Best Whirlpool electric range

Whirlpool got its start in 1911 when the Upton Machine Company patented the world’s first commercially available electric clothes washer.

Which Whirlpool electric range is best?

Many Whirlpool appliances get high marks for customer satisfaction and are frequently recommended by technicians and repair experts, and that holds true for their line of ranges. While they do offer quite a few gas ranges, their electric models boast premium construction at generally reasonable prices and are more popular than ever before.

If you’re in the market for a new Whirlpool electric range, consider the Whirlpool WFE775H0HZ 6.4 Cubic Foot Electric Range. It has a number of helpful features along with five radiant heat burners and a relatively spacious oven.

What to know before you buy a Whirlpool electric range

Sizes

The most common size for freestanding ranges is 30 inches wide. In the past, Whirlpool offered some ranges in 36- and even 40-inch sizes, and while you might be able to find some extra-wide Whirlpool gas ranges if you look hard enough, you’ll have a hard time finding anything bigger than 30 inches with electric burners.

Glass top vs. coil burners

For a long time, electric coil burners were extremely common because of their generally low cost. Whirlpool makes some coil burner ranges like Whirlpool 30 in. 4.8 cu.ft. 4 Burner that come at low costs, but there’s a reason that glass-top ranges have made huge gains in popularity over the last couple decades. They’re easier to clean, better-looking, heat more evenly and tend to heat up a bit more quickly. If you’re all about saving as much money as possible, you could consider a coil-burner range, but glass-top models are generally considered a much better choice.

Slide-in vs. freestanding ranges

The differences between these two categories of range are subtle but important. Slide-in ranges are ideal for anyone who’s engaged in a full remodel of a kitchen, as they let you use a solid or tiled backsplash that matches the rest of your decor and they’re engineered to fit in between two countertops. They generally have unfinished sides (because they’re meant to slide in between two finished counters) and they lack a built-in backsplash. They’re also usually quite expensive.

Most homeowners who are replacing or upgrading a broken or old range should start by looking for a freestanding range. They typically have a raised backsplash with controls mounted on it and look good in a wide range of kitchen configurations, even if one of their sides is exposed to the room. As an added bonus, they’re often a bit less expensive than slide-in models.

What to look for in a quality Whirlpool electric range

Oven space

This is a pretty straightforward consideration, but nonetheless worth paying close attention to. Whirlpool oven capacities range from just over 4 cubic feet to nearly 7 cubic feet. Some models even offer dual ovens that can help with complex meals, but dual ovens can also prohibit you from making large dishes such as pot roasts because both oven compartments are considerably smaller than any normal-sized oven.

Multi-element power burners

The simplest burners have a single element with variable temperature control. Some midrange and premium ranges have combination burners that can be used to keep small pots simmering or turned up to increase not only the heat output but the burner’s size, too. These enhanced burners are great for heating large pans to sear large quantities of meat at once, for example.

Oven convection fan

There’s nothing like a high-powered convection oven for reducing cooking times and ensuring everything you bake has a crispy and delicious crust. Rather than simply putting a fan inside a standard oven, Whirlpool’s best ovens utilize European-Style True Convection that constantly monitors the changing air temperatures and keeps the thermostat at a precise level.

Frozen Bake elements

Some foods have to be thawed out before cooking and most ovens need preheating before use. Whirlpool, however, offers an optional feature called Frozen Bake that greatly reduces the amount of time needed to do either. In fact, the manufacturer goes so far as to claim you’ll only rarely — if ever — have to preheat your oven or thaw a meal with what’s essentially a supercharged third burner. If preheating times get on your nerves, consider a range with Frozen Bake capabilities.

How much you can expect to spend on a Whirlpool electric range

The least expensive Whirlpool electric ranges come in around the $500 mark, although they lack features such as glass-top burners and convection ovens at that price point. The most you’ll realistically spend on a premium Whirlpool electric range is about $2,000 for a fully equipped slide-in model, but you can get great Whirlpool ranges for roughly $1,000.

Whirlpool electric range FAQ

Does Whirlpool make induction ranges?

A. Whirlpool doesn’t make any full-featured ranges with both ovens and induction burners, but they do make a pair of induction cooktops meant for standalone installation. They make one in 24 inches – Whirlpool 24 in. Glass Electric Induction Cooktop – and another that’s 30 inches wide. Both are great choices for many users, although they’re harder to install and require somewhat specialized pans for effective use.

Are Whirlpool ranges and appliances reliable?

A. Whirlpool is consistently rated among the best home appliance manufacturers in the industry. This holds true for a number of its product families, including refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktops and ovens. Not only are its appliances generally great and built to last, its customer service and warranty fulfillment also get high marks from consumers.

What’s the best Whirlpool electric range to buy?

Top Whirlpool electric range

Whirlpool WFE775H0HZ 6.4-Cubic-Foot Electric Range

What you need to know: A reliable construction and midrange price make this the best option for most consumers.

What you’ll love: There’s plenty of space in the oven, which sports Frozen Bake technology that eliminates preheating and reduces thawing time for many baked foods. There are two power burners with two selectable heating zone sizes alongside three smaller burners perfect for simmering.

What you should consider: While the convection fan inside delivers acceptable performance, it unfortunately doesn’t utilize a third element with an active thermostat like some of the more expensive models do.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Whirlpool electric range for the money

Whirlpool WFE505W0JS 5.3-Cubic-Foot Electric Range

What you need to know: This electric range is relatively simple yet highly effective and doesn’t cost much at all.

What you’ll love: Surprisingly budget-friendly for a quality brand-name appliance, this one makes few sacrifices for its low price. There are five burners in total, one of which can be expanded if you need to heat a large pan quickly.

What you should consider: The oven isn’t as quite as large as some of Whirlpool’s other offerings, and there aren’t many advanced features to take advantage of.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Whirlpool WGE745C0FS 6.7-Cubic-Foot Double Oven Electric Range

What you need to know: This high-end model offers some novel features that can be extremely helpful for dedicated home cooks.

What you’ll love: If you frequently bake pastries, cookies, pies or pizzas, few ranges are more effective. In fact, this one has a pair of ovens with True Convection technology that ensures temperatures stay right where you set them. Like many of Whirlpool’s ranges, it’s outfitted in black and stainless steel and does a good job of resisting fingerprints.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey, and while the dual ovens are effective, they limit the baking of larger meals such as pot roasts and whole turkeys.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

