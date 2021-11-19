Best Christmas sweater dress

Ugly Christmas sweaters became trendy in the 1950s when they were called “jingle bell sweaters.”

Which Christmas sweater dresses are best?

Nothing puts you in the Christmas spirit like Christmas-themed apparel. Everybody knows the ugly Christmas sweater is an important part of the season, but there are Christmas sweater dresses, too (although not ugly).

A good way to stand out during celebrations is to wear a Christmas-pattern sweater dress instead of an ugly sweater. A high-quality option for a Christmas sweater dress is the White Snowman Christmas Dress With Scarf From Tipsy Elves. It has a unique design and is crafted for a comfortable fit.

What to know before you buy a Christmas sweater dress

Themes

Reindeer-themed Christmas sweater dresses are among the most popular. You can find a reindeer-themed Christmas sweater dress in almost every color. A snowman-themed Christmas sweater dress can either have a full snowman on it or just bits and pieces. Some of the sweater dresses with this design have two or more snowmen on them. This theme is perfect for those who want to celebrate a white Christmas.

Color-themed Christmas sweater dresses have simpler designs than others. Common colors for a Christmas sweater dress are red, white, green, and black.

Styles

Long Christmas sweater dresses usually extend below the knee and can reach up to your ankles, while a short Christmas sweater dress either stops mid-thigh or somewhere above the knees.

Plain Christmas sweater dresses are designed with one major color. They are then complemented with a Christmas pattern in front. Patterned Christmas sweater dresses have a dominant pattern that runs through the entire fabric.

What to look for in a quality Christmas sweater dress

Material

A good-quality Christmas sweater dress should be one piece. Some materials include cotton, wool, and acrylic. Sometimes, a blend of two or more materials is used to improve the quality of the sweater dress. Cotton Christmas sweater dresses are soft and lightweight while wool Christmas sweater dresses are perfect for staying warm. Acrylic Christmas sweater dresses are more affordable, but they aren’t ideal for long-term use.

Sizing

Some Christmas sweater dresses run large while others are made to be snug. It’s important to check the manufacturer’s size chart before making a purchase.

Design

Christmas sweater dresses can have a straight, droopy, or A-line design. Some sweater dresses are meant to be baggy when you wear them. Others are designed like pencil dresses.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas sweater dress

A Christmas sweater dress can cost $25-$70 depending on the quality of the material. Sweater dresses with more detailed designs cost more than simple ones.

Christmas sweater dress FAQ

How can you style a Christmas sweater dress?

A. Christmas sweater dresses look great when paired with boots and black tights. You can also pair your sweater dress with black leggings and accessorize with a scarf.

Can you wear a Christmas sweater dress after the holidays?

A. Christmas sweater dresses are best worn during Christmas. However, if you want to wear your sweater dress year-round, buy a plain colored one that fits into other seasons.

What are the best Christmas sweater dresses to buy?

Top Christmas sweater dress

White Snowman Christmas Dress With Scarf From Tipsy Elves

What you need to know: This cute and playful sweater dress comes with a colorful Christmas scarf.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a stretchy sweater material, which makes it comfortable. It’s also form-fitting so it flatters your figure. The red and green scarf accentuates the design. This sweater dress is great to wear for Christmas parties throughout the season.

What you should consider: It runs large and the fabric might become sheer when stretched, so it might not be ideal for wearing alone. It also is on the short side, so you might consider warm leggings to wear underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas sweater dress for the money

Spadehill Christmas Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This is a cable-knit, Christmas lights-themed sweater dress with a solid black design.

What you’ll love: It is true to size so you can use your normal measurements. The dress is well-made from a soft material that won’t cause itching. It has reinforced seams so you don’t have to worry about it coming loose.

What you should consider: It’s a little short so you might need to pair it with leggings or tights. The bottom of the dress doesn’t have the same lining as the upper part so it might be a bit sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Queen Loose Print Christmas Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This is a ribbed-knit oversized sweater dress, which is perfect to wear during the cold winter months.

What you’ll love: This Christmas sweater dress has two pockets and a turtleneck design to keep you warm and cozy. It is available in a variety of Christmas designs, including snowmen, reindeer, and snowflakes. It’s great for lounging around the Christmas tree or on your couch during the holidays.

What you should consider: The pockets pop out at the hips and thighs. This might create an unflattering look. Order a size up if you prefer the sweater dress to reach your knees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

