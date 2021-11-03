If you want to complement your costume with eye makeup, try adding thick, red wingtips with tiny black dots.

Which ladybug costume for adults is best?

Whether you’re on the hunt for an adorable guise, a sexy ensemble or something in between, a ladybug costume is an excellent option. You can buy wings with an antennae headband and combine them with a black outfit you already own, or you can go all out by adding a ladybug dress.

If you are searching for the best ladybug costume for adults, the Ladybug Wings and Headband Set by Fun World is a top choice because you can pair it with your favorite all-black outfit.

What to know before you buy a ladybug costume for adults

Customize your costume

While there aren’t many pieces to a ladybug costume for adults, that doesn’t mean you can’t customize your outfit to best fit your needs. If you want to go for the ladybug wings and antennae with a black ensemble, try a little black dress, black yoga set or black unitard. You can also grab your favorite black outfit from your closet, toss on your wings and go.

If you opt for the full ladybug costume, then consider pairing it with a bright red petticoat to give your skirt some flirty volume.

Have fun with accessories

Have a little more fun with your ladybug costume by adding accessories like a costume wig, ladybug glasses or a ladybug wristlet to hold your essentials.

One size fits most

The closer it gets to Halloween or other dress-up occasions, the more likely it is that some sizes of complete ladybug costumes may not be available. Shop early if this is the type of costume you’re searching for. However, you’re far more apt to get a perfect fit if you go with the wings and antennae set because they typically fit most adults.

What to look for in a quality ladybug costume for adults

Wing types

Some ladybug costumes include wings made with details like sparkles or a wireframe to create an adorable ensemble. However, keeping those items in perfect shape can be a challenge as you store them for future use. Wings without details that are challenging to maintain are far more apt to last for more than one wear, becoming a timeless staple in your costume wardrobe for years to come.

Antennae types

Most ladybug antennae are made of thick black pipe cleaners with red pom-poms at the end. While adorable, they might not last very long. Try investing in a quality pair of bug antennae made from durable materials that you can reuse with other costumes.

Dress details

If you go for a ladybug costume with a dress, ensure that it is well-made so you can save it for future use. That means it should have high-quality fabric, clean stitching and sturdy zippers or closures that are easy to maintain.

How much you can expect to spend on a ladybug costume for adults

A ladybug costume for adults will cost between $13-$35, though you can easily spend up to $100 or more, depending on your accessories and outfit.

Ladybug costume for adults FAQ

What can you wear if you want to be a ladybug but can’t don the wings?

A. If you can’t wear ladybug wings or simply don’t want to, try a cute ladybug T-shirt.

How can you create a cute couples costume if your partner won’t dress up?

A. Costume T-shirts are a great compromise. Your partner’s shirt can say anything from “I’m with the ladybug” to “Pretend I’m a ladybug.”

What’s the best ladybug costume for adults to buy?

Top ladybug costume for adults

Ladybug Wings and Headband Set by Fun World

What you need to know: This is an adorable ladybug costume that you can pair with your own black clothes.

What you’ll love: It comes with a pair of long, red ladybug wings that are covered in black dots. The wings attach with elastic straps that fit over your shoulders. The set also includes an antennae headband with red pompoms. One size fits most adults.

What you should consider: Some users said the antennae wasn’t the highest quality, but with such an affordable outfit, it would be easy to justify adding a better pair later.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ladybug costume for adults for the money

Ladybug Wings With Headband by Creative Education of Canada Store

What you need to know: This one-size-fits-most ladybug costume is perfect for those who love sparkle, tulle, marabou and velvet.

What you’ll love: The 15-inch wings are wrapped in red tulle and boast black velvet dots with gold trim. They are attached to elastic straps that are pulled over the shoulders. The antennae headband features red marabou pom-poms at each end.

What you should consider: While it might be hard to maintain this set for years to come, its price makes it a worthy purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Daisy Ladybug Costume by Leg Avenue

What you need to know: It’s perfect if you want a flattering head-to-toe ladybug costume that makes adults feel both sexy and cute.

What you’ll love: It includes a well-made dress with a seamless red bodice covered in black polka-dots. It also comes with matching sleeves, wings and an antennae headband. You can choose to add a petticoat to the black satin skirt for volume.

What you should consider: Some users said the antennae headband was not as well-made as the rest of the outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

