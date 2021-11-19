Best men’s down vest

While down vests do a good job keeping you warm, you may want to consider adding a knit hat during the coldest days because 10% of your body heat is lost through your head.

Which men’s down vests are best?

Down vests are versatile garments for fall and spring and help provide extra warmth during the colder winter months. They come in many different styles and colors and are as much a fashion statement as they are an important piece of winter apparel. The down-filled lining does an excellent job keeping the core heated so that the extremities can maintain a consistent blood flow to also keep them warm. For men who are active and want a lightweight option, the Eddie Bauer Men’s Downlight Vest is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a men’s down vest

You want a vest that doesn’t impede your movement

Choosing the right size for your down vest is important. You want a down vest that fits close to your body but still allows you to move freely. You don’t want a vest that is too big or it won’t keep you warm. Only go up a size if you plan on wearing multiple layers underneath the vest.

You want a vest that repels water

Look for down vests that have treated the down filling to be water repellent. This is referred to as hydrophobic down. If down gets wet, it loses its ability to keep you warm, so keeping moisture away is critical.

You want a vest that doesn’t weigh you down

Lightweight vests are the most popular because of their versatility and ease in transporting. Even lightweight vests can keep you warm. Look for vests that can be folded quickly and stored in one of the pockets or an accompanying stuff sack.

What to look for in a quality men’s down vest

Extra warmth

When it comes to warmth, the down is the most important, but there are several other features that are important for keeping warm: a flip-up collar that protects your neck from cold winds, elastic cuffs around your wrists and a drawstring hem on the waist that traps warmth inside the vest. Look for these additional features to ensure you stay warm and comfortable.

Zippered pockets

Most down vests feature zippered pockets on both sides. The zippers ensure that you don’t lose anything stored inside. This is important if you are participating in a sport or outdoor activity that has you on the move. Some vests come with a zippered pocket inside the chest area as well.

Outer material

You want a vest that can stand up to the elements such as wind, rain, snow and even the occasional tree branch. Both nylon and polyester are tear-resistant as well as windproof and waterproof.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s down vest

The price range for men’s down vests runs from as little as $20–$40 for bulky, bargain options. For high-end vests that are designed for style and rugged durability, expect to spend $80–$120.

Men’s down vest FAQ

Is goose or duck down better for a vest?

A. Both types of down do a good job keeping you warm and repelling the elements. Geese, because they are bigger than ducks, have larger down clusters that tend to last a little longer.

What does RDS certification indicate?

A. The Responsible Down Standard (RDS) is an organization that works with manufacturers to educate them about animal welfare and certify that they are using down sourcing practices that are cruelty-free.

What are the best men’s down vests to buy?

Top men’s down vest

Eddie Bauer Men’s Downlight Vest

What you need to know: This men’s down vest is extremely light and versatile for active users who may want to quickly pack it up before or after wearing.

What you’ll love: Made from recycled ripstop polyester, this machine-washable down vest is windproof and water-repellent. It is also tear-resistant with lined hand pockets. It includes a drawstring closure and can be folded into the left pocket for transport with a clip-in loop.

What you should consider: Some users were surprised by how lightweight the vest is, but its design is intended for on-the-go wearers.

Sold by Amazon

Top men’s down vest for the money

XPOSURZONE Packable Lightweight Down Vest

What you need to know: For a down vest that is stylish, lightweight and able to stand up to the elements, it’s hard to find a product that offers a better value.

What you’ll love: Manufactured from nylon, this duck-down vest features a sandwich quilting standing collar and zip-front closure. Water resistant with an adjustable hem, this down vest is ideal for indoor and outdoor sports and hobbies.

What you should consider: Compared to goose down vests, this down vest is not as warm.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Voodoo Falls TurboDown Vest

What you need to know: From a well-known and trusted outdoor apparel manufacturer, this down vest looks great and is very comfortable.

What you’ll love: The patented Heat Reflective design traps body heat while dissipating moisture. The nylon shell is filled with duck-down and is also water repellent and machine washable. Both the front closure and pockets are zippered.

What you should consider: The insulation for this product is not the highest quality for the price.

Sold by Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods and Backcountry

