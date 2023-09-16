You can revamp your fall wardrobe without spending a fortune

Summer is coming to a close, and that means we’re getting our wardrobes prepped for sweater weather. If you’re looking for some new cold weather staples to add to your fall lineup, consider an oversized sweater.

Besides looking cute and cozy, oversized sweaters are particularly versatile because you can wear them on their own in the milder fall temps, then pile additional layers underneath when winter gets colder. You don’t have to spend a fortune to rock the oversized look — there are great picks that look luxe but are budget-friendly.

How to find the best sweaters for reasonable prices

With the wealth of options on the market, fall sweater shopping can feel overwhelming, especially when you want to stick to more reasonable prices. But if you know where to look, sweater shopping doesn’t have to be daunting.

Amazon has a great selection of sweaters in a wide range of colors, silhouettes and styles, and most of them are extremely affordable. But that comes with its own set of downsides: How do you know that the product will actually hold up?

Use customer reviews and photos

The sheer quantity of options can feel burdensome to comb through, so use customer reviews as your north star. Look for products with many reviews (thousands or tens of thousands are best) and at least four stars, but ideally more. It’s also a good idea to read some of the reviews (both positive and negative) to see what people have to say about the item, and look through customer photos for a better understanding of what it looks like in person.

Try direct-to-consumer

If you want higher-quality fabrics that’ll do a better job of keeping you warm and lasting season after season, try a direct-to-consumer brand such as Quince, which offers Mongolian cashmere, alpaca and Merino wool and organic cotton at unbeatable prices.

Another benefit of Quince is that it uses timeless silhouettes, so you’ll want to wear your item for years to come.

Hit sales

Another tried-and-true method for scoring the best prices: the sale rack. Lots of high-quality brands will discount last season’s selections, and if you pick classic silhouettes, no one will know the difference. If you’re willing to buy final sale, you can score even deeper discounts. Just make sure it’s a brand you’ve shopped before, so you know and like its cuts and sizing.

Best chic and affordable oversized sweaters for fall

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater

Considering this sweater is crafted from grade A Mongolian cashmere, the price tag is much lower than you’ll find in traditional retail. This luxe, comfy button-down cardigan (in 11 hues, sizes XS through XL) has fisherman rib detailing and layers perfectly over the Mongolian Cashmere Cropped Tank.

Logene Women’s Oversized Batwing Crewneck Knit Pullover

You can pick from 33 colors (including a few color block and pattern options) in this crewneck knit sweater with batwing sleeves and small side slits. The white and red apricot versions have a particularly high-end look — without the hefty price tag.

Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Oversized Cardigan

Made from alpaca and Merino wool, this oversized cardigan is about half the price of traditional retail on this high-quality fabric. The mid-thigh-length button-down cardigan, available in three colors in sizes XS through XL, is suitable for layering.

PrettyGarden Women’s Oversize Drop-Shoulder Sweater

Dramatic bubble sleeves give this oversized cardigan an eye-catching and elegant upgrade, while a chunky knit fabric and high neck keep you plenty warm. The piece comes in nine solid fall-inspired colors in sizes XS through XL.

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Oversized Crew

This super soft teddy crewneck sweater is deeply discounted in all five sizes, though sizing may be limited. It’s made with recycled polyester and bluesign-approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment compared to traditional dye methods.

BTFBM Women’s Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Sweater

An asymmetrical hemline adds interest to this medium-thickness turtleneck sweater, which comes in 13 gorgeous hues in sizes S through XL. The pullover is crafted from soft, skin-friendly fabric that has an intentionally slouchy fit.

Old Navy Oversized Vintage Tunic Sweatshirt for Women

The neck and arm cuffs give this oversized tunic sweater a chic vintage look. Conveniently, it’s available in 10 solid colors and has inclusive sizing with regular, tall and petite options in sizes XS through 4X.

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem Crewneck Sweater

You might feel like you’re sipping a coffee in a Parisian cafe with the cream and black stripe version of this intentionally boxy sweater. The wide-cut sleeves and split hem give the attractive sweater added appeal, and it’s available in regular, tall and petite sizing in XXS through XXL.

Merokeety Women’s Long-Sleeve Oversized Crewneck Sweater

With a classic crewneck design, this slouchy, loose-fitting pullover with ribbed cuffs is sure to be a wardrobe staple all season long. It’s made of rayon and acrylic and there are 33 colors to choose from.

