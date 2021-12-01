Best knitted Christmas stocking

Which knitted Christmas stockings are best?

Decorating the tree, baking cookies and hanging up stockings are parts of Christmas tradition, and skipping the latter is almost unheard of. Knitted stockings create an aura of coziness, and their woolen yarn is often styled in classic patterns that are reminiscent of past Christmases. These stockings can be found in chain retail and small businesses alike, their popularity never waning even when other holiday styles come and go.

Camp Kitschy Knits spends all spring and summer knitting their Personalized Wool Knit Christmas Stockings, so hundreds of households can have their traditional stockings hanging by the fireplace. These stockings are handmade with unique Christmas character designs and are shipped within 3-5 days of being ordered.

What to know before you buy a knitted Christmas stocking

Theme

Businesses love the holiday season — not only are people buying gifts, but they’re also buying decorations by the trunkful. Some people have one Christmas theme throughout their entire house, while others choose to alternate by room. Your new stockings should ideally match your home’s Christmas theme.

Classic themes stick to the traditional green and red decorations. Most knitted stockings come in these recognizable colors, often having patterned images of Santa Claus and other festive icons.

There are also knitted stockings in rustic, coastal, elegant and minimalist themes, though they’re nowhere near as prominent.

Decorative vs. functional

Stockings are such a popular holiday item that some are made solely for decoration. These stockings won’t open or may not be built to support the weight of assorted goodies. If your knitted stockings are just meant for show, you only have one feature to look out for — a hanging loop.

Whether decorative or functional, a stocking should have a loop of fabric attached to the top. Otherwise, you have no way of hanging it by the fireplace as tradition dictates.

Measurements

Online shopping can be perilous, and nothing is more disappointing than opening a package that isn’t what you expected. Most traditional hanging stockings are 18 inches long and 10 inches across at the widest section. Other stockings may vary by an inch or two, but as long as they’re close to these dimensions, they should be capable of holding your stocking stuffers.

What to look for in a quality knitted Christmas stocking

Types of yarn

Multiple types of yarn can be used to create a Christmas stocking, affecting the texture and appearance of the final knitted piece.

Wool is the most popular choice because it can hold its shape well.

is the most popular choice because it can hold its shape well. Merino wool is like standard wool, except it’s allergy-friendly.

is like standard wool, except it’s allergy-friendly. Fleece is very soft and fluffy but expensive and relatively weak.

is very soft and fluffy but expensive and relatively weak. Silk , cotton , linen and rayon are lightweight and shiny.

, , and are lightweight and shiny. Synthetics (nylon, acrylic and polyester) are cheap and washable.

A reliable stocking is made with wool since its yarn is strong and can hold its shape.

Detail

Classic-style stockings are loved for their fun patterns and many are embellished with sequins, pom-poms, beading and other fun details. These stockings may have homespun images of candy canes, pine trees, snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and Santa Claus.

Varying designs

Part of the thrill of picking out Christmas stockings is getting to pick unique designs for the individuals in your household. Most stockings come with different designs and color options but still correlate with one another in a single theme. Some stockings also have the option to be monogrammed with your initials or name sewn into the fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on a knitted Christmas stocking

Most stockings cost around $25. However, handmade and monogrammed wool stockings cost $45-$70 per stocking.

Knitted Christmas stocking FAQ

What are Christmas stockings made of?

A. Most stockings have an inner cotton-blend layer but the outside can be velvet, needlepoint thread, knit yarn, polyester or felt.

When should I fill my Christmas stocking?

A. Depending on family tradition, some people fill their stockings throughout the month, while others do it the night before Christmas. Families with young children tend to wait until the night before since Santa is meant to be responsible for stuffing the stocking.

What are the best knitted Christmas stockings to buy?

Top knitted Christmas stocking

Camp Kitschy Knits Personalized Wool Knit Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: These wool stockings come in five different designs with personalized thread colors and fonts.

What you’ll love: These stockings are handmade and are 24 inches long and 7 inches wide. The sellers knit year-round to prep the base product so they can quickly personalize and ship out orders in the wintertime.

What you should consider: There may be limited quantities depending on the demand.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top knitted Christmas stocking for the money

JOYIN 4-Pack 18-Inch Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: This is a set of four knit stockings in red, green and white Christmas designs.

What you’ll love: These stockings have reindeer, holly berries and candy cane designs, each one being slightly different from the others. They’re built to hold stocking stuffers with their stretchy and heavy double-layered yarn.

What you should consider: The empty stockings may need to be stuffed with tissue to retain their shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eugenie2 Personalized Knitted Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: These 28-inch wool stockings come in 12 different red, white, blue and green patterns.

What you’ll love: These extra-large knit stockings have designs with holly berries, snowmen, pine trees and reindeer. The stocking is fully lined and is made of a wool and polyester blend. They have other knitted Christmas stockings listed in their store that can be matched with the ones from this set.

What you should consider: The stockings themselves are made by another company, while this seller monograms the item and ships it to you.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.