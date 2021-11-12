Best witch costume for kids

Witch costumes are designed in a variety of colors, styles and materials, and they can be paired with fun accessories like brooms, hats and witch noses to showcase your child’s style.

Which witch costumes for kids are best?

Costumes are an exciting way for kids to convey their personality, especially on Halloween, and witch costumes are always a great choice. They’re versatile and can be dressed up or down and can look scary or sweet. A witch costume can be paired with fun accessories such as a broomstick, hat or cape to complete the look.

Whichever costume you purchase for your child, take into consideration factors like style, fabric and embellishments, because they can all determine the price. If you’re looking for a high-quality witch costume for kids, the Disguise Fairy Tale Witch Girl’s Costume is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a witch costume for kids

Fabric

When purchasing any costume, fabric is an element to keep in mind. For warmer weather, breathable fabrics like nylon and polyester are great choices compared to wool or cotton, which are more suitable for colder weather. Furthermore, fabric can determine the overall aesthetic of a look. For example, silk is a great option for witch costumes because it’s shiny and adds texture without embellishments. It’s also a classic material that looks good with other fabric layered on top like tulle and lace.

Price

Costumes can be expensive, so if you choose to go this route, look for a witch costume that’s durable and can be worn for multiple occasions. Keep in mind that fabric is an easy price determinant. Linen and satin are more luxurious, while cotton and mesh are on the less expensive side.

Style

Witch costumes are designed in a variety of styles. Customary witch costumes are usually made of silk or cotton material whose sleeves and skirt or dress hem are torn or cut unevenly. They’ll most likely be simple, making the style perfect for going overboard with accessories and glamorous hair or makeup. For a unique style, choose a witch costume that has lots of layering and embellishments like glitter and lace. Picking an untraditional sleeve is another great way to be eccentric.

What to look for in a quality witch costume for kids

Embellishments

Embellishments are a great idea for any costume because they add to the overall look and are a great way for your child to express their personality. While classic witch costumes may only be designed in one fabric and have a simplistic look, many are made with tulle, lace, rhinestones and crisscross bodices. Keep in mind that while you can never go wrong with too many embellishments, they can be costly.

Accessories

No witch costume is complete without a hat and broom. Accessories are a fun way to add personality to any costume, but like embellishments, the more accessories you choose, the more expensive the overall look can be. If broomsticks or hats aren’t your thing, try a pointy, crooked, wart-infested nose for a spooky witch aesthetic.

Variety

For any costume that’s considered popular (like a fairy, cat, angel or witch), it’s always a good idea to see if it’s made in different styles to decrease the odds of someone else wearing the same thing. If you’re set on purchasing a witch costume instead of designing your own, see if it’s available in different colors. If so, pair it with unique accessories to add your personal flair.

How much you can expect to spend on a witch costume for kids

For the most part, witch costumes are pretty budget-friendly. These costumes are generally priced between $30-$40. However, extra features like accessories and other elements such as fabric can increase price.

Witch costume for kids FAQ

What do you need for a witch costume?

A. Whether you’re purchasing a witch costume or making one yourself, all you need is a hat, broom and dress. For a traditional look, choose black fabrics and accessories. Tearing or cutting the sleeves and bottom also add to a traditional witch aesthetic. Purple, emerald green and orange are colors that will pop against black fabric. If you’re looking for an unconventional witch costume, choose or make one with extra embellishments like sparkles, rhinestones, lace or tulle.

What shoes do you wear with a witch costume?

A. Because witch costumes are designed in a variety of styles, shoe choice can be creative. For a traditional look, try shiny heels or black combat boots. Black sneakers are great for those who prefer comfort over style or want a more relaxed look. To add a pop of color to an all-black witch costume, try a bright shoe.

What are the best witch costumes for kids to buy?

Top witch costume for kids

Disguise Fairytale Witch Girl’s Costume

What you need to know: This witch costume features vibrant colors whose design is a perfect combination of cute and spooky.

What you’ll love: Equipped with a witch hat and apron, this witch costume is stylish. The purple accents pop against the black fabric and kids can accessorize with bright nail polish, eyeshadow or lipstick. For a spooky look, try pairing with a broom or witch nose.

What you should consider: The costume is pretty warm, but layering underneath may be required in chilly weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top witch costume for kids for the money

FantastCostumes Girls Skeleton Costume Purple Witch Dress

What you need to know: At a great price, this vibrant and unique witch costume will win any costume contest.

What you’ll love: While perfect for Halloween, this witch costume is versatile for any season since its aesthetic is both scary and adorable. The material is durable and breathable, making it suitable for those who have sensitive skin. The purple sparkle skeleton and sparkle skirt add style, while the cut sleeves keep a traditional witch feel.

What you should consider: Only three sizes are available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rubie’s Radiant Witch Costume

What you need to know: This witch costume is perfect for kids who love everything sparkle.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% polyester fabric, the emerald green and purple colors are radiant and create a flirtatious aesthetic. The black sparkle overlay adds style along with the puff sleeves.

What you should consider: This costume can only be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Girl’s Black Witch Costume

What you need to know: This simple black witch costume is a classic.

What you’ll love: While this costume is hand-wash only, the silky black fabric creates a spooky yet spunky look. The ripped sleeves and bottom add a traditional witch feel and the silver buckle belt adds style.

What you should consider: This costume is supposed to come with a hat, but some reviews share it was never delivered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dress Up America Witch Costume for Girls

What you need to know: If your child is looking for a costume that’s a showstopper, this witch costume is the one.

What you’ll love: This costume is all about sparkle and style. The black satin features a bedazzled tulle overlay to create an elegant look with the crisscross orange bodice making a fashion statement. Made of 100% top-quality polyester, it’s durable and comfortable. Additionally, it’s stain- and wrinkle-resistant.

What you should consider: This costume can only be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

