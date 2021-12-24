Best rose gold dress

When wearing rose gold, less is more. Stick with a small palette of similar colors, so nothing pulls attention away from your dress.

Which rose gold dress is best?

When looking for a dress for a formal affair, you will want something elegant. A dress that gives you an air of royalty. There are not too many colors that anyone can pull off with such natural ease as rose gold.

A rose gold dress can come in many styles and silhouettes. The best one for you will be the one that matches the tone of the affair while flattering your natural form. Alex Evenings Embellished-Lace Gown, for instance, has a sophisticated gown silhouette. The delicate embellished lace makes it suitable for elegant, upscale events.

What to know before you buy a rose gold dress

What color is rose gold?

While rose gold sounds like it would be a very specific shade of gold, the hue can vary greatly from dress to dress. True rose gold is not gold, but more of dusty or smoky pink, the same as rose gold jewelry. In the fashion world, rose gold denotes luxury, elegance and affluence. It is a romantic and refined color that blends wealth and style.

Do all rose gold dresses feature sequins?

At first glance, it might seem impossible to find a rose gold dress that doesn’t feature sequins or some other shimmering element in the design. However, plenty of dresses feature flowery lace, sheer elements or a refined solid matte color. The level of dazzle that you want depends on your personality. Rose gold is a versatile color that always maintains an air of classic elegance and glamour.

What to look for in a quality rose gold dress

Size

The fit of a dress can vary from person to person, depending on the individual’s build. However, if you read the reviews, it is possible to get a good idea if the dress you are considering generally runs small or large. To make sure you are not disappointed when your dress arrives, read the reviews, paying particular attention to individuals who seem to have a similar body type as you.

Length

Whether you prefer mini dresses or maxi dresses, you can find either in rose gold. The shorter varieties lean toward a swing dress, perfect for festive but classy occasions, such as cocktail parties. The longer versions are suitable for the most formal events. A rose gold gown would be appropriate for the mother of the bride, the bridal party or even the bride.

Silhouette

The silhouette is the shape the dress makes when it hangs from your body. While many agree that an A-line silhouette is generally the most flattering, rose gold dresses come in a wide variety of silhouettes. Look for one that emphasizes your body type in a flattering way.

Form-fitting

When shopping for a dress, some people prefer one that tightly clings to every curve of their body, while others prefer more relaxed tailoring. Ultimately, this is a matter of personal preference. However, the occasion can also dictate whether a form-fitting dress is a good choice or not.

Design

All the details of the dress fall into this last category. Do you prefer pleats? A floral pattern? Embroidery? Sequins? When buying a rose gold dress, look for a design that excites you.

How much you can expect to spend on a rose gold dress

Rose gold dresses tend to be elegant, with many featuring sequins. It might be difficult to find one under $30, but it will be easy to find many that cost $200-$300.

Rose gold dress FAQ

What type of makeup palette goes best with a rose gold dress?

A. When choosing makeup, keep the shades close to the dress’s color. A soft rose gold, a dusty pink or even a nude can work well. Something with subtle blue undertones can help maintain a level of classic elegance. However, if you want to be a little more daring, a shimmering golden eye shadow can elevate your look from royalty to an earthly goddess.

How do I accessorize a rose gold dress?

A. When wearing a rose gold dress, the accessories should complement the dress, not draw attention away from it. Rose gold jewelry is an obvious choice. However, it is also possible that silver, gold and diamonds or zirconias will work, depending on your preference. Again, the jewelry should be delicate or understated, so it does not become the ensemble’s focus.

What’s the best rose gold dress to buy?

Top rose gold dress

Alex Evenings Embellished-Lace Gown and Shawl

What you need to know: This is a long and strikingly sophisticated gown that comes with a matching, removable shawl.

What you’ll love: This glamorous gown silhouette option is suitable for the grandest of events. The long, flowing fabric has a regal air that will make you the focus of the evening. It features delicate, embellished lace with a V-neck and comes with a sheer shawl.

What you should consider: While this is a beautiful, elegant dress, it is priced higher than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top rose gold dress for the money

Grace Karin Sleeveless Solid Floral Swing Dress

What you need to know: This form-flattering, A-line swing dress is the perfect mix of fun and elegance.

What you’ll love: This sparkling V-neck swing dress features a pleated bodice and a flared skirt. It has a concealed zipper in the back, so it looks seamless. It is suitable for weddings, cocktails, parties and other special occasions.

What you should consider: While the dress fits well, a few individuals noted it was a little longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kate Kasin Sequined Maxi Evening Dress

What you need to know: If you are looking to make an impression with an eye-catching sequined dress suitable for a formal event, this is the choice for you.

What you’ll love: This is a sleeveless dress with a V-neck and a V-back. It has a cinched and pleated waist, lining and a concealed zipper in the back.

What you should consider: If you have sensitive skin, the sequins may be a little uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

