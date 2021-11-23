Best women’s down vest

Pick a sweater that looks cute and makes you feel cute. That will help you get into the proper Christmas mood for the holidays.

Which cute Christmas sweaters are best?

One of the best things about the holiday season is how you get to celebrate it, and what better way to do that than with your wardrobe? There are so many options for Christmas sweaters. Everybody knows the ugly sweater tradition by now, but you can also wear a cute sweater if you want to. They can look good enough to be worn well into January or be perfect for your office holiday party. The best cute Christmas sweater is the Women’s Light Show Light Up Sweater.

What to know before you buy a cute Christmas sweater

Cute vs. ugly

This is subjective. What’s ugly to some will be cute to others. If you think your Christmas sweater is cute, then it’s cut. What makes a sweater cute is usually cute motifs and themes. It can veer into what other people consider ugly if there is too much going on or design elements read as tacky. But your opinion is the only one that matters.

Versatility

Obviously, you buy a Christmas sweater because you want to wear it mainly around the holiday season. But if you like it enough and it works well with your other clothes, you could wear it at other times of the year. You might get some strange looks, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your cute sweater. A Christmas sweater can be more versatile if the Christmas theme is more toned down or looks like a general winter sweater.

Cozy

For folks who experience very cold winters during Christmastime, it’s good to think about getting a themed sweater that will be warm and cozy. To that end, the sweater should be easy enough to layer under or over other garments. It can also be a good thing to wear if you work in a cold office. That way, everyone would get to see it every day. Coziness is a hallmark of the holidays, so if a sweater doesn’t make you feel cozy, it’ll be harder to get into the right holiday spirit.

What to look for in a quality cute Christmas sweater

Design

Cute Christmas sweaters can have a variety of design options. Some focus on reindeer, while others go with a classic snowflake motif. Think about what kinds of designs make you feel most joyful and put you in the best holiday spirit. Factor that in when deciding which sweater to get. You want to feel happy and excited about Christmas every time you wear it.

Warmth

Some sweaters are going to be warmer than others. Often with novelty sweaters, the focus is more on the design than the warmth. However, if warmth is crucial to you, look for sweaters with turtlenecks or thicker material. You can also buy them a size up or down to make them easy to layer over or under other garments.

Colors

Red and green are classic Christmas colors, but they’re not the only options available when it comes to Christmas sweaters. Most will have some red and green, but some will have one or the other paired with winter-themed colors like white or grey. If you want a lowkey cute sweater, maybe get one that is just one or two colors. If you want to go all out, get one with lots of colors and a fun design.

How much you can expect to spend on a cute Christmas sweater

A cute Christmas sweater will cost about $23-$60.

Cute Christmas sweater FAQ

Can a novelty sweater be cute?

A. Absolutely. Cuteness is subjective. If you think your novelty Christmas sweater is cute, then it’s cute! If it makes you feel cute, it’s definitely a keeper.

How early can I wear a Christmas sweater?

A. Truly as early as you want, but if you want to be more on the theme, it’s better to wait at least until December. Two weeks before Christmas is a good rule of thumb, but if you love Christmas and just can’t wait, don’t let anyone dampen your enthusiasm.

What are the best cute Christmas sweaters to buy?

Top cute Christmas sweater

Women’s Light Show Light Up Sweater

What you need to know: This sweater is a little bit novel and a whole lot of cute!

What you’ll love: Featuring a cozy woodland cabin covered in snow, you can just barely make out Santa’s feet and legs poking out of the chimney on this sweater. It also lights up! It’s a fun, adorable sweater that is perfectly on theme.

What you should consider: It’s quite thin and sheer, particularly in the back, and you must wash it by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cute Christmas sweater for the money

Barlver Womens Christmas Fleece Sweater

What you need to know: This casual fleece sweater depicts some cute little Christmas gnomes and the phrase “Just hangin’ with my gnomies.”

What you’ll love: For anyone who wants a more casual and cozy sweater or sweatshirt to wear around the holidays, this one is perfect! It’s not too over the top, but it’s still on theme.

What you should consider: It runs a bit small, taller folks and anyone who wants a roomy fit should size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EXLURA Patterns Reindeer Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: Even though it’s listed as “ugly” this sweater is actually cute and stylish, featuring either reindeer or snowflake motifs in a classic style!

What you’ll love: Casual and stylish, this sweater will help you stay warm while also feeling that wonderful Christmas spirit. It’s perfect for curling up in front of the tea with a mug of hot chocolate.

What you should consider: It might run a bit small and is made of acrylic, which some might find a bit itchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

