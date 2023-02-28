Which argyle sweater vest is best?

An argyle sweater vest is a classic yet versatile wardrobe staple that can elevate your aesthetic with little effort. While you can pair it with slacks and a jacket during the winter for a refined look, you can also toss it on over a shirt with jeans for an instantly pulled-together look.

The best ones have a flattering silhouette and give you color options that go with your wardrobe. The Lailezou Women’s V-Neck Argyle Sweater Vest is a top pick because it’s a classic fit and comes in eight varieties.

What to know before you buy an argyle sweater vest

What is an argyle sweater vest?

A sweater vest is a sleeveless sweater typically made from a knitted material, in various shapes and necklines, and in pullover and button-up styles. Argyle is a classic pattern with overlapping diamond designs with one or more colors, depending on your preference.

Though it’s often associated with the 1970s, British or academic looks, it’s highly adaptable, so you’re free to mix and match it with anything that fits your style.

Sweater vest silhouettes

While it’s easy to get carried away with patterns and material alone, your vest’s shape can determine if it fits into your wardrobe and how well it flatters your body.

There are four silhouettes to consider as you shop:

Cropped : This cut hits you at your midsection or higher. It goes well with high-rise jeans, pants or leggings.

: This cut hits you at your midsection or higher. It goes well with high-rise jeans, pants or leggings. Classic : This style lands at or around your hip. It’s the most versatile shape because it complements business attire such as slacks or a pencil skirt, but it also goes well with jeans or leggings.

: This style lands at or around your hip. It’s the most versatile shape because it complements business attire such as slacks or a pencil skirt, but it also goes well with jeans or leggings. Long: This silhouette sits at your low hip or lower and can be worn with leggings or a belt for a mini-dress transformation.

This silhouette sits at your low hip or lower and can be worn with leggings or a belt for a mini-dress transformation. Oversized: This blousy shape typically lands at your hip or longer for a relaxed look. You can pair it with leggings, tights or skinny jeans.

Sweater vest necklines

Argyle sweater vests come in six necklines for your consideration. Don’t be afraid to go for one that doesn’t fit your traditional look, because sometimes small changes like a collar or high neck make a vest better suited for you.

V-neck : This universally flattering cut forms a V at the center of your chest and lands above your bustline.

: This universally flattering cut forms a V at the center of your chest and lands above your bustline. Plunging : This daring style lands a V into your bustline and usually shows a bit of cleavage.

: This daring style lands a V into your bustline and usually shows a bit of cleavage. Crew neck : This classic neckline sits high around your neck and typically complements most figures.

: This classic neckline sits high around your neck and typically complements most figures. Scoop neck : This rounded neck usually sits at the center of your chest and might reveal a little cleavage if you have larger breasts.

: This rounded neck usually sits at the center of your chest and might reveal a little cleavage if you have larger breasts. Collared : This resembles a shirt collar set into the neckline and usually forms a V high on your chest.

: This resembles a shirt collar set into the neckline and usually forms a V high on your chest. Turtleneck: This style adds fabric around your neck for warmth. It can be scrunched or folded down, depending on your preference.

What to look for in a quality argyle sweater vest

Color options

It can be a bit disheartening when you finally see a sweater vest you like, but it doesn’t come in a hue you find appealing. Or sometimes you find one you know you’ll love and want to buy in several shades, but it only comes in one. Argyle sweater vests with a wide color selection give you a better chance of finding at least one shade you want.

Easy-care instructions

Being able to wash your vest in a washing machine or by hand lowers your cost per wear, and saves you the time, money and effort associated with dry cleaning.

A personal touch

To personalize your argyle sweater vest, consider getting one with added details that are less common. There are six to consider:

Attached shirt.

Extra chunky knit.

Added patterns such as skulls or flowers.

such as skulls or flowers. Button-down with pearl buttons.

with pearl buttons. Ruffles at the shoulder or neckline.

or neckline. Thick knitted argyle pattern of the same color.

How much you can expect to spend on an argyle sweater vest

Depending on style, brand and materials, they cost $15-$300. Most quality sweater vests are around $20-$50, but those made with premium materials are usually $100 or more.

Argyle sweater vest FAQ

How can you get rid of pilling on your sweater vest?

A. Pilling happens when a sweater’s material balls up due to friction or age. You can often address it with an electric fabric shaver that removes fuzz and pilling without harming the material.

How can you ensure your sweater vest complements most items in your wardrobe?

A. Consider a neutral color such as gray, beige, brown or black. If you gravitate toward a particular color, try opting for a vest with that color tied into the argyle pattern.

What’s the best argyle sweater vest to buy?

Top argyle sweater vest

Lailezou Women’s V-Neck Argyle Sweater Vest

What you need to know: This pullover vest has a traditional argyle pattern in eight neutral and trendy colors.

What you’ll love: It has a V-neck with a classic fit and shape. It also has ribbing at the waist, collar and armholes. It’s made from cotton and nylon and is hand-washable for easy care.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this runs a little big and suggested sizing down for a more fitted look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top argyle sweater vest for the money

True Rock Men’s Argyle V-Neck Sweater Vest

What you need to know: This slim-fitting sweater vest has a classic shape for a polished look.

What you’ll love: Its ribbed V-neck, armholes and waistband make it ideal for layering over a dress shirt without adding bulk. It comes in 18 color combinations and is a cotton-and-polyester blend that can be washed by hand.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it runs a little small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hotapaei Women’s Oversized Sweater Vest

What you need to know: There are 20 one-color argyle varieties with a long, comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: It’s a chunky knit with an argyle pattern down the center and cable knit designs along the edges. It’s oversized with a hemline that lands low on the hips, so it pairs well with skinny jeans or leggings. It’s also machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some people said it’s tighter than expected and suggested sizing up if you want it to fit loosely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

