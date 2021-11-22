Best wooden Christmas tree

Which wooden Christmas tree is best?

A rustic alternative to the traditional Christmas tree decor, wooden Christmas trees are a stylish way to create a unique Christmas display this holiday season. With a real wood construction and festive design, wooden Christmas trees are sure to be an eye-catching addition to your holiday decor. Available in a variety of sizes and styles, nearly anyone can find a wooden Christmas tree that will suit their space.

If you are in the market for a beautiful festive wooden Christmas tree for this holiday season, check out the National Tree Company 23-Inch Wooden Holiday Tree.

What to know before you buy a wooden Christmas tree

Size

Before purchasing your new wooden Christmas tree, be sure to consider the amount of space that you have. While most wooden Christmas trees are made to be free-standing tabletop decor, there are some taller options that require a little more space. If you are looking for a wooden Christmas tree for your mantle or tabletop, try choosing an option that has a free-standing base and is less than 14 inches tall. For larger spaces, opt for a wooden Christmas tree that is at least 2 feet tall.

Construction

Wooden Christmas trees are constructed using real wood. However, some “real wood” options actually utilize pressed wood fibers, rather than the expected real wood cuttings. Trees that are constructed using pressed wood fibers will have a real wood look and feel, but will not be as durable as true real wood trees. To ensure the best bang for your buck, opt for a tree that has a truly real wood construction.

Style

With so many different options on the market, there is no doubt that nearly anyone can find a wooden Christmas tree that will match their aesthetic. However, there are some options that may work best depending on the overall look you are going for. If you prefer a more rustic holiday display, a wooden Christmas tree that features natural wood or a buffalo plaid may be the best option. For a more contemporary style, a wooden Christmas tree that has a simplistic design in a neutral color may work best. No matter how you prefer to style your holiday display, be sure to choose a wooden Christmas tree that will benefit your look.

To create a cohesive holiday look, try pairing your wooden Christmas tree with matching Christmas stockings. Since stockings are available in a variety of patterns and colors, you can easily match your tree and stockings to create a truly unique, eye-catching holiday display.

What to look for in a quality wooden Christmas tree

Decorated

Depending on your decor preference, you may find it worthwhile to invest in a wooden Christmas tree that features lights or ornaments. Designed to mimic traditional Christmas trees, these decorated options are a great way to add some festive light and color to your holiday display.

Indoor and outdoor use

If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, opt for a wooden Christmas tree that can be used indoors and outdoors. While these extra-durable options can be difficult to come by and are typically more expensive than indoor-only options, they do offer incredible versatility when it comes to decorating. If you are looking for a wooden Christmas tree that can be used indoors and outdoors, try to find an option that is made of real wood and has a protective waterproof coating.

How much you can expect to spend on wooden Christmas tree

Depending on the size and style of wooden Christmas tree you chose, you can expect to spend from $25-$150 on a wooden Christmas tree. Typically, wooden Christmas trees that feature lights, mini ornaments or are taller than 2 feet are the most expensive.

Wooden Christmas tree FAQ

Do wooden Christmas trees need to be assembled?

A. Most wooden Christmas trees come pre-assembled. However, wooden Christmas trees that are taller than 15 inches or feature mini ornaments or lights may require some assembly. Typically, the assembly process is relatively simple and should only take a few minutes.

How do you store a wooden Christmas tree?

A. To ensure the longevity of your wooden Christmas tree, try to store your tree in a dry, cool area. Exposure to moisture, heat or freezing temperatures could cause discoloration or damage the wood. For added protection, consider wrapping your wooden Christmas tree in a large plastic trash bag or placing it in a storage trunk.

What’s the best wooden Christmas tree to buy?

Top wooden Christmas tree

National Tree Company 23-Inch Wooden Holiday Tree

What you need to know: A great option for anyone who wants indoor or outdoor Christmas decor.

What you’ll love: The real wood construction ensures that this Christmas tree is durable enough for indoor or outdoor use. With added evergreen needles, pine cones and red berries weaved throughout, this mini tree boasts a genuine Christmas tree look. This tree also features 15 different battery operated LED lights, making it the perfect addition for any Christmas display.

What you should consider: This tree measures 23 inches high, making it the perfect option for room or outdoor decor. However, it may be too tall for consumers who are looking for tabletop decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top wooden Christmas tree for the money

Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Decor

What you need to know: This cute wooden Christmas decor features multiple trees in a variety of patterns, making it perfect for anyone who wants a unique piece.

What you’ll love: This wooden Christmas tree is around 12 inches long and 14 inches tall, making it the perfect option for tabletop decor. With five different Christmas trees in this display, each tree features a different rustic style. The added tree branches along the base help to create a festive look.

What you should consider: Each of the trees in this display features a different color or style of buffalo plaid, so it may not be the ideal option for consumers who prefer a more cohesive style.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Sterling Rustic Wooden Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This tree is a great option for anyone looking for a festive advent calendar.

What you’ll love: Standing at nearly 18 inches tall, this tree is sure to fit any room without taking up too much space. With a weathered white color and simple design, this tree can match nearly any type of holiday aesthetic and includes 24 operable drawers to fill with treats as you count down the days until Christmas. Each drawer features an easy-pull knob and unique Christmas design.

What you should consider: This tree is recommended for indoor use only.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

