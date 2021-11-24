Marmot has nine technologies in its garments that it invented. The manufacturer also utilizes tech from companies such as 3M and Gore-Tex for its outdoor apparel.

Which Marmot jacket is best?

Marmot jackets are known for being among the best outdoor garments you can buy. They’re highly technical and include features that protect you from rain, snow and cold temperatures. Marmot has several patented technologies that it includes in its jackets that add to their value and longevity. These specs include moisture-wicking, heat-releasing and stretchable material.

The best Marmot jacket is the Marmot Men’s PreCip Waterproof Jacket that keeps the rain away from your clothes using high-quality nylon covered in a waterproof outer layer.

What to know before you buy a Marmot jacket

Styles

There are several styles of jackets from Marmot. Each one is designed for certain needs and situations. For example, if you want a daily commuter jacket that keeps you warm in rainy weather, look to PreCip rain jackets for men and women. If you live in a colder climate where rain quickly turns to snow, consider long down coats for full-body protection from the wind. Marmot also has highly technical jackets for snowboarding, skiing and winter hiking. These can be more expensive but are worth the price to protect you from the elements when you’re in the wilderness.

Soft shell vs. hard shell

The hard shell jacket is better at protecting you from the elements. Rain jackets and hardcore snow jackets are almost always considered hard shells. If you’re a serious outdoors person and are planning more adventurous treks into the wilderness, hard shell is the way to go. Soft-shell jackets are better for daily use and commuting. Soft shells usually are made with softer materials such as fleece and can be worn underneath your hard-shell jacket for an additional layer.

NanoPro waterproofing

Marmot’s proprietary NanoPro material is an ultra-tight weave that prevents water from entering the jacket while maintaining breathability. It even has a microporous coating that leaves no room for water to penetrate the surface. Marmot promises this tech will keep you dry during even the most aggressive downpours.

What to look for in a quality Marmot jacket

Hood variations

Collapsible hoods are often found on soft-shell jackets. They’re built-in hoods you can roll up and pack away inside the jacket collars. You can whip out the hood when the weather calls for it or keep it tucked away when it’s not needed. Collapsible hoods also are known as packable hoods. Some Marmot jackets have removable hoods, such as on its Montreal down coats.

Adjustable straps

Many Marmot jackets have adjustable straps. Choose a jacket with wrist straps. These straps are most often made with hook-and-loop closures, which don’t sacrifice stickiness even in the rain. Straps are great for keeping the rain from entering in through your sleeve. There are adjustable straps on Marmot hoods and jacket waists.

Down Defender

Down Defender is another one of Marmot’s proprietary technologies. Instead of just treating the exterior of your jacket like some outdoor companies, Marmot treats the down fill itself. This coating provides an extra layer of protection against rain and cold. It uses this tech in both down jackets and down sleeping bags. Down Defender also works to keep down from bunching up and losing its fluffiness.

How much you can expect to spend on a Marmot jacket

A Marmot jacket costs $90-$285.

Marmot jacket FAQ

How do you wash a Marmot jacket?

A. You can wash Marmot jackets in the washer but only on a warm, low-spin setting. Instead of using a normal detergent, Marmot recommends using Nikwax soap, which is designed specifically for technical outerwear.

How do you roll a hood into a collar?

A. The best way to roll a hood into a collar on your Marmot jacket is to first fold the visor part of the hood into itself, then roll the rest of the hood in a tight roll. Once it’s tucked into place, gently secure the zipper while being mindful to avoid snagging it on the hood material.

What’s the best Marmot jacket to buy?

Top Marmot jacket

Marmot Men’s PreCip Waterproof Jacket

What you need to know: Lightweight and designed for inclement weather, this rain jacket is the perfect daily-wear piece.

What you’ll love: This 100% nylon jacket comes with a NanoPro waterproof coating to keep your shoulders, arms and chest dry during surprise rainstorms. It has an elastic waist and wrist straps to keep it secure. There’s an interior mesh lining to keep your clothes from sticking to the jacket.

What you should consider: This particular jacket is in men’s sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marmot jacket for the money

Marmot Men’s Tullus Hoody

What you need to know: This hybrid hoody and down jacket is made for both comfort and warmth during your daily commute.

What you’ll love: The 600 fill power down includes Marmot’s patented Down Defender formula for added dryness and longevity. The hood has a rounded look to protect your face as well as elastic bindings. The pockets are zippered to protect your belongings and keep your hands warmer.

What you should consider: This jacket is not meant for extremely cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marmot Montreal Women’s Down Coat

What you need to know: This coat is the perfect choice for your next full-length winter coat with all the features you need to stay warm.

What you’ll love: The interior is filled with a 700 fill power down made with Marmot’s Down Defender technology. The length goes to the knees to provide full body warmth. Faux-fur material lines the edges of the hood to keep the cold wind out of your face.

What you should consider: This jacket has a regular fit that won’t be as conforming to the body as slim jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

