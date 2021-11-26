Best black Christmas ornament

One of the earliest holiday trees was erected in Germany in 1419 and was decorated with apples, wafers, gingerbread and tinsel.

Which black Christmas ornament is best?

Black ornaments might not scream Christmas cheer to everyone, but not everyone has to live with your tree. Most would agree they do give off an elegant and modern vibe. Maybe a sophisticated sable theme is just what you need to get you in the right headspace for the holidays. Shimmering and chic black glitter Christmas star ornaments by Hashtag Home are a great place to start.

What to know before you buy a black Christmas ornament

Pairs well with silver or gold

Black ornaments are fun to work with for the same reason you often start with a little black dress for any event — it’s the perfect jumping off point for accessorizing. A black Christmas tree with silver or gold and black ornaments looks beautiful. Gold, often considered one of the more standard Christmas colors, also pairs very well with black. A green tree can also look amazing with black ornaments. If you’re unsure where to begin, the blogosphere is full of creative ideas to get you started.

You don’t have to commit completely

A black tree with black ornaments might go over pretty big with your teenager’s goth friends, but it might not hit quite the right style note for you. Since there are no holiday decorating police, there can be no wrong answer, but it is a lot of fun to mix black ornaments with at least one other color. Black and white ornaments with a splash of red can look very playful and unique, for instance. Mixing in at least one traditional Christmas color might add just the right note of coziness. Ombre trees, which are white at the top and gently fade to black at the bottom, are also very popular, and they look great with a few black ornaments.

Think about the accessories

Lots of ornaments will come with their own hook, but you might want to be a little more deliberate than usual with your ornament hook choice. Black ornaments tend to look dressier, so a fancier hook might be well worth it. If you have a black and gold tree with silver ornament hooks, it might stand out in a bad way. Consider a coordinating hook style as bold as your new set of black ornaments.

What to look for in a quality black Christmas ornament

Scale

There are no rules to decorating your own tree, but some tree designers have made suggestions around the positioning and inclusion of different ornament sizes. Buying some extra large black ornaments might add visual interest to your tree. Many designers suggest hanging the larger ornaments near the center of the tree for a fuller look.

Texture

Black ornaments look good in any finish, whether that be matte, shiny, glittery. Some designers recommend mixing and matching different finishes and textures. Most also say only to do that within one centralized them for the whole tree.

Style

Black ornaments can be as dressy as glitter and feathers or as rustic as buffalo checks and tiny chalkboards hanging from twine. Designers generally recommend going with a tree theme that fits well in your home’s overall style. Happily, there are black ornaments in virtually any style category, from very modern to very rustic and everything in between.

How much you can expect to spend on a black Christmas ornament

Some of the most popular sets out there come with dozens of individual plastic black ornaments for under $10. There are also glass options that are much pricier, though. They can cost up to $30 and beyond, depending on the style of craftsmanship.

Black Christmas ornament FAQ

Why are red and green associated with Christmas?

A. There is no clear answer, but some of the theories center around the holly tree with its evergreen leaves and red berries. Holly trees were used as far back as Roman times in celebrations of the winter solstice.

Where can you get a black Christmas tree?

A. New black trees are pretty easy to find with a quick internet search. You can also spray paint your existing tree black. Tutorials abound online where individuals outline painting artificial trees all different colors, usually starting with a primer coat.

What’s the best black Christmas ornament to buy?

Top black Christmas ornament

Hashtag Home Christmas Star Ornaments

What you need to know: If you want to go big, there is nothing better than this 8-inch stunner.

What you’ll love: This one strikes a nice balance with its traditional shape but ultra-modern finish — glittering jet black. It is made of durable shatterproof plastic but looks much more expensive and sophisticated.

What you should consider: You only get four in this set, so it is not the most economical choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top black Christmas ornament for the money

Sea Team Plastic Christmas Ball Ornaments

What you need to know: This is a sturdy set made of shatterproof plastic, so they are built to last.

What you’ll love: This set is huge. You get 30 ornaments for a very reasonable price, so you can implement your new theme with just a small investment. The plastic balls are filled with different types of glitter, confetti and tinsel. Since it is all on the inside, however, you do not have to worry about extensive clean-up.

What you should consider: The variety of included designs is nice, but you every single one may not suit your preferences, so a few might be wasted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Whitehurst Glass Christmas Ornaments

What you need to know: These are so shiny they will lend a very dressy and traditional look.

What you’ll love: There is nothing quite like the look of real glass, and these come in a reusable carton for safe storage. You get a set of eight for a more unified look throughout your tree.

What you should consider: These might not last many years in a household with kids or pets.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

