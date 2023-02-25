Which Spanx leggings are best?

Spanx is best known for their groundbreaking shapewear, but that’s not all they have to offer. There are now several styles of Spanx leggings available, ranging from athletic to dressier styles.

Spanx leggings possess many of the benefits of the brand’s shapewear, including shaping, support and compression. They’re not just your basic black leggings, either. Spanx leggings come in a broad range of colors, materials and patterns. Spanx Faux Suede Leggings are among the top picks.

What to know before you buy Spanx leggings

What do Spanx leggings offer?

Like the shapewear, Spanx leggings shape and sculpt the torso and legs. All styles are designed with tummy-control waistbands, which have a compressive effect and create a flattering silhouette. Others focus on lifting or smoothing certain areas, namely the hips, thighs and butt.

Sizing

Spanx leggings are available in sizes XS through 3X. Select styles are also available in petite and tall sizes. When it comes to choosing the right size in Spanx leggings, it’s best to try your regular size first. Although they’re designed to run true to size, some wearers feel more comfortable sizing up in certain styles.

How to style Spanx leggings

Spanx leggings can be worn in countless ways, making them a versatile investment.

Dressy: Because they have a tailored appearance, they’re easily dressed up with blouses, blazers and heels.

Casual: Spanx leggings are suitable for casual wear, especially when they’re coordinated with cardigans, tank tops or flats.

Sporty: There are also athletic Spanx leggings, many of which are solid and work well with patterned workout tops and sports bras.

What to look for in quality Spanx leggings

Materials

Most Spanx leggings are made with a blend of nylon and Spandex. The material is ultra-flexible, and it hugs and shapes the tummy and legs. A few dressy Spanx leggings are made with stretch faux leather or suede. While these styles have high flexibility, they’re slightly more structured than nylon and Spandex styles.

Waistband

Spanx leggings have smoothing waistbands that have a light compressive effect without making wearers feel uncomfortable. They also have stay-put designs that prevent them from rolling down during activity or bending. Most Spanx leggings have high waistbands that taper at the smallest part of the waist, and depending on the design, the waistbands measure anywhere from 3-5 inches wide.

No center seam

One feature that sets Spanx leggings apart from other premium styles is that they lack a center seam. Not only does it give the leggings a more flattering silhouette, but it also eliminates uncomfortable chafing and the need for frequent adjustments. Instead, Spanx leggings have seams running down the sides or front of the legs.

How much you can expect to spend on Spanx leggings

Spanx leggings start at $68, which mostly includes basic black styles. In the $78-$98 range, you’ll find a variety of Spanx fashion and athletic leggings. The most expensive styles run closer to $110 and include dressy styles made with faux leather and some maternity styles.

Spanx leggings FAQ

What kind of underwear should I wear with Spanx leggings?

A. Because Spanx leggings hug the body, many wearers opt for seamless or low-profile underwear. Laser-cut panties, for instance, lack bulky seams and offer a discreet appearance beneath form-fitting clothing. Thongs are also an option, as they eliminate noticeable seams around the butt.

Does Spanx offer other clothing besides leggings?

A. Yes. Spanx now has a robust clothing line that includes tops, dress pants, jackets, bras, underwear and maternity clothing. The newest offerings are a men’s collection, which currently includes sculpting undershirts, tanks, T-shirts and boxers, and a children’s leggings collection.

How long will Spanx last?

A. Spanx leggings are more durable than most leggings, including many high-end styles. If they’re well cared for, which includes washing them properly, they may last for close to 2 years when they’re worn on a regular basis. However, if they’re only worn occasionally, Spanx leggings may last up to 3 years.

What are the best Spanx leggings to buy?

Top Spanx leggings

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

What you need to know: These leggings tap into the suede trend and elevate it with a panel design that emphasizes hips and elongates legs.

What you’ll love: The faux suede has a luxurious, buttery texture. Because the material is thick and durable, it withstands plenty of wash and wear, but it’s still breathable to avoid overheating.

What you should consider: A few wearers would have liked to see these leggings available in more colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spanx leggings for the money

Spanx Look At Me Now Leggings

What you need to know: Popular for everyday wear, these Spanx leggings offer all-over shaping while still being comfortable.

What you’ll love: They have a high, wide waistband that smooths without digging into your sides. The ankle hems are snug and give the leggings a tailored appearance. They’re flexible so they don’t restrict your range of motion.

What you should consider: A few wearers indicated they needed to size up for the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a pair of going-out leggings, this faux leather style is easy to dress up with fancy tops and heels.

What you’ll love: They have a structured design, making them simple to coordinate with most tops. The faux leather has a chic, subdued shine. The wide waistband won’t roll down, including when you dance or bend. It also has built-in mesh shaping.

What you should consider: Several people felt the leggings ran small and that certain areas may stretch out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

