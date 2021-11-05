Best Spanx

Spanx shapewear offers maximum tummy control and body shaping to give you the confidence and support you need at any time.

Which Spanx is best?

If you want something you can slip seamlessly beneath your regular clothes to help slim your figure, then Spanx is the way to go. Established in 2000, Spanx is a popular brand of slimming bodywear made for women. Spanx offers a variety of options from underwear to leggings that are designed for comfort and to inspire confidence.

More recently, the brand has also introduced Spanx for men, as well as daily attire like Spanx jeans and pants. However, if you’re looking for a garment that offers compression and support, while preventing muffin top, consider these Spanx Leggings for Women.

What to know before you buy Spanx

Types of Spanx

Leggings and shorts: If you don’t want a full bodysuit or shaping underwear, Spanx leggings and shorts are good alternatives. Shorts reach the wearer’s knees, while leggings stop at around the ankle or mid-calf. Some Spanx leggings are thick enough to prevent them from being see-through, but you may also choose to wear them beneath pants.

Undergarments: Spanx offers shaping camisoles and underwear. Shaped like ordinary camisoles, Spanx camisoles are designed to help hide a bit of extra tummy. These camisoles can also emphasize or lift the wearer’s bust. Meanwhile, Spanx underwear is best for women who want to smooth or tuck in their hips, back or stomach.

Bodysuits: One of the original options by the brand, Spanx bodysuits provide complete coverage and the most amount of shaping. They work well under nearly any other outfit, from jeans and a shirt to a form-fitting dress.

Jeans or pants: Less for shaping the body and more for comfort, durability and fashion, Spanx jeans and pants are made for men and women. You can wear them just like you would any other jeans or pants.

Focus areas

Different types of Spanx shapewear focus on different parts of the body. Common focus areas include the tummy, rear, backside, bust and hips.

Spanx leggings, for example, help sculpt the wearer’s hips, rear, waist and hips. Meanwhile, a Spanx bodysuit smoothes the tummy to prevent muffin top, while providing the ideal shape to most other aspects of the body.

Design and other features

Since most Spanx garments are meant to fit beneath the wearer’s regular clothes, they are typically lightweight, stretchy and streamlined in their design. This helps ensure there are no visible lines when wearing them under other form-fitting clothes.

Besides that, Spanx leggings and pants often have a pocketed rear. This not only provides the right level of support, it also emphasizes any curves in the best way. Spanx clothes are also slimming without squeezing the body in a way that causes discomfort.

Many Spanx shapewear also have a no-slip design, meaning they will not roll down when worn. They also provide targeted shaping and control when worn.

Spanx for men

Spanx doesn’t just offer women’s shapewear and pants. It also now offers men’s shaping underwear and undershirts. These garments are designed specifically for the male body to provide varying levels of sculpting and smoothing to the wearer.

If you’re looking for regular menswear, consider Spanx jeans or Spanx pants. These offer some slimming benefits, but can be worn on any occasion.

What to look for in quality Spanx

Size

Size matters a lot when it comes to any clothing item and Spanx is no different. If the Spanx is too small, it may be uncomfortable to wear or move around in. It could also have the undesirable effect of creating bulges in unflattering areas.

On the other hand, if the Spanx is too large, it may be less effective. Plus, its shape could become visible through your outer layers.

Spanx uses a standard sizing chart to help people determine which size is right for them. To figure out which size you should get, use a tape measure to calculate your hips and waist in inches. Then, compare your measurements with the Spanx chart. If you fall between sizes on the chart, then go a size up.

Material

Most Spanx shapewear consists of a blend of spandex and nylon. The downside of these synthetic materials is that they aren’t very breathable. This could make them uncomfortable or lead to odor or sweat buildup, especially in warmer climates.

On the plus size, Spanx is great for cooler temperatures. The material is also stretchy and provides a more optimal fit to most wearers. The brand also uses other materials like microfiber for more breathability and comfort.

Control

Like other shapewear brands, Spanx offers different levels of control, starting with light control and going all the way to extra-firm control. Light control offers a moderate amount of shaping and smoothing without much compression. Extra-firm control, meanwhile, offers maximum support and smoothing. It may be constricting, however, especially if worn all day. If you need some shaping and contouring, choose something in the middle.

Color options

Most Spanx shaping garments come in nude, black, white or pink. However, Spanx leggings and Spanx pants also come in other colors like black or dark blue. If you want something completely invisible to wear underneath form-fitting or light-colored clothes, go for nude or white colors.

How much you can expect to spend on Spanx

Spanx is a higher end brand of shapewear, so the prices may be on the higher end of things. However, this does depend on the type of garment. For instance, Spanx leggings range from around $90-$120 on average. Spanx shorts may be a little cheaper, while Spanx jeans range from around $120-$150. Typically, smaller garments or those offering basic coverage or light control cost less.

Spanx FAQ

Is Spanx eco-friendly or sustainable?

A. Spanx uses ethical manufacturing practices in the production of its clothes. Most Spanx is made from synthetic materials like nylon and spandex. Nylon is not biodegradable, but spandex may be sustainable.

How often can you wear Spanx?

A. You can wear Spanx with basic control daily, if desired. However, if the Spanx shapewear offers extra-firm control, you should only wear it on special occasions or for shorter periods of time since it may become uncomfortably restricting after a few hours.

What’s the best Spanx to buy?

Top Spanx

Spanx Leggings for Women Look at Me Now

What you need to know: These seamless Spanx leggings are available in all sizes, including regular and plus sizes.

What you’ll love: With a double-layered waistband that smoothes the tummy and prevents a muffin top from forming, these Spanx leggings are comfortable for all-day wear. They fit true to size and come in such colors as black, leopard print and green camo.

What you should consider: They are slightly see-through at the crotch, so it may be necessary to wear pants or a long shirt over them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Spanx for the money

Spanx Shapewear for Women High-Waisted Power Short

What you need to know: These high-waisted shorts provide maximum tummy shaping and targeted control without being too restrictive.

What you’ll love: Made with a blend of nylon and spandex, these Spanx shorts are no-slip, anti-rolling and fit true-to-size. They are comfortable enough for all-day wear. The shorts also come with a convenient opening for a trip to the bathroom.

What you should consider: The color options are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Spanx Women’s Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

What you need to know: This bodysuit provides full-body support, contouring and smoothing.

What you’ll love: Made from a blend of breathable microfiber and synthetic materials, this Spanx bodysuit has a shaping panel for maximum tummy control. It also comes with adjustable straps and has a streamlined design to prevent it from becoming visible when worn beneath form-fitting clothes.

What you should consider: It’s best for taller women. When adjusted too much, the straps may close the open-bust design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spanx Women Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: These faux leather Spanx leggings are stylish and offer a slimming effect at the hips and tummy.

What you’ll love: Available in nearly any size, these Spanx leggings are great for women who want to smooth out their tummy without creating a muffin top effect. They come in black and very black and are comfortable for all-day wear.

What you should consider: They may run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

