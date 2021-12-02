Best cashmere cardigan

The original spelling for cashmere is Kashmir, which refers to the region of North India that produces cashmere to this day.

Which cashmere cardigans are best?

Cardigans are some of the most versatile pieces of clothing a person can own. They are perfect for every season and can be a great addition to any wardrobe or ensemble. Easily one of the best kinds of cardigans is those made from cashmere, the soft and durable wool that exudes comfort and luxury. A dependable cashmere cardigan is perfect for almost any occasion, from nights out to everyday use. As a top pick, check out the State Cashmere Mid-Length 100% Pure Cashmere Open Cardigan.

What to know before you buy a cashmere cardigan

What is cashmere?

Cashmere wool is wool gathered from cashmere and pashmina goats and is considered one of the most luxurious forms of wool in the world. Its silky, fine fibers are considered high-end and, as a result, can make cashmere garments, such as cashmere sweaters, incredibly expensive. In contrast to typical wool, cashmere fibers are fine and delicate, allowing clothing made from it to be considerably warmer, lighter and softer.

Types of cardigans

Because cardigans are such versatile clothing pieces, it makes sense that there are several styles of cardigans to choose from. The most classic cardigan is an open cardigan, which may hang either long or fitted to size and may or may not come with buttons. These are designed to hang open or be fastened closed, making them essential for spicing up any wardrobe. Other kinds of cardigans include tunic cardigans, belted cardigans and cardigan vests.

Seasonal cardigans

Most cardigans are designed to be worn all year round. This is especially the case with cashmere, as the material offers good insulation and a cozy design. With this in mind, determining what occasions you would like to wear your cardigan can help narrow down your choices. If you plan on wearing a cardigan throughout the winter months, investing in a longer, thicker cashmere cardigan will be much more beneficial than buying a light, open cardigan.

What to look for in a quality cashmere cardigan

Personal style

Like many clothing pieces, cardigans act as an extension of one’s personal style and tastes. Because there are so many styles and patterns to choose from, finding a cardigan that makes you feel confident and fits with other pieces of your wardrobe is essential. The best cardigan will be one that helps amplify your style.

Color

Cardigans can come in every color imaginable. However, as previously mentioned, they may also come in distinct and unique patterns that make more of a visual impact than their standard solid-color counterparts. Determining whether you would like a solid-colored cardigan versus a fun, patterned cardigan will come down to a matter of preference.

Size

To make sure a cardigan fits correctly, it should hug your frame nicely without feeling too tight or too baggy. If you intend on wearing cardigans open, then investing in cardigans a size too large or even oversized might be a good option. If you plan on wearing it buttoned-up or tied with a sash, then making sure the cardigan fits your natural body shape will be imperative.

How much you can expect to spend on a cashmere cardigan

Because of the quality of cashmere clothing, the least expensive types of cashmere cardigans will be either made of imitation cashmere or a cashmere blend. These kinds of cardigans will cost $30-$60. One hundred percent cashmere cardigans will cost $100 or more, with some costing as much as $500. This is because of the quality of the cardigan’s construction and the cost of processing cashmere wool.

Cashmere cardigan FAQ

Will a cashmere cardigan keep me warm throughout the winter?

A. Cashmere cardigans can be fashionable and practical, with many thick enough to keep you warm on chilly winter nights. However, some lighter cashmere cardigans are more of fashion pieces that can be perfect for everyday use.

How do you care for cashmere?

A. It is best to wash cashmere either by hand or one a delicate, cold water cycle. Additionally, using a gentle soap or detergent will help maintain the quality of the cashmere over time.

What’s the best cashmere cardigan to buy?

Top cashmere cardigan

State Cashmere Mid-Length 100% Pure Cashmere Open Cardigan

What you need to know: This open cashmere cardigan from State Cashmere is an essential long cardigan look that offers incredible comfort for a light sweater.

What you’ll love: It is 100% cashmere-made and comes in six colors.

What you should consider: It is required to be dry cleaned or hand washed only.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top cashmere cardigan for the money

State Cashmere Women’s 100% Pure Cashmere Button Front Long Sleeve Crew Neck Cardigan

What you need to know: This long-sleeve cardigan is made with a substantial 12-gauge knit construction from fine cashmere fibers.

What you’ll love: It is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, making it both ultra-soft and incredibly comfortable.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the cardigans could run large and feel blocky if not fitted correctly.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

State Cashmere Lightweight Mid-Thigh Open Cardigan

What you need to know: This long-sleeve cardigan sweater is another great open-front cardigan that offers quintessential comfort from a 100% cashmere construction.

What you’ll love: It is designed with a classic cardigan look and is available in seven different colors. It is a great everyday sweater option.

What you should consider: The cardigan must be hand washed or dry cleaned to avoid shrinking or damaging.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

JENNIE LIU Women’s 100% Cashmere Button Front Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This Jennie Liu cashmere cardigan is a densely-knitted cardigan perfect for both warm and cold climates.

What you’ll love: It is made with a classic two-ply design that makes it super versatile. It features long sleeves and a ribbed crew neck.

What you should consider: A few users reported the cardigan was longer than expected.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.