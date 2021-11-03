The best stocking stuffers for moms are socks, treatments and treats — things that they are sure to use often.

Which stocking stuffers for moms are best?

The ideal stocking stuffer should bring a smile or a laugh and be small enough to fit in traditional Christmas stocking. Stocking stuffers are little ways to say thank you to someone at Christmas. The best stocking stuffers for moms are things that show you are thinking of her. Moms like small gifts that bring comfort and joy. For a great stocking stuffer for the mother figure in your life, take a look at the brightly patterned, warm and comfortable Yzkke 5 Pack Womens Vintage Winter Socks.

What to know before you buy a stocking stuffer for mom

There are three categories of stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to make mom happy. Within each of them you will find a variety of options to choose from.

Socks

Stuff mom’s stocking with socks! Choose socks that are comfortable and made of soft materials. For a smile, look for socks that come in bright colors and holiday designs.

Soothing treatments

There are all kinds of personal care gifts for mom that will fit quite nicely in a stocking. Think balms, lotions and essential oils.

Treats

Small edibles make great stocking stuffers. Chocolates, nuts, mints and snacks all come in packages small enough to slip into a stocking.

What to look for in a quality stocking stuffer for moms

Socks

Dr Scholl Womens Spa Socks

These colorful socks are infused with Vitamin E and lavender for soothing, moisturizing relief. The stay-put grippers on the bottom help prevent slipping. The yarn is soft, premium polyester.

Where to buy: Amazon

Breezy Valley Wine Socks

This pair says “If you can read this” on the bottom of the right foot and “Bring me some wine” on the left. The lettering on the bottoms of these microfiber chenille socks is made of non-slip materials. These socks come in several different colors.

Where to buy: Amazon

Lavley Women’s Knee High Christmas Socks 2 Pack

The blue pair is patterned with white snowflakes. The white pair has a snowman with a carrot nose and blue scarf. The snowflake socks say “Let it snow” on the bottom, and underneath the snowman socks are the words “OMG CHILL.”

Where to buy: Amazon

Treatments

L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Moisturizing Hair Treatment

This lamellar moisturizing treatment is silicone- and paraben- free. Amino acids and moisturizing agents target damaged areas.

Where to buy: Amazon

Bliss Mint Chip Mania Soothing Facial Mask

This cooling face mask is whipped with soft shea butter and smells like mint chip ice cream. The formulation includes peppermint leaf extract, aloe vera and bentonite clay.

Where to buy: Amazon

Burt’s Bees Stocking Stuffer Holiday Gift 3 Tubes of Lip Care

This neatly packaged gift includes hibiscus tinted lip balm, pomegranate moisturizing lip balm and peony lip shimmer. As with all Burt’s Bees products, these lip products are responsibly sourced and sustainably made.

Where to buy: Amazon

Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream

This dermatologist recommended hand cream soothes and moisturizes for 24 hours. It is non-greasy and free of steroids and fragrances.

Where to buy: Amazon

Treats

Best Mom In the World Reality Mints

This stocking stuffer for moms comes in a collectible red tin. It includes more than 100 chocolate mints that taste great and make your breath minty fresh.

Where to buy: Amazon

Beyond Good Chocolate Bars 3 Pack

This variety pack includes 70%, 80% and 90% pure dark heirloom cocoa from Madagascar. The beans are organic, kosher, vegan and Fair Trade Certified.

Where to buy: Amazon

Squirrel Brand Artisan Sweet Brown Butter Cashews

This 3.5 ounce package is a decadent treat with a crunchy coating. This treat is kettle-cooked, specially harvested and roasted, gluten free and vegetarian.

Where to buy: Amazon

How much you can expect to spend on a stocking stuffer for moms

Staying true to the belief that stocking stuffers should be inexpensive and able to fit in a Christmas stocking hanging from the mantle, set the limit that you feel comfortable with. You will find lots of choices at $10 or less and even more at $20 or less.

Stocking stuffers for moms FAQ

Does a stocking stuffer have to be small?

A. To be called a stocking stuffer, a gift should be small enough to fit in a standard size Christmas stocking along with other small gifts.

Why are stocking stuffers inexpensive?

A. The idea of an inexpensive gift is to show you put some thought into something small and special that is separate from other, more formal gifts.

What’s the best stocking stuffers for moms to buy?

Top stocking stuffers for moms

Yzkke 5 Pack Womens Vintage Winter Socks

What you need to know: These socks are made of a poly, cotton, wool and spandex blend for warmth and comfort.

What you’ll love: Each sock is brightly patterned and knit with a dozen different colors that mom can wear as pairs or mix and match for fun.

What you should consider: These socks only fit women’s shoe sizes 5–9.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top stocking stuffers for moms for the money

Chamuel Tea Tree Oil Balm

What you need to know: Get quick relief from dry, chapped winter skin with this balm.

What you’ll love: This 100% natural product is great for soothing irritated skin. In addition to tea tree oil, it includes peppermint, lavender and lemon oil and can be used on sensitive skin.

What you should consider: This product is not labelled as non-comedogenic, so it could cause breakouts.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Bunny James Pre Filled Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: No stocking? Problem solved with this Christmas stocking already stuffed with treats.

What you’ll love: The treats that come inside this stocking are sweet and healthy indulgences, with low carbs and no added sugar,

What you should consider: This stocking stuffer has eight individually packaged snacks.

Where to buy: Amazon

