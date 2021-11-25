Best black leather jacket

To keep your leather jacket in the best shape possible, make sure you store it on a padded hanger so it maintains its shape.

Which black leather jacket is best?

Black leather jackets are the ultimate wardrobe staple for cool classic looks. They’re chic, versatile and are as suited for function as they are for style. Anyone of any gender and age looks great in a black leather jacket. There are so many different styles and types to choose from. It should be comfortable, fit well and not be too light or heavy that you can’t layer it for extra warmth. The best one available is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Café Racer Leather Jacket.

What to know before you buy a black leather jacket

Size

Leather jackets can be tight and form-fitting or loose and baggy. It shouldn’t be so restrictive that it’s uncomfortable, or so large that it gets in your way. That’s why it’s important to know your size before you buy, especially when purchasing one online. Check the size chart beforehand, and if you’re buying one that isn’t designed to be unisex, accommodate for that by sizing up or down. Keep in mind that real leather jackets will be stiff when you get them, and will gradually loosen up with wear.

Style

This will help you determine which type of black leather jacket to get. If you prefer high-waisted bottoms, you may enjoy a cropped one that ends at the ribs. Black goes with everything, so you won’t have much of a problem color matching it with the rest of your wardrobe. If you’re buying a biker black leather jacket to go with the rest of your biking ensemble, you’ll likely want a tight fit with a lot of buckles.

Climate

How cold or warm your environment is will help you determine the right type of jacket for you. If it tends to be warmer, go with something lighter or shorter. If it’s colder, go with one that’s thicker and roomier enough to layer under. You don’t have to worry about real leather cracking in the cold as you might have to with pleather, but to keep it nice and healthy consider picking up some leather conditioners.

What to look for in a quality black leather jacket

Style

There are so many different styles of black leather jackets. You can go with the classic double-breasted look, an oversized bomber or one that has a belt. Some have high collars, while others have lower and open ones. Consider if you need one with several pockets, or if you’d prefer a smooth continuous look instead. You may want lots of zippers (with or without function) or prefer an all black look with no silver accents. There are even blazer style black leather jackets for bringing a little bit of class to it.

Accessories

Some black leather jackets have add-ons that give the look a different edge. These often include silver studs, belts and buckles. These are rarely functional and are purely for style, but can bring it to the next level. You can sometimes find ones with patches or buttons, or add your own favorite ones after you find the perfect jacket for you. You can even find ones with fringe or tails for extra flair. Some have details embedded into the shoulders for additional aesthetic appeal.

Modern or vintage

Vintage leather jackets have been around so long that it can be hard to differentiate between them and more modern-looking styles, but there are a few important differences. These come down to the overall look of the jacket and the closure type. Vintage jackets will be less polished and will usually have buttons instead of zippers. Modern ones will typically have a shinier look that’s bright and smooth and even have a designer detailing.

How much you can expect to spend on a black leather jacket

Real black leather jackets are relatively expensive. They can cost $150-$400 and up, depending on the designer or brand.

Black leather jacket FAQ

How do you clean black leather jackets?

A. Most leather jackets aren’t safe to throw into the wash, so they should either be spot-cleaned or dry-cleaned. You can use some leather cleaners, but check the label and make sure it’s safe to use on clothes. You can also make a detergent and water solution and scrub it with a soft brush until the mark goes away, then wipe it down with a clean wet rag.

What should you pair with a black leather jacket?

A. You can wear anything from skinny jeans to skirts with your leather jacket. T-shirts and sweaters go great as well, as do all types of boots and sneakers.

What’s the best black leather jacket to buy?

Top black leather jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Café Racer Leather Jacket

What you need to know: A sleek, tapered biker jacket, it’s as versatile as it is stylish.

What you’ll love: It’s soft, slick and comfortable. The long sleeves have zipped cuffs and the stand up collar has a snap closure. It has three zippered pockets and is available in a wide variety of sizes.

What you should consider: This jacket runs a little bit small, so you may need to size up. Some customers experienced the color around the collar fading.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black leather jacket for the money

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa-Lined Faux-Leather Aviator Bomber

What you need to know: This is a modern bomber jacket with fleece lining and cuffs for extra style and warmth.

What you’ll love: There are two exterior pockets and an internal pocket with a snap closure. It has a stand-up collar and a front zipper closure. It’s water resistant and machine washable.

What you should consider: It runs a little bit big and it’s not real leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Men’s Excelled A-2 Leather Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: This leather bomber jacket is classic-looking and oversized to easily layer.

What you’ll love: This jacket is durable, thick and soft. It has a zipper front and six different pockets with snap closures, including interior ones. It’s simple and classic but doesn’t compromise style.

What you should consider: Some customers found it too heavy and stiff. Others had trouble with the zipper getting stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

