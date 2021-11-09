Take a look at all of the great options before you decide on your perfect match.

Which black puffer jacket is best?

Puffer jackets have gained popularity this season and the momentum keeps growing. With so many to choose from, it can be challenging to know which one is best. You want something that will keep you warm, look cute and easily transition from dress to play. For a versatile black puffer jacket that will take off the chill and look cute at the same time, check out The North Face Gotham Faux-Fur Trim Quilted Down Coat.

What to know before you buy a black puffer jacket

When looking for the best black puffer jacket, it’s a good idea to think through a few things first. Assess how often you’ll wear it, or how often you want to wear it. If you are looking for a jacket for nights out vs. everyday wear, that can make a difference in your selection. Ask yourself if you’re looking for something more fashionable or functional. You’ll also want to check out the detailing and features that the jacket has to offer.

Wearability

If you are wanting a black puffer jacket as a fun fashion extra, quality might not be as important to you. Of course, you don’t want something that will fall apart after the first wear, but if it’s not your everyday coat, you might spend a little less on this piece.

If you are expecting this jacket to be a winter staple, you’ll want to make sure that it is a fit for you, physically and otherwise. You don’t want to make an impulse purchase and then regret it later. Select something that looks and feels good, and is also made well.

Fashion vs. function

Although puffer jackets have been on the scene for a while now, especially in the color black, trends always update each season. If you want a jacket that is the look of the moment and you know you’ll probably replace it next year, you might choose something that is a little edgier.

If it’s a priority for you to stay toasty, function is probably going to be more important than being fashionable. A jacket that is more than just looks will likely be lined and have a timeless look over a trendy appeal.

Features

Common features include outer pockets, hidden pockets and hoods. If you’re looking for a black puffer jacket that you can wear to work or out to dinner, look for one that has a detachable hood. If you plan to take the puffer jacket on hikes or other outdoor activities, be sure that it has ample storage so you can forgo having to bring a bag with you.

What to look for in a quality black puffer jacket

Length

The length of your black puffer jacket has a lot to do with personal preference. If you reside in a place where the winters tend to be mild, a shorter jacket might be optimal.

If you live somewhere that is very cold and will be outside quite a bit, consider choosing a longer version of the black puffer jacket. If you tend to wear dresses or skirts, a longer length would work well in helping to keep your legs warm.

Care instructions

A jacket typically takes on the brunt of environmental blunders. Whether it gets caught in some unexpected weather conditions, gets spilled on or just becomes a bit worn-down from wear and tear, you want to invest in an item that is easy to clean.

Weather-friendly

A jacket should be sturdy and protect you from the elements. Even if your puffer jacket is not labeled as waterproof, you want to make sure that it will easily wick moisture away and not absorb it. Find a black puffer jacket that you can be confident wearing, rain or shine.

How much you can expect to spend on a black puffer jacket

Black puffer jackets range in price quite a bit, depending on the brand, style and lining, but on average, expect to spend $26-$280.

Black puffer jacket FAQ

Is a black puffer jacket too bulky?

A. Even though a black puffer jacket is known for being puffy, it doesn’t have to add a lot of extra bulk. There are many options out there, from a subtle amount of volume to a more dramatic look. In general, the more mass that the jacket has, the better it can hold up in inclement weather. The only caveat is that an extremely bulky jacket can be more challenging to pack if you’re traveling.

How can you store a black puffer jacket in the off-season?

A. If you don’t have a lot of extra storage space and need to keep the jacket hanging in your closet, consider placing a plastic bag over it to protect it from dust. Likely there won’t be a lot of structure with a puffer coat, so you can usually roll it up or place it in an under-the-bed storage bin.

What’s the best black puffer jacket to buy?

Top black puffer jacket

The North Face Gotham Faux-Fur Trim Quilted Down Coat

What you need to know: This North Face black puffer jacket features a timeless look with a removable faux fur hood and internal pocket designed specifically for protecting your cell phone.

What you’ll love: You can wash it in the machine and it has strategically placed elastic to help keep it in place.

What you should consider: The filling is down, so it will require some extra attention when laundering.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black puffer jacket for the money

TOWER by London Fog Faux-Fur Hood Down-Fill Coat

What you need to know: This long black puffer jacket is water-resistant with a quilted design, and includes buttons and zippers to keep it secure.

What you’ll love: It has two deep pockets for storage and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: This coat is designed to hit just above the knees, so you’ll want to make sure that it’s the right fit for your height.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Hujoin Cropped Puffer Fashion Jacket

What you need to know: This is a black cropped puffer jacket that will turn heads with its short hemline and stand up collar.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, breathable and windproof. It has hand-warmer pockets and you can cinch up the bottom of the coat to create a tighter fit.

What you should consider: This puffer was designed for a slim fit, so if you want some extra room, consider sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.