Best Christmas sweater for women

Which Christmas sweaters for women are best?

Everything is adorned and ready for guests and the one and only Santa Claus. However, one thing missing from your festivities is a Christmas sweater for women that truly embodies the holiday spirit. The LookbookStore Women Holiday Knit Sweater is sure to receive many compliments when you wear it to holiday parties and events. It is roomy and comfortable, not to mention fashionable and adorable, featuring reindeer, fir trees and other Christmas favorites.

What to know before you buy a Christmas sweater for women

Styles

Christmas sweaters for women come in a variety of patterns, prints and textures. Start thinking of a cute Christmas character or theme beforehand; this will help narrow your selection. The designs can range from cute and cartoonish to more geometric and traditional. The textures and patterns depend on the fabrics being used, but typically, cable-knit or a soft knit are the most common.

Great for gift-giving

These sweaters can make great gifts for the fashionista you have in your life or for the person who loves all things Christmas. Holiday-themed accents that decorate some of these sweaters and the soft knits are just a few of the highlights that come with giving a Christmas sweater as a gift. If you’re unsure of size or style, ask for a gift receipt.

What to look for in a quality Christmas sweater for women

Material

Despite what the television shows and movies tell us, not all Christmas sweaters are itchy. Some Christmas sweaters can be supple and soft, but it depends on the fabrics. Whatever occasion you plan on wearing your sweater to, you want to stay comfortable the entire time. Fabrics such as wool can itch and be irritating when rubbing against your skin, so look for a cotton knit or cotton blends, as these are softer.

Cleans well without pilling

Thick, warm sweaters can look beautiful one day and terrible the next if not properly taken care of. Sweaters can sometimes pill, which is when tiny balls of fuzz from the sweater fibers ball up when washing and drying. Clean sweaters by turning them inside-out before washing. This usually helps prevent most pilling, but looking for sweaters not made of synthetic fabrics is your best bet.

Eye-catching

Christmas sweaters are bright, cheery and depending on how bold you wish to be, they can be conversation starters. Christmas sweaters for women should have a mix of the traditional and the dramatic, including embellishments such as rhinestones, sequins, glitter and more. Other eye-catching details can be the sweater’s colors and design.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas sweater for women

These sweaters can get expensive depending on brand and accents used, but they usually cost $20-$70.

Christmas sweater for women FAQ

Should you wear a shirt underneath a Christmas sweater?

A. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to getting overheated easily, wearing a basic T-shirt underneath can help protect your skin and allow you to remove your sweater if you get too hot.

Where can you wear a Christmas sweater?

A. There is no rule that says when to wear them, but most of the time, people enjoy wearing Christmas sweaters at holiday parties with friends, for work or when shopping.

What are the best Christmas sweaters for women to buy?

Top Christmas sweater for women

LookbookStore Women Holiday Knit Sweater

What you need to know: A cozy knit sweater with festive geometric holiday patterns and prints, it will really get you in the Christmas spirit.

What you’ll love: This sweater comes in many styles and traditional colors, and is made of a thick solid-knit fabric made to keep you warm.

What you should consider: This sweater is blousy at the hem so it can be a little big for some, but that is the style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas sweater for women for the money

Women’s Croft & Barrow Classic Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater

What you need to know: This stylish crew-neck sweater that comes in both cable-knit and holiday patterns.

What you’ll love: This cotton-blend sweater has a more modern look you can easily dress up with jewelry and other accents.

What you should consider: Sweater is a cotton blend, so it may not be as soft as other sweaters made of cashmere, for example.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Women’s Sequin Snowman Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: Dazzle friends and family in this sequined sweater.

What you’ll love: This gray sweater features a smiling snowman decorated in sequins surrounded by large white snowflakes.

What you should consider: Use extreme caution when washing because the sequins can come loose and this sweater could shrink. Wash inside-out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

