Best red puffer jacket

It’s always a good idea to purchase a puffer jacket that’s waterproof because you’ll never know when it will rain and it provides an extra layer of protection.

Which red puffer jacket is best?

You can never go wrong with too many jackets. With hundreds of styles, there’s one for any season. With winter around the corner, puffer jackets are a great choice. They’re warm, stylish and sold in a variety of colors. Before purchasing one, insulation, stitching and length should be taken into consideration because these variables can affect a jacket’s warmth. It’s always a good idea to purchase one that’s waterproof because you’ll never know when it will rain, and it provides an extra layer of protection.

For the most part, puffer jackets are inexpensive: The average price is between $50 and $60. Of course the type of down feather used can easily adjust the price tag. If you’re looking for a durable, comfy red puffer jacket that is inexpensive, the Royal Matrix Men’s Hooded Down Puffer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a red puffer jacket

There are many different puffer jacket styles and designs available. Before purchasing one, be sure to know how much insulation you want, what stitching is most suitable and the overall length.

Insulation

Puffer jackets are typically filled with either down or synthetic down insulation. While both are pretty lightweight, they don’t provide the same warmth. For example, synthetic down insulation is cheaper and is known for its durability. Usually made of polyester, it’s quick-drying and hypoallergenic. Down insulation, on the other hand, is made from bird feathers, and is both long-lasting and breathable. It’s perfect for cold and dry climates and provides more warmth.

Stitching

Stitching on puffer jackets also varies, which alters their insulation abilities. Most stitching is vertical or horizontal, but some are designed with geometric shapes such as diamonds, where stitching is more fitted and longer lasting. Quilting is another pattern that allows for different styling and feel.

Length

Jackets are sold in long, short and cropped lengths. When purchasing a puffer jacket, it’s best to know what length suits your needs. While any of these lengths may be used in cold weather, longer jackets can provide more warmth because they cover more of the body. However, puffer jackets that end at the waist are often cinched to keep in warm air.

What to look for in a quality red puffer jacket

Material and weight go hand-in-hand when it comes to warmth and durability. Additionally, purchasing a puffer jacket that’s waterproof is a good idea simply because you never know when you’ll need it.

Material

A jacket’s outer material is always an important feature to consider and usually depends on the weather. Puffer jackets often use polyester fleece fabric because it’s lightweight, resists compression and breathable. Nylon is highly durable and light. Heavy material can also affect its warmth-to-weight ratio. Whichever one you choose, it’s a good idea to make sure it’s waterproof and above all, keeps you warm.

Weight (fill powder)

Puffer jackets are usually measured by their down fill powder. The more down insulation there is, the warmer the jacket will be. Fill powder also determines weight. Keep in mind that a higher fill number doesn’t always mean more warmth, however.

Waterproof

While you may not need a waterproof jacket, it’s always a good idea. For puffer jackets, water can be detrimental and ruin it entirely. Some are made with hydrophobic down that’s coated with a durable water repellent.

How much you can expect to spend on a red puffer jacket

For a heavy-duty and enduring puffer jacket, you’re going to need to spend some extra cash. They usually cost between $50 and $75, with higher-end brands up to $100 or more. If you’re looking for an inexpensive option, puffer jackets can be found for around $30, but keep in mind they may not be warm enough.

Red puffer jacket FAQ

Should puffer jackets be tight?

A. Puffer jackets shouldn’t be too tight or too loose. There should be enough room so that you can easily wear layers, but not so roomy that cold air seeps in.

Are puffer jackets suitable for winter?

A. Yes they are; however, you’ll want to make sure the material is heavy enough. Puffer jackets are made of heavy or lightweight material to suit different types of weather. For activities like skiing and snowboarding, they should be waterproof and wind-resistant.

Are puffer jackets good to wear in the rain?

A. While you can wear them in the rain, it’s not recommended. Puffer jackets are designed to be water-resistant and splash proof, but their sole purpose is for warmth. If exposed to too much rain, they can lose shape and wear down. If you purchase a feather puffer jacket, it’s highly recommended to wear a rain jacket over it or use an umbrella.

What’s the best red puffer jacket to buy?

Top red puffer jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Long Hooded Red Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: This is a great option for those who prefer longer jackets.

What you’ll love: Falling just above the knee, this red puffer jacket is perfect for cold weather. The hood is detachable and the outer material is water-resistant. It features two zipper pockets at the waist. The shell, lining and hood are polyester.

What you should consider: Depending on your height, this jacket may be longer than needed, falling below the knees.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top red puffer jacket for the money

Royal Matrix Men’s Hooded Down Puffer

What you need to know: This is a versatile jacket, and it can be worn for different activities such as biking, hiking and camping.

What you’ll love: Designed with a shell, lining and duck feathers, this jacket provides maximum warmth. Additionally, fabric is windproof and waterproof and has elastic at the waist and hood. It comes with a drawstring bag, so it’s easy to travel with.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SLOW DOWN Women Hooded Puffer Down Jacket

What you need to know: This puffer jacket is durable, warm and suitable for extra cold weather.

What you’ll love: The overall quilt design makes this puffer jacket built for extreme cold temperatures. It features a zipper closure, detachable hood and ribbed cuffs with thumbholes. It falls at the waist and has a shell and lining that’s 100% twill poly pongee, making this product water-resistant.

What you should consider: This jacket may fit tight in the shoulder area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you’re looking for a jacket that has extra room.

What you’ll love: The bright red color stands out in any setting. Made of 100% polyester, it’s machine washable and has extra room at the waist and chest, making it easy to layer clothing. The fabric is also water-resistant, suitable for cold weather and provides extra warmth with the front zipper and buttons.

What you should consider: Some reviewers described quality issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bellivera Red Long Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: For those wanting extra warmth, this durable puffer jacket is perfect.

What you’ll love: Made of faux fur, cotton and corduroy, it’s comfortable and suitable for cold weather. It features a detachable hood, waterproof material, padded material and faux fur collar.

What you should consider: This jacket is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.