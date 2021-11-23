Best black jacket

The first versions of the parka were created by the Inuits of the Canadian Arctic and were used to stay warm against the harsh climate.

Which black jackets are best?

There is nothing cooler than a black jacket. If you are looking to make a statement, add a nice touch to your ensemble or just stay warm through the winter months, then a signature black jacket may be the perfect option for you. Black jackets can come in a large variety of styles and designs, and knowing which one will be best for you will come down to a few key considerations. With so many options to choose from, there is a perfect black jacket for everyone, including the top pick, the Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket.

What to know before you buy a black jacket

What you want to use your jacket for

The first question you should ask yourself before purchasing a black jacket is what you intend to use the jacket for. Are you looking for a thin jacket that you can wear on nights out or a jacket that will help you withstand the harsh winter elements? Understanding when and where you want to wear your jacket will help narrow down your options and help you find that perfect jacket for you.

Type of black jackets

Jackets are about as versatile as the people who wear them. Because of this, there are several types of black jackets that you prefer. If you are looking for a good winter jacket, finding a nice fleece jacket or parka would do nicely. If you want something a little more stylish for day-to-day activities or nights out on the town, then looking into nice denim jackets may be a better choice.

Material

Determining what material you want your jacket to be made from comes down to a matter of preference and intention. If you’re looking for a warm winter jacket, looking for one that is made from fleece, wool or other soft and warm materials would be best. If you’re looking for a thinner jacket that you want to wear out or every day, then finding a jacket made of denim, leather or a polyester blend may be best.

What to look for in a quality black jacket

Insulation

Insulation refers to the thermal insulation provided by thick clothing. A well-insulated jacket will protect you from the cold and other harsh elements by trapping pockets of warm air against your skin while wearing it. This is especially useful in colder climates or where it rains or snows often and is an excellent choice for keeping warm throughout the winter season.

Water-resistance

A water-resistant jacket can be extremely useful in conditions and places where rainfall is constant or plentiful. These kinds of jackets are perfect for people interested in staying dry but not necessarily interested in carrying around an umbrella all day.

Style

The perfect jacket will ultimately come down to a matter of preference. An excellent black jacket should exemplify your style and make you feel confident while wearing it. Additionally, making sure that the jacket is the right size by conforming to your specific body type without being too baggy or tight will make it the ideal choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a black jacket

It is possible to find a quality jacket for $20-$30. These jackets are most likely to be made from polyester and thin, making them good options for spring and summer. However, most quality jackets will cost $30-$60. These jackets will range in design and construction but may have features like waterproof exteriors or interior lining. The most expensive jackets will cost more than $60 and come from designer brands.

Black jacket FAQ

What is the best jacket material for winter?

A. If you are looking for a sturdy and warm winter jacket, wool, flannel and faux fur may be good options. If you are looking for something warm and waterproof, then suitable nylon or polyester puffer jackets will do.

What’s the difference between a jacket and a windbreaker?

A. Windbreakers resist wind chill and light rain. They are generally made from more lightweight materials than jackets and are primarily synthetic material.

What’s the best black jacket to buy?

Best of the best black jacket for men

Amazon Essentials Men’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This Amazon Essentials fleece jacket is perfect for staying warm and comfortable during the winter months.

What you’ll love: It is available in over a dozen colors to match your exact aesthetic style. It is also 100% polyester and machine washable.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that it may shed after a few washes.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Best of the best black jacket for women

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: Another Amazon Essential, this puffer jacket for women is excellent at insolating and keeping you warm and dry.

What you’ll love: It is insulated and water-resistant. It also comes in over a dozen colors and styles.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that the jacket’s sizes run small.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: This is the men’s version of Amazon’s water-resistant puffer jacket.

What you’ll love: This jacket features over a dozen colors and styles. It is excellent for cold weather and rain while still keeping you comfortable.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the fit can be awkward for thinner people.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jackets

What you need to know: This sherpa trucker jacket from Levi’s is both stylish and warm.

What you’ll love: It fits the traditional Levi’s aesthetic and comes with two front patch pockets and a sherpa-lined collar for extra warmth.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that this jacket is tight around the arms and maybe small for some.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat Jacket

What you need to know: This faux shearling oversized jacket by PrettyGarden offers a warm and durable double-fleeced design that maximizes comfort.

What you’ll love: It comes available in over twenty different styles. It has two side pockets and is baggy and oversized, making it perfect for layering on top of outfits.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned zipper issues after a few weeks of constant use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

