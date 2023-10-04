Amazon has announced a Prime fall sale event in October

It’s official: The Prime Big Deal Days fall sale event is happening on Oct. 10 and 11, and a handful of hot early deals are officially live. If the early Prime Day deals are any indication, this year’s sale will be amazing.

Everything we know about the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals. If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for the past 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial on Amazon’s Prime page.

The products that go on sale include everything from recognizable brand-name merchandise to independent products you may never have heard of before the sale. Besides deep discounts, most products also have fast and free delivery — it’s feasible that you could purchase something on Tuesday and have it at your house on Wednesday before the sale even ends.

Additionally, some companies align their release schedule to coincide with this event, so it’s often possible to get the latest versions of products during the fall Prime sale. However, last year’s products are usually available at a deep discount if you don’t need the newest model.

It’s important to remember that Prime sales aren’t just for physical products. You can get discounts on music, videos, games and more during these 48 hours. If you’re interested in clothing, don’t forget to participate in Amazon’s “try before you buy” program, where you get to try up to six items of clothing for up to seven days before paying.

Big electronics deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds 20% OFF

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation earbuds are a game-changer in wireless audio, delivering exceptional sound quality, quick wireless pairing, and noise-cancellation. Even better? They’re on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, making them an unbeatable value for anyone seeking top-notch comfortable earbuds.

Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds 56% OFF

The Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds offer impressive sound quality, long battery life, better-than-average comfort, and durability for an active lifestyle. Don’t miss the chance to snag them at an incredible 56% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar 50% OFF

The Sony HTX8500 soundbar delivers a cinematic audio experience with powerful sound and immersive technology, transforming your home entertainment set. During the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can elevate your audio game at an unbeatable 50% discount so you can experience movies and TV shows like never before.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) Wireless and Weather-Resistant HD Security Cameras (3-Pack) 60% OFF

Blink Outdoor, now at 60% off before Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, offers a 2-year battery life and all-weather durability for 24/7 home monitoring. It runs on two AA lithium batteries, provides HD video with night vision, and supports two-way audio communication via the free Blink app. Customize motion detection zones, integrate with Alexa, and enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan for cloud storage and event recording. Whether you want to protect your home inside or outside, it’s a great option because it doesn’t require a professional to install and is incredibly affordable.

Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series 18% OFF

The Sony 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series is a pinnacle of home entertainment, combining breathtaking picture quality, impressive integrated speakers, and convenient smart features. Catch this 18% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a rare chance to own a Sony TV of this caliber for under $700.

Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system 3-Pack 20% OFF

This three-piece eero mesh router Wi-Fi system is 20% off — even before Amazon’s big shopping event. The kit covers 4,500 sq ft with Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 500 Mbps. It’ll help eliminate dead spots and buffering, supports 75+ devices and is easy to set up via the free Eero app. It’s also a smart home hub for Alexa devices and receives automatic updates for ongoing improvements.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV 28% OFF

Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart TV is on sale now at 28% off, bringing it to under $200. Experience stunning HD 1080p resolution with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Access a world of entertainment, including free content from apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV, or you can game right on it. The smart TV has a laundry list of features like voice control and Bluetooth headphone support. Plus, you receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+ with your purchase so you can binge-watch exclusive shows like “Billy the Kid.”

Bose Headphones 700, Noise-canceling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones 21% OFF

The Bose Headphones 700 are a traveler’s dream with their exceptional active noise-canceling technology, providing a peaceful in-flight experience. What’s more, their seamless multi-device pairing capability ensures you can effortlessly switch between devices. With a 21% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, they offer both convenience and value for the discerning audiophile.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD Memory Card and Reader 39% OFF

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD Memory Card and Reader delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds, ensuring you can effortlessly manage, backup and transfer your data between devices. Plus, with a generous 42% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s a can’t-miss deal for anyone needing a reliable and speedy storage solution on the cheap.

NEBULA by Anker Capsule II Smart Portable Projector 6% OFF

The Nebula Anker Capsule II is a compact soda-can-shaped smart projector that delivers impressive video quality and an operating system for easily consuming content from your favorite streaming apps. Our tester said it delivers loud volume, plenty of battery life for watching a 2.5-hour movie, and promises a unique cinematic experience practically anywhere. If you’re ready to upgrade your entertainment setup,’ don’t miss out on the exclusive 6% discount available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX21) 10% OFF

The TP-Link AX1800 is a versatile home router, ideal for seamless streaming, lag-free gaming, and accommodating multiple devices in today’s connected homes. With its discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s the perfect time to enhance your internet experience and enjoy lightning-fast connectivity.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones 20% OFF

These wireless earphones are built for those with an active lifestyle. The on-ear hook design prevents them from falling out even during the most rigorous workouts, and the water-resistant build keeps them safe from sweat and moisture. Each earbud has volume and music playback controls; a five-minute charge provides 1.5 hours of listening time.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV 36% OFF

This 4K TV delivers a high-quality viewing experience thanks to support for various image-enhancing technologies, including HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. It features an expansive smart TV interface, four HDMI ports and a streamlined remote with Alexa that lets you search for titles across all apps.

Big countertop kitchen appliance deals

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer 56% OFF

The Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen appliance that prepares crispy favorites like french fries, chicken nuggets, and even doughnuts with significantly less oil. Its reheating capabilities make it a handy tool for reviving leftovers to their original deliciousness. With an incredible 56% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s an excellent addition to any kitchen — even if you’re short on space.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine 25% OFF

Jump-start your day with a homemade espresso using this state-of-the-art espresso machine. You can also brew five different aromatic coffees, including cold brews, and it mixes milk and air quickly for a smooth layer of milky foam on top of each espresso. Plus, it has removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle 45% OFF

The SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, an Amazon-exclusive bundle, is your all-in-one solution for creating refreshing sparkling water at home. This incredible package includes everything you need — from CO2 cylinders to lime and cherry flavor drops. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it’s available at an incredible 45% discount, making it the ultimate kitchen counter companion.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System 26% OFF

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a versatile coffee maker that allows you to brew multiple sizes, from a pod-free single cup or travel mug to a full carafe, making it suitable for any coffee drinker. Not a fan of black coffee? Don’t fret. It excels at brewing tea and frothing milk for cappuccino and latte lovers. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can enjoy all these features at an enticing 26% discount, making it an excellent addition to your kitchen.

De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine 17% OFF

Experience the best of both worlds with the De’Longhi combination brewer, offering a cappuccino system and a drip-coffee brewer in one compact design. With its advanced steam wand and innovative features like a digital touch screen control and “Bold” brew setting, this versatile brewer is a must-have for coffee lovers, and it’s even more enticing with a 17% discount during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. So, don’t miss the chance to add it to your cart!

Big parenting deals

Britax Will Brook S+ Baby Travel System ADD TO WISHLIST

The Britax Willow Brook S+ Baby Travel System offers ultimate convenience with its infant car seat and stroller combo. It features “ClickTight” technology for secure installation and adjustable “RightSize” settings for your baby’s comfort. This fully loaded travel system includes a rear-facing car seat suitable for infants up to 30 pounds, a versatile stroller with reversible seating, and features like washer- and dryer-friendly covers, a UPF 50+ canopy, and all-wheel suspension for a smooth ride, making it the perfect choice for on-the-go parents.

Amazon Brand — Mama Bear 99% Water Baby Wipes ADD TO WISHLIST

Stock up on Mama Bear Baby Wipes, the gentle and hypoallergenic choice for your little one’s sensitive skin. Made with 99% purified water and free from harsh additives, these wipes are a must-have for any parent, offering convenience and peace of mind wherever you go.

Big style deals

adidas Men’s Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants ADD TO WISHLIST

Experience the ultimate blend of style and comfort with these Adidas terry-cuffed pants. Crafted from soft 100% cotton, they offer a flattering fit, a customizable waist with a drawcord, and front pockets for your wallet or phone.

Maxtop Cute Animal Slippers 75% OFF

These adorable animal paw slippers offer the perfect blend of comfort and cuteness! The slippers feature a premium fleece upper with a charming cat paw design, providing extreme comfort and keeping your feet cozy. With an anti-slip rubber sole, they are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and their true-to-size unisex sizing ensures a comfortable fit for everyone. Whether you’re lounging at home or stepping out, these slippers make a fantastic gift choice and will keep you light on your feet while adding a touch of whimsy to your day.

Big vacuum deals

Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 18% OFF

The Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers the ultimate cleaning versatility with its ability to easily tackle everything from hard floors to carpets and above-floor surfaces. With a generous 30-minute runtime, user-friendly LED display, and a price tag of just $179.99 during Prime Big Deal Days, it’s the ideal choice for whole-home cleaning — even in hard-to-reach areas — while the LED headlights ensure no dust or debris goes unnoticed.

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop 22% OFF

The Shark S3501 Steam Mop is Amazon’s #1 bestselling steam mop, and it’s easy to see why, with nearly 30,000 5-star reviews. With quick and effortless on-demand steam, no need for chemicals and a discount during this Prime Big Deal Days, it’s a must-have for efficient and residue-free cleaning across your hard floors.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 15% OFF

The Dyson Outsize is undoubtedly one of the best stick vacuums money can, and it is now available at a remarkable 15% discount on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to own a Dyson vacuum at a reduced price. Our tester was particularly impressed by its wide cleaning head, large dustbin, seamless transition between floor types, and ability to tackle multi-story homes effortlessly, thanks to its substantial battery life.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 11% OFF

Don’t miss your chance to snag the TikTok famous Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s consistently sold out due to its incredible stain-removing power on hard-to-clean surfaces like couches, stairs, mattresses, and car seat upholstery. The machine comes with all the necessary tools, including a self-cleaning hose, a brush head, and a bonus 8-ounce trial-size Spot and Stain with Febreze freshness formula.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum 29% OFF

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is a must-have for pet owners, with dual rubber brush rollers that prevent hair tangles and efficient cleaning on both floors and carpets. During Prime Big Deal Days, you can enjoy a generous 29% discount on this pet-friendly powerhouse with an impressive 90-minute run time, ensuring your home stays spotless and allergen-free.

BISSELL 2252 CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum 10% OFF

The BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless is the ultimate budget-friendly vac, delivering exceptional cleaning performance without breaking the bank. Plus, with no need for replacement bags and over 50,000 five-star ratings, it’s a reliable and cost-effective solution for keeping your floors clean.

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Deep Carpet Cleaner 18% OFF

The BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution deep carpet cleaner is a game-changer for those hoping to eliminate pet stains or those simply seeking professional-grade carpet cleaning results at home. With an 18% discount on Amazon, it’s an affordable investment to rejuvenate and refresh your carpets, leaving them looking as good as new.

BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 12% OFF

The BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum is not just TikTok-approved; it’s a must-have for anyone dealing with spills and messes from kids or pets. With its versatile cleaning capabilities, it effortlessly tackles wet and dry messes, making cleanup a breeze. The cordless cleaner is currently 12% off.

Big beauty deals

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick 47% OFF + 10% COUPON

With an impressive 30,000 plus positive reviews on Amazon, the SNTE Hair Wax Stick is a must-try for anyone looking to tame flyaway hair and frizz effortlessly. Its rich blend of plant-based nutrients and nourishing ingredients make it a healthy choice, and with nearly half-off during Prime Big Deals Day, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your styling routine.

Cetaphil Face Wash 30% OFF

Cetaphil’s Face Wash is a beloved skincare essential that gently cleanses without over-drying, making it a go-to choice for all skin types. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save 30% on this cult-favorite product during the Amazon sale and enjoy a refreshed, radiant complexion.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser 30% OFF

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is a game-changer in oral hygiene, offering an easier and more effective way to maintain a healthy smile compared to traditional flossing. With its 30% discount on Amazon, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your dental routine so you enjoy the benefits of hassle-free flossing and get a better smile in the process.

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron 47% OFF

The CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron is a trusted choice for achieving sleek, salon-quality hair at home. With its incredible 47% discount on Amazon, it’s a fantastic opportunity to own a high-quality styling tool without breaking the bank.

Big home deals

Greenworks Cordless Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower 9% OFF

Take your leaf-blowing regimen to the next level with the Greenworks 80-volt Cordless Brushless Backpack Blower, now at an enticing 21% discount on Amazon. This versatile blower is quieter than traditional gas-powered models and eliminates harsh fumes, providing a more peaceful and eco-friendly way to tackle yard work. Its ergonomic backpack design ensures comfort during extended use and super mobility, making it a valuable addition to your landscaping arsenal.

Amazon Basics Coffee Pod Storage Drawer for K-Cup Pods 15% OFF

Streamline your coffee routine with the AmazonBasics Coffee Storage Drawer, now available at a discounted price on Amazon. This sleek and durable drawer holds up to 36 K-Cups for convenient organization and features a soft, anti-slip pad to protect your tabletop surfaces, making it an essential addition to your coffee setup for both style and practicality.

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover 37% OFF

The Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover is a must-have for pet owners tired of constantly battling pet hair on their sofas and other furniture. TikTok-approved and highly effective (and extremely affordable for Prime Day), this roller will give you the confidence to wear black again.

Codi Soft Plush Electric Heated Blanket Throw 37% OFF

Codi’s Heated Throw Blanket is the perfect cozy companion for cold nights, combining super-soft Sherpa material with three heating levels for customizable warmth. With its lightweight design, automatic two-hour shut-off, and a five-year warranty, it offers both comfort and peace of mind.

Greenworks 40-volt 12-inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw 8% OFF

Garden maintenance can be hard work, especially if you have to cut down thick shrubbery. However, thanks to its lightweight build and powerful electric motor, this cordless chain saw makes things easy. The automatic oiler keeps the chain and blades running smoothly, and getting the motor started is effortless.

Check out October Amazon Prime deals here, and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

