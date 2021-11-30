Best dress for pear-shaped bodies

Which dresses for pear-shaped bodies are best?

All body shapes are recognized in the fashion world and professional stylists know all the tricks for dressing a specific body shape. Most have decided to share their knowledge with the world, giving tips on accentuating your best features. R. Vivimos’ Women Summer Ruffled Vintage Dress is a flowy dress with an empire waist and a fitted bodice that flares under the bust. This dress is suited for hourglass and pear shapes, showing off your figure with its ruffles and tied neckline.

What to know before you buy a dress for a pear-shaped body

To become more stylish and to feel more confident, you should learn what silhouettes hug the curves of your body shape. Learning what clothing trends complement your body and which ones to avoid are essential steps to mastering the fashion world. A dress for a pear-shaped body will fit in a way that emphasizes your best assets.

What is a pear-shaped body?

People with a broad lower body and narrow upper body are referred to as pear, spoon or triangle shaped. If you aren’t sure if you have a pear shape, look in the mirror and look for traits such as a narrow waist, a small bust, thicker legs and hips that are wider than your shoulders.

If you’re still unsure, you can always take your measurements to calculate your body type.

Goals

When dressing a pear-shaped body, your main goal should be to create balance. Your outfit should overplay your shoulders to make them more proportioned to your hips — creating an hourglass figure. You want to highlight your upper body and elongate your frame with detailed blouses and knee-length dresses.

Types of dresses

Multiple dresses flatter a pear-shaped frame.

An A-line dress flatters every body shape by tucking in at the waist and leading into a straight skirt.

flatters every body shape by tucking in at the waist and leading into a straight skirt. A fit and flare dress has the same effect as the A-line but with a more flared skirt.

has the same effect as the A-line but with a more flared skirt. A wrap dress will cinch at the waist with ruching (bunching of fabric) or a belt.

Avoid bodycon, mermaid and T-shirt dresses, which will not be as flattering for your body type.

Dress details

When choosing one of these dresses, look for certain embellishments that will draw attention upward. Consider more voluminous upper sleeves, such as puff, flutter and off-the-shoulder options. Be sure to avoid puffy sleeves that have volume lower down your arm — these will exaggerate your hipline, having the opposite of the desired effect.

Pear-shaped bodies have many neckline options; Queen Anne (high in the back and low in the front), high, boat, scoop, asymmetric, collars, square and sweetheart cuts. You should avoid sleeveless and plunging V-necks that will fail to broaden your upper body.

What to look for in a quality dress for a pear-shaped body

A great dress for a curvy lower body will be made of a thin fabric and create balance without overdoing it. It may take some trial and error, but you can learn how to dress up and accentuate your shoulders through clever technique.

Thin fabrics

Thick fabrics can widen the appearance of the waist, and you should try to lean towards thinner materials for your dress. The best materials are lightweight ones such as silk, linen, cotton, polyester and spandex (or lycra and elastane) blends. Be wary that thinner fabrics can be prone to sheerness and you may want to avoid light solid color dresses when going lightweight.

Balance

A quality dress for a triangle body will embellish the shoulders without going overboard. Massive puff sleeves are not flattering on anyone and subtle exaggerations will balance out your body better than anything overly dramatic.

Embellishments

A quality dress focuses on subtle techniques to draw attention upwards, such as a brighter top, breast pockets, patterns and certain necklines. A cinched waist will draw in the waist just above the hips with an elastic or adjustable belt.

How much you can expect to spend on dresses for pear-shaped bodies

Most casual dresses will cost around $30.

Dresses for pear-shaped bodies FAQ

Can I be more than one body shape?

A. All bodies can have characteristics of other body shapes. You may lean towards an hourglass shape if you have a larger bust or an apple shape if you tend to bloat in your stomach.

What accessories look best on pear-shaped bodies?

A. Large and layered necklaces, dangling earrings and wide-brimmed hats will flatter a pear shape.

What are the best dresses for a pear-shaped body to buy?

Top dress for pear-shaped bodies

R. Vivimos Women Summer Ruffled Vintage Dress

What you need to know: This dress is a cotton blend midi dress that comes in 15 different colors.

What you’ll love: The dress material is lined and lightweight with a ruched torso and half puff sleeves. It is ideal for warmer months of the year and can be worn to casual parties, weddings and everyday places.

What you should consider: It needs to be ironed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dress for pear-shaped bodies for the money

Homeyee Women’s Short Sleeve Floral Casual Aline Midi Dress

What you need to know: This polyester and spandex blend dress is an A-line style and comes in 20 different patterns and colors.

What you’ll love: This dress is machine washable, doesn’t require ironing and has a zipper closure. It cinches around the middle with an elastic band and is very flattering.

What you should consider: Some of the patterns are sheerer than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sarin Mathews Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress

What you need to know: This is a pull-on cotton-blend dress that comes in 22 different colors.

What you’ll love: The material is lightweight, soft and stretchy, and it has an off-shoulder design with a ruffled top half and cinched waist. The dress is not see-through, and it has deep side pockets.

What you should consider: It does not hide belly weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.