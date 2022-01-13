Best Spyder jacket

Spyder has been producing high-quality jackets for decades. They are mainly used in cold conditions and for winter sports, such as skiing or snowboarding. Spyder is world-renowned for keeping people warm and dry in icy conditions.

Which Spyder jackets are best?

Spyder primarily manufactures mens’, womens’ and kids’ ski jackets and coats, which can also be used for everyday use in winter, too. Wearing them during other winter activities, from sledding to snowball fights, will also help keep you protected from the elements.

Founded in 1978 by David Jacobs, a former professional ski champion, Spyder has supplied successful US and Canadian alpine ski teams for decades. It is now the most prominent company specializing in ski wear globally. The Spyder Entice Women’s Jacket is one of their top products and will keep you warm and dry while looking fabulous on the slopes.

What to know before you buy a Spyder jacket

When buying a Spyder jacket, it is essential to consider certain things before purchasing. Spyder jackets are for cold conditions. If the place you live does not experience particularly icy winters and you don’t intend to do many winter sports, consider a fall jacket instead. What other considerations are there when sizing up that Spyder jacket?

Insulation

There are three main types of insulation in a winter jacket: down, synthetic and fleece.

Down is the warmest of the three. Its effectiveness is measured in fill power, and a good down jacket should have around 500 to 700 fill power. Anything higher is outstanding. Down’s effectiveness is hampered when it gets wet, so any down coat should have a quality Durable Water Repellent shell. DWR combined with down is an excellent choice.

is the warmest of the three. Its effectiveness is measured in fill power, and a good down jacket should have around 500 to 700 fill power. Anything higher is outstanding. Down’s effectiveness is hampered when it gets wet, so any down coat should have a quality Durable Water Repellent shell. DWR combined with down is an excellent choice. Synthetic insulation is also a good choice. Most winter jackets are insulated by this. Synthetic insulation’s effectiveness is measured in grams per square meter. A jacket with this insulation should be in the 100 to 200 grams per square meter range.

insulation is also a good choice. Most winter jackets are insulated by this. Synthetic insulation’s effectiveness is measured in grams per square meter. A jacket with this insulation should be in the 100 to 200 grams per square meter range. Fleece is the least warm of the three and is also measured in grams per square meter. As fleece has a lower warmth-to-weight ratio, a jacket insulated by it needs to be in the 200 to 300 range.

Waterproofing

What good is a winter or ski coat that doesn’t have some level of waterproofing? A pivotal point is that water-resistant jackets are not as effective as waterproof jackets. A water-resistant jacket will only offer protection for a short time in light rain or snow. Waterproofing is measured in millimeters, and a jacket with 20,000 millimeters in conjunction with a good DWR coating will keep anyone dry. A practical waterproof jacket should have 10,000 millimeters at the minimum.

Breathability

With all that insulation and waterproofing, a good quality winter coat still needs to be breathable. This is measured in grams, and a Spyder jacket with 5,000 to 8,000 grams is suitable for everyday use. If you use the jacket for strenuous activities, consider 10,000 to 15,000 grams.

What to look for in a quality Spyder jacket

Hood

Winter weather is highly volatile, especially if you are doing winter sports in the mountains. All Spyder jackets, other than fleece jackets, feature a hood. A detachable hood is a good option, but not all Spyder jacket hoods are removable. A good hood should be insulated and helmet-compatible, as well.

Powder skirt

This is an elasticized fabric just above the hem and should fit snugly around the waist. This prevents cold winds and snow from getting into the jacket. Spyder jackets are usually equipped with this feature, but it is always best to check.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spyder jacket

The price you are willing to pay affects the quality you get. Premium Spyder jackets can go as high as $1,000, while budget choices can be found for as low as $30. Check that a budget jacket’s technical specs match the quality you need.

Spyder jacket FAQ

What are the most important technical aspects of a Spyder jacket?

A. Waterproofing and warmth are the most essential aspects. A waterproof jacket is essential when enjoying winter activities such as sledding or skiing. However, these activities will also need a coat focusing on breathability. Kids and parents making snowmen and having snowball fights will need better warmth ratings.

Should I wear other layers with a Spyder jacket?

A. More layers are always necessary for frigid conditions. Base layers like polyester or merino wool for better breathability and odor resistance work well. A mid-layer such as fleece will add extra warmth. But it is important to remember that too many layers can become uncomfortable when doing winter sports.

What’s the best Spyder jacket to buy?

Top Spyder jacket

Spyder Entice: Women’s Jacket

What you need to know: This stylish jacket for women has good protective ratings and can be used in any wintry condition.

What you’ll love: The 10,000 millimeters waterproof and breathability ratings ensure dry and comfortable winters. The synthetic insulation weight is 100 grams, and it comes in black, white or pink. The DWR maintains 80% of its waterproofing after 50 washes, and the laminate ensures durability with its stretch recovery feature.

What you should consider: A few reviewers complained of the sizes running a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Spyder jacket for the money

Spyder Atlas: Girls’ Synthetic Jacket

What you need to know: A warm jacket for girls that can be used for any winter activity or day-to-day cold weather use.

What you’ll love: The faux fur collar is optional, and the hood is helmet-compatible if skiing or cycling in winter. It has sufficient waterproofing and breathability ratings of 10,000 each, and the synthetic down insulation is equal to a 600 fill power down jacket.

What you should consider: The waterproofing won’t be adequate in heavy rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Spyder Leader: Men’s Gore-Tex Jacket

What you need to know: This premium jacket offers outstanding protection from the elements for men.

What you’ll love: The waterproof rating of 28,000 millimeters and the breathability rating of 25,000 grams will keep anyone dry and comfortable on bad-weather days. The two-layer Gore-Tex DWR protects the synthetic insulation, while underarm vents and a powder skirt are also good features.

What you should consider: It’s a premium jacket at the higher end of the price spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon.

