of all ages about their value. By using a variety of unexpected perspectives, it helps children learn to see the world and its beauty in a fresh way.

“School’s First Day of School,” by Adam Rex and Christian Robinson

This book helps ease kids’ anxiety about the first day of school by imagining how the school building itself feels. The building has just been built and it’s nervous about what all the students will think of it. It’s recommended for preschool through first-grade readers.

Our book expert’s top inspirational children’s books

“Knight Owl,” by Christopher Denise

Owl dreams of being a knight, but he isn’t very big or strong. This Caldecott Honor winner and New York Times bestseller uses clever Owl to help teach readers that they can be brave no matter what.

“Dreamers,” by Yuyi Morales

This beautifully illustrated memoir tells the story of Morales’ immigration to the United States with her infant son and almost nothing else. Recommended for ages 3 to 9, it celebrates family, dreams and the strength it takes to start anew.

“We Are Water Protectors,” by Yuyi Morales

Winner of the 2021 Caldecott Medal, this book incorporates flowing watercolor illustrations to celebrate and honor the precious resource of water and the indigenous-led movements that protect it. It’s recommended for ages 3 to 7.

