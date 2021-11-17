Best green cardigan

From dress pants to jeans and blouses to turtlenecks, a green cardigan pairs nicely with many outfits while providing a touch of color.

Which green cardigan is best?

The timeless design of a cardigan never goes out of style. This classic sweater is crafted of knitted material and has an open front, which makes it great for layering. Cardigans come in every color, including every shade of green you can imagine.

Would you like to add a green cardigan to your wardrobe? Consider the Tory Burch Ribbed Cardigan in dark mossy green, available in women’s sizes and in a soft green shade that pairs nicely with a variety of outfits and clothing pieces. Stylish green cardigans are also available for men and children.

What to know before you buy a green cardigan

Why wear a green cardigan?

A cardigan offers a versatile sweater design, while the color green comes in numerous hues that can give each outfit a different flair. Combine the two and you’ll get an eye-catching look that’s appropriate for numerous occasions and seasons. Whether your wardrobe consists of business wear, jeans, skirts or leggings, you’ll find a green cardigan to fit your fashion sense.

Green cardigans for the family

Green cardigans are available in styles and sizes for people of all genders and ages, from adults to children.

Caring for your cardigan

Some cardigans require handwashing, especially those made of cashmere or wool. If your cardigan is machine washable, you should set your washing machine to a delicate cycle. Drying knitted material in a dryer may cause it to shrink, develop pilling or lose its shape, so it’s best to let a cardigan air-dry on a flat surface. Always follow the instructions on the care label for best results.

What to look for in a quality green cardigan

Not all cardigans are the same. They come in a variety of styles and sizes and are made with different types of knit materials. Here are some features to consider when you are looking for a cardigan in your favorite green hue.

Cardigan styles

While all cardigans have an open front, there are variations in the style. These are the most popular options you’ll find while shopping for one in green.

Classic: The most recognizable style, this type of cardigan falls at the waistline.

The most recognizable style, this type of cardigan falls at the waistline. Cropped: Cropped cardigans have a shorter length for a modern, edgy style.

Cropped cardigans have a shorter length for a modern, edgy style. Jacket: A jacket cardigan is typically made of thick knit material, and can double as a mid-weight coat. Some jacket-style cardigans have hoods.

A jacket cardigan is typically made of thick knit material, and can double as a mid-weight coat. Some jacket-style cardigans have hoods. Long: Longer cardigans fall at or below the knees. Some have a flared bottom and are considered tunic cardigans.

Longer cardigans fall at or below the knees. Some have a flared bottom and are considered tunic cardigans. Vest: Vest-style cardigans are similar to standard vests, but have an open front.

Vest-style cardigans are similar to standard vests, but have an open front. Short-sleeve: Some cardigans have short sleeves, making them ideal for warm weather.

Cardigan materials

Sweaters, including cardigans, are made of fibers that are woven into a knit fabric. High-end cardigans are made of natural wool, cashmere or cotton. Synthetic fibers like polyester are also used to make cardigans and are sometimes blended with real wool for added warmth.

Cardigan fasteners

Because cardigans have an open front, many of them have fasteners. Buttons and zippers are the most popular types of cardigan fasteners, but some have snaps, buckles or belts. Other cardigans have no fasteners at all.

How much you can expect to spend on a green cardigan

The prices of green cardigans fall on a wide spectrum, from less than $20 for a basic design or a kid’s cardigan to as much as $300 or more for one that’s made by a top designer. Lower-priced cardigans may fade, show wear prematurely and pill when washed, while more expensive cardigans will often last through repeated laundering and look great year after year.

Green cardigan FAQ

What colors should I wear with a green cardigan?

A. When it comes to clothing, green is a versatile color that looks great with many other colors. Neutral colors like beige, white, tan, brown, gray and black compliment bold and subdued shades of green. A green cardigan also looks great with blue jeans. For a bold look, pair your green cardigan with brighter colors like blue, yellow, red and purple.

Can a green cardigan be worn for dressy or casual occasions?

A. Whether or not a green cardigan is appropriate for dressy or casual wear depends on the design of the cardigan and how you style it. A cropped, tapered or jacket-style cardigan can be worn with dress pants or skirts for a special occasion or to the office. Classic or longer cardigans go well with jeans, leggings or casual trousers for everyday wear. However, you’ll find fancy and casual designs across all cardigan styles.

Can I wear a green cardigan in the spring and summer?

A. Fall and winter may come to mind when you think of cardigans, but some styles and materials are perfect for warmer weather. Short-sleeve or flowing tunic cardigans that are made of cotton or polyester add a stylish touch to many spring and summer outfits. When it comes to the shade of green, opt for lighter, brighter hues like mint, seafoam, grass or lime green for warm-weather wear.

What’s the best green cardigan to buy?

Top green cardigan

Tory Burch Women’s Ribbed Cardigan in Dark Mossy Green

What you need to know: From its appealing green color to its quality wool material, this designer cardigan is a great choice for Tory Burch fans.

What you’ll love: This cardigan features a flattering mossy green color that’s suitable for any season. It’s lightweight yet durable and crafted in Merino wool with a stylish ribbed pattern and V-neck structure.

What you should consider: The price of this green cardigan is high, but it’s not out of line considering the quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Tory Burch

Top green cardigan for the money

Kid Nation Girl’s Button Down Sweater Cardigan in Green

What you need to know: This is an affordable bright-green kid’s cardigan with a cute design.

What you’ll love: The hearts on this kid’s cardigan compliment the vivid green color. It’s made of soft cotton and machine-washable.

What you should consider: The sizes of this cardigan run a bit small for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pendleton Men’s Shetland Cardigan in Atlantic Green

What you need to know: This is a cozy cardigan that’s casual yet stylish and perfect for fall and winter.

What you’ll love: Available in a deep green hue, this men’s cardigan is made of Shetland wool that’s soft, warm and machine-washable. The relaxed fit makes it great for casual days.

What you should consider: This cardigan is on the heavy side and may stretch out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.