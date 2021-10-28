Best cowboy costume for kids

An inflatable bucking bull that your child “rides” says cowboy in a way that requires no guns.

Which cowboy costume for kids is best?

The cowboy is an icon of the spirit and adventure of the American frontier. In the days of the Wild West, cowboys were rough and tough characters who rode on horseback and slept outdoors.

Cowboys became folk heroes when they rode the Pony Express, worked on cattle ranches, got rid of the outlaws and brought law and order to the territory. If you are looking for a cowboy costume for a 4- to 9-year-old child, take a look at this Wild West Sheriff Kids Cowboy Costume. This costume has real chaps for riding the trail, a vest with a sheriff’s badge and two cap guns with quick-draw holsters.

What to know before you buy a cowboy costume for kids

Costume-grade clothing

Costumes are almost always flimsier than regular clothing and far less durable. Cheap materials keep the prices down for customers and are meant to only be worn a few times. Your child’s daily clothing is more durable and longer-lasting, so it is a good idea to accept that costumes are built to be worn once or twice a year and are not made to last.

Size

Costume sizes vary even more widely than the fluctuations you see from brand to brand in your child’s pants, shirts and jackets, so pay little attention to sizes as you know them. The difference in the sizes and shapes of kids the same age can be varied, especially in their early school years. Find the right size costume for your child by adding these three measurements together:

Age: Girls grow faster than boys and often tower over boys of the same age. Some kids are taller than average and some are shorter. A costume that says it is for kids 4 to 6 isn’t giving you enough information.

Girls grow faster than boys and often tower over boys of the same age. Some kids are taller than average and some are shorter. A costume that says it is for kids 4 to 6 isn’t giving you enough information. Weight: Weight varies a lot among young kids, too. The so-called “normal” weight for 10-year-old boys may be as little as 50 pounds or as much as 100 pounds. To further complicate matters, kids with the exact same weight come in a variety of different shapes.

Weight varies a lot among young kids, too. The so-called “normal” weight for 10-year-old boys may be as little as 50 pounds or as much as 100 pounds. To further complicate matters, kids with the exact same weight come in a variety of different shapes. Height: Height is partly related to age and weight but also varies greatly from child to child. One 60-pound child can easily be a foot taller than another.

What to look for in a quality cowboy costume for kids

Sheriffs and outlaws both start with very similar looks: boots, jeans and a cowboy hat. Look for costumes that include key cowboy features like chaps and the long dusters cowboys wore when riding the trail. Sheriff and marshal costumes should come with badges. If your child thinks of cowboys as rodeo stars that ride broncs and steers and rope cattle, look for a cowboy costume with a lariat.

Accessories

Gunfights have long been a staple of western movies and some parents and kids think no cowboy costume is really complete without six-gun holsters. Some people prefer cowboy costumes that don’t have any.

How much you can expect to spend on a cowboy costume for kids

Costume prices are hard to compare because some contain everything your kid needs, while others leave it to you to supply the accessories. Kids’ cowboy costumes cost anywhere from $15-$70, with many good choices in the $30-$40 range.

Cowboy costume for kids FAQ

Do all cowboy costumes come with guns?

A. Only a few. Most cowboy costumes are built around denim jeans, western shirts, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. The bandanna and hat are the key articles of clothing where little cowboys and cowgirls express their personalities.

What sorts of accessories make a cowboy costume look really authentic?

A. The top two things are cowboy boots and cowboy hats. The ones that come with costumes won’t impress anyone, so give some thought to buying your child real cowboy boots and a real cowboy hat.

What’s the best cowboy costume for kids to buy?

Top cowboy costume for kids

Wild West Sheriff Kids Cowboy Costume

What you need to know: Outlaws head for the hills when your 4- to 9-year-old child wears this Wild West sheriff’s outfit.

What you’ll love: This kids’ cowboy costume features chaps for riding the trail, a vest with a sheriff’s badge, cowboy hat, neckerchief to cut the trail dust and two cowboy pistol cap guns with quick-draw holsters that attach to the belt by loops. You personalize these pieces with your child’s own western jeans, boots and cowboy shirt. Team up with friends to form a posse.

What you should consider: Adults should decide if toy guns are appropriate for their child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cowboy costume for kids for the money

Dress-Up-America Cowgirl Costume for Kids

What you need to know: This wild west dress for girls is an essential cowboy costume.

What you’ll love: This kids’ cowboy costume includes a cowhide print cowgirl dress, a fringed suede vest with two gold stars and a red bandanna. Top it all off with a cowboy hat made of molded felt so you can shape your hat for the exact look you want. Add your own western boots to personalize this outfit for the cowboy in you.

What you should consider: The lack of boots and a hat keeps the price down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JYZCOS Inflatable Bull Rider Costume

What you need to know: Ride ‘em cowboy with this bull rider costume with an inflatable bull.

What you’ll love: Kids hang on to the bull’s soft horns as the rodeo animal kicks up its heels. The bull inflates in 90 seconds and is secured to the child’s waist with a drawstring closure. The internal battery-operated fan runs constantly to keep this soft, comfortable and durable polyester costume inflated. The cowboy’s “legs” are wearing jeans and boots, but you need to supply the cowboy shirt.

What you should consider: It comes in one size only, said to fit kids from 3 to 4.5 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

