The top Black Friday deals on Roku streaming sticks and TVs

It’s no secret Black Friday (Nov. 24) is one of the best days of the year to find deep discounts on top electronics. That’s true even if the gadgets in question are already pretty affordable, like Roku devices.

Roku makes some of the most popular and dependable streaming TV solutions on the market, and all at very affordable prices. The best Roku Black Friday deals lowers those prices even more. Even now you can get a Roku Express for less than $30, or a Roku Streaming Stick 4K at 10% off. You can even find popular Roku-powered TVs, like a 65-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV for under $500.

We here at BestReviews have tested some of the most popular Roku streaming devices over the years, giving them kudos for delivering some of the most sought-after audio and video features at great prices. If you want to get a new streaming TV, or add a streaming device to your current setup, these Black Friday Roku deals are a great place to start. We’ll continue to update these deals as prices change, so keep checking this page for more.

Best Roku Express deals

At Amazon, save on the classic Roku Express streaming device that’s small and light enough to stick to the bottom of your TV and delivers clear, solid 1080p HD video to any TV with an HDMI port. 5% OFF

The Roku Express 4K+ wowed us when we tested it, with its 4K video and HDR capabilities surpassing even the built-in Roku hardware of our test TV.

Best Roku Stick deals

Available at Walmart, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of Roku’s top-selling models, delivering 4K content and the smart Roku Voice Remote in a super portable design that lives right in the HDMI port of your TV. 10% OFF

Upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ and get all the 4K features of the Streaming Stick 4K plus the rechargeable Voice Remote Pro at Amazon.

Best Roku Ultra deals

The Roku Ultra LT is a Walmart exclusive model of Roku’s high-end player that sits on your TV stand and sports an Ethernet port for super fast wired data connections. 13% OFF

Best Roku Streambar deals

Available at Walmart, the Roku Streambar is a nifty device that combines a full-featured 4K Roku streaming player with a powerful HDMI-connected sound bar that adds extra depth and dimension to dialogue, sound effects, music and movie scores. Never struggle to hear what’s going on again! 22% OFF

Amazon lets you bundle the Roku Streambar with a complete Roku wireless surround speaker set for full-scale theatrical audio without extra wires or hassle.

Best Roku TV deals

Who has the best Black Friday Roku deals?

Amazon and the big-box retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are always reliable places for deep and broad price cuts on electronics during Black Friday, including Roku TVs and streaming devices. On the big shopping weekend itself, it isn’t surprising to find Roku devices for sale at membership clubs, such as Costco or Sam’s Club, or even large drugstores and general retailers.

But don’t count out the Roku website itself. In 2022, Roku’s online store offered 20% to 30% off on some of its top-selling models, including its high-end entries, the Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar Pro. It also offered limited-time deals on a part of the streaming experience that’s easy to overlook: the cost of subscriptions. Roku offered three months of free Apple TV or Paramount+ for $0.99 a month, compared to what now costs $5.99 to $11.99 a month full price.

Where can I find 65-inch Roku TV deals?

The sweet spot for 4K TVs can be considered 65 inches these days. TVs with Roku technology built in are some of the most convenient ways to get a Roku device, and Amazon already has some on sale, like the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series with 4K resolution and high-end picture and audio enhancements like Dolby Vision and DTS studio sound. As the big day draws closer, you’ll see even more deals coming out from Walmart and Best Buy as well, on 65-inch TVs and even bigger.

Interestingly, we found in our testing that sometimes the picture and audio quality of a dedicated Roku device, like the Express 4K+ or the Express Stick 4K+, beats the quality of built-in Roku hardware when used on the same smart TV. You could save a little money and still upgrade your viewing by purchasing a separate Roku streaming box or stick for your existing 65-inch TV, especially if it’s a high-end model.

Buying a Roku on Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday

Is there a big difference between buying Roku products on Black Friday versus Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday started out as an e-tailer alternative to brick-and-mortar store sales on Black Friday. These days, Black Friday sales span the whole weekend after Thanksgiving, but some online outlets may still drop special deals on Cyber Monday.

Roku deals last year stuck around from Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) and on into the first days of December. In 2022, Roku made sure that its own store and its major authorized retailers respected sale prices through Dec. 3.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jmar Gambol writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.