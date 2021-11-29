Best white puff-sleeve blouse

TikTok users started a trend called “Regencycore” that was inspired by Regency-era fashion. The trend arose from the puff- and cap-sleeve gowns featured in the Netflix hit “Bridgerton.”

Which white puff-sleeve blouses are best?

Despite the infamous, “no white after Labor Day” fashion rule, many people wear white year-round out of either rebellion or indifference. White blouses are a bright and versatile fashion choice that can be paired with any color of bottoms, whether they be rustic jeans, floral skirts or chic leather leggings.

The Scarlet Darkness’ Women Victorian Short Sleeve Shirt Steampunk Lace Up Blouse is an intricate white blouse with a corseted torso and ruffled hemlines. It has a lace-up back that can be tightened or loosened to fit your body and give you a flattering hourglass shape. Reviewers love this shirt as an everyday style or as part of their Victorian costumes.

What to know before you buy a white puff-sleeve blouse

Most puff-sleeve tops are considered blouses due to their regal style, though their necklines and details can differ. Depending on what pair of bottoms you match them with, these blouses can be fit for any occasion.

What is the difference between a blouse, top and T-shirt?

All blouses and T-shirts are tops, but not all tops are blouses and T-shirts. A blouse is usually fancier than a T-shirt, having a collar, buttons or other embellishments that make it a higher-quality garment. Most puff-sleeve tops are considered blouses due to their dramatic shape.

Neckline and length

Blouses typically have fancier necklines than a standard scoop neck. They can be square neck, high or mock neck, V-neck or collared, and the sleeves can be any length: short, half-sleeve or long. These shirts can be worn on and off the shoulder and come in either a crop top, regular or tunic (oversize) length.

How to wear

They can be matched with any bottom type, though professional stylists recommend choosing something basic. The puff sleeves are already pronounced, and it’s best to pick bottoms that complement them. Regular- and tunic-length shirts can be tucked into anything, but crop tops are most flattering with high-waisted shorts, pants and skirts.

Straight and cropped trousers or jeans are the best choice to keep your body shape proportionate.

Where to wear

A puff-sleeve blouse can be worn to any formal or casual event if paired with the right bottoms. Some people enjoy the posh look for everyday wear, while some reserve it for work endeavors and special occasions.

If you’re looking for this style top for a themed party or Renaissance festival, you can layer it with corsets and accessories. These blouses are commonly used for steampunk, Victorian, Renaissance and medieval costumes.

What to look for in a quality white puff-sleeve blouse

Unless a blouse is deliberately sheer, you should not have to worry about your undergarments showing underneath. It should have adjustable features, a buttonable collar or elastic sleeves that make the outfit adaptable for your body shape.

Is it see-through?

Keep in mind that white shirts are always more likely to be sheer or see-through in comparison to darker-colored tops. If a top is made from linen, rayon or certain polyester blends, it is even more likely to be transparent.

The solution is to either purchase thick cotton blend shirts or purchase skin-color undergarments.

Adjustable

An adjustable top is always more flattering, as it can be more easily molded to your body shape. Some blouses have lacing or collars that can be fastened for a tighter fit. Long-sleeve puff sleeves are usually maneuverable to be higher or lower on the arm.

Extra detailing

These Renaissance-style tops are often sewn with embellishments, such as ruffles, bows, ruching (wavy fabric) and chiffon (sheer layering) details. These details will accentuate the regal style of the top, but should not overdo it.

How much you can expect to spend on a white puff-sleeve blouse

Puff-sleeve blouses cost between $20 and $40.

White puff-sleeve blouse FAQ

What color bra should I wear under a white top?

A. Contrary to what some believe, a white bra or undershirt will be visible under a white shirt. You should choose undergarments that are closer to your skin tone, such as light pink, tan or brown.

What are the different styles of puff sleeves?

A. Puff sleeves can refer to several styles of dramatic sleeves. They can be fluffed at the shoulders, full throughout the entire sleeve or only puff at the cuffs.

What are the best white puff-sleeve blouses to buy?

Top white puff-sleeve blouse

Scarlet Darkness Women Victorian Short-Sleeve Shirt Steampunk Lace-Up Blouse

What you need to know: This is a Renaissance blouse with a corseted torso and ruffled puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: The top is 60% viscose and 40% polyester and has buttons going up the front. You can buy the long- or short-sleeve version of this top, and it can be worn casually or as part of a costume.

What you should consider: It wrinkles easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white puff-sleeve blouse for the money

Floerns Women’s Square Neck Puff-Sleeve Shirred Blouse Crop Top

What you need to know: This crop top blouse has long puff sleeves in a Marie style — tied with elastics at intervals down the arm.

What you’ll love: This top comes in three shades of white and it is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. The torso is ruched and the fabric is gathered, making it stretchy and comfortable for sizes extra-small to extra-large.

What you should consider: The square neck is cut wide, and it is recommended to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alice Co Women’s Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Mock Neck

What you need to know: This blouse has a ruffled mock neck and long puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This top has a zipper closure and is 100% polyester. It is machine washable and can be worn as an oversize blouse or tucked in.

What you should consider: It is semi-sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.