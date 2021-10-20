Best Whistler radar detector

Technology changes rapidly, impacting both radar detectors and law enforcement devices, so be safe and follow traffic laws carefully.

Which Whistler radar detector is best?

You should never drive recklessly or purposefully exceed the posted speed limit, but you also don’t want to get caught unintentionally speeding either. The purchase of a quality radar detector can offset the cost of just one speeding ticket. If you happen to have a heavy foot on the gas pedal, a Whistler radar detector is well-worth the investment.

You have many choices when it comes to purchasing radar detectors, and different brands offer different features. Whistler is one of the most well-known and respected brands in the industry. It has a variety of products to fit just about any budget. For top-of-the-line protection, our top pick is the Whistler CR93 Laser/Radar Detector.

What to know before you buy a Whistler radar detector

How radar detectors work

When working properly, radar detectors identify radar signals utilizing radio waves, acting as a radar receiver of those frequencies. For police, those frequencies are primarily K-band, Ka-band and X-band.

Radar detectors alert you to the presence of radio waves used by police radar devices. They don’t jam the signal or prevent police from detecting your true speed.

Coverage

One good thing about all Whistler radar detectors is that they offer 360-degree protection, which means that they can detect signals from all angles—something not every brand can guarantee.

False Alerts

A radar detector is only useful if it is accurate, and it doesn’t do you any good if you’re constantly receiving false alerts. There are a number of radio waves around us stemming from different devices which can accidentally set off a lower-quality radar detector. Higher-end Whistler models have built-in filters to weed out those other frequencies, preventing false alarms.

If you want to broaden your search, take a look at the buying guide for best radar detectors on Best Reviews.

What to look for in a Whistler radar detector

Mounting

Whistler radar detectors have a suction cup that allows you to attach them to your front windshield. Ideally, the radar detector should be in the center and pointed down. Whistler radar detector batteries can be charged with an included cable that plugs into the car’s lighter or 12-volt DC socket.

Display

Depending on the model, the radar alerts you receive may be audible and occur in a series of beeps. Some models also offer Real-Voice alerts. Higher-end models may offer a visual-alert option that appears on an LED display screen. These models often provide additional useful information like the strength of the signal.

Safety features

Whistler radar detectors do more than simply alert you about police radar. Some have alert functions that can help keep you awake if you fear you might nod off while driving. Some models also have alerts that can notify you of issues such as traffic accidents and railroad crossings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Whistler radar detector

The least expensive Whistler models are usually $55-$100. Reliable, midgrade models can be found for $100-$150. The highest-quality models with top-of-the-line features and the most reliable detection can cost over $250.

Whistler radar detector FAQ

Is it legal to use a radar detector?

A. Before purchasing any radar detector, it’s important to check the laws for any state you plan on driving through. Laws vary from state to state, and radar detectors are completely illegal in Virginia and Washington D.C.

Should you hide your radar detector from the police if pulled over?

A. If it’s legal in your state, there is no penalty from having a radar detector in your car, but it may or may not influence an officer’s decision to write you a ticket.

What’s the best Whistler radar detector to buy?

Top Whistler radar detector

Whistler CR93 Laser/Radar Detector

What you need to know: This radar detector offers 360-degree protection and will pick up all types of radar in use today.

What you’ll love: There are six different filter modes that help to eliminate alerts stemming from traffic monitoring systems. This system’s internal GPS also provides the location of traffic light cameras in North America. The detector can be charged using a USB port, and it conveniently mounts on the front windshield.

What you should consider: Some customers said this model occasionally detects false signals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Whistler radar detector for the money

Whistler CR65 Laser Radar Detector

What you need to know: This Whistler radar detector gives you 360-degree protection for a fraction of the price of other models.

What you’ll love: It features three different city modes and has alert priority, which displays the most important signal when multiple signals are detected. The safety warning system will keep you informed of transmitters being used on the highway. There is an alert mode to help you stay awake on long trips.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported false detections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Whistler CR68 Laser Radar Detector

What you need to know: This model gives you total laser detection and traffic flow signal rejection, helping eliminate any false alerts from other radar monitoring systems.

What you’ll love: This compact mid-range unit provides a clear readout and identifies exact signal types to help isolate police activity. It’s able to recognize all current radar and laser guns.

What you should consider: This model does not come with GPS.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.