Best faux leather pants

Faux leather was first made popular for shoes and automobile interiors in the mid-20th century, but they didn’t become widely used in fashion until the 2010s.

Which faux leather pants are best?

Leather pants are a timeless look, but authentic pairs can be expensive. Fortunately, faux leather pants are cheaper, more accessible and just as fashionable as the real thing. They pair nicely with just about anything and make it easy to throw together a quick, but stylish look. Whether casual or dressy, faux leather pants can be worn for most any occasion.

If you are looking for a great pair of faux leather pants you can wear anywhere, consider our top choice, Ginasy Women’s High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings. They’re slim-fitting and fleece-lined for extra warmth.

What to know before you buy faux leather pants

No pockets

Except for the rare pair, most faux leather pants typically do not have pockets in the front or back. When planning outfits, consider adding a jacket, small purse or clutch to carry any necessary items. Clear clutches offer a fresh look that will pair perfectly with chic faux leather pants.

Choosing a size

Buying pants online is often a gamble, and buying faux leather pants is no different. It helps to know your measurements so you can find the perfect fit for you. If you’re looking at compression-style faux leather pants, it may be best to purchase a size up to help ensure a good fit.

Where to wear them

Having a general idea of the places you’ll want to wear your faux leather pants will help you determine the right pair for you. While most styles fit most situations, some are better than others. Faux leather leggings are best for casual or active wear, while high-rise and belted pieces are better for work or evening wear.

The weather where you live is also important to take into account. If you want to wear them in colder temperatures, consider a pair that has a fleece lining. If it often gets hot where you live, go with a pair that is lighter and thinner.

What to look for in quality faux leather pants

Fit

There are many styles and fits of faux leather pants. High-waisted faux leather pants accentuate the waist, while tight spandex leggings fit your form. There are also loose-fit and chino styles, and even joggers for a cool and casual look. You can go with wide flared legs that accommodate boots, slim legs that taper at the ankles, or even pants cuffed at the hem.

Color and print

Faux leather pants are available in a wide variety of colors and prints. The most common solid option is black, though you can also find light and dark brown, red and even blue. The pattern options are more limited, and include camo, animal prints and metallic shimmer. When choosing a color, consider the overall look you’re going for, as well as what would pair best with what you already have in your closet.

Belt or no belt

Some styles of faux leather pants come with their own attached belt. Others come with belt loops to allow you to accessorize at will. An attached belt gives the pants a finished look, though not being able to remove it may become inconvenient later. If you have any doubt at all about the belt, then opting for belt loops is probably a better choice.

How much you can expect to spend on faux leather pants

Faux leather pants generally cost between $20-$70, depending on the quality of the material and the brand.

Faux leather pants FAQ

What goes with faux leather pants?

A. You can wear faux leather pants with just about anything. Common looks usually include pairing it with a nice jacket and heels, or with a t-shirt or tank top and sneakers.

Are faux leather pants better for the environment?

A. Faux leather is more eco-friendly and cruelty-free than regular leather. However, some of the chemicals required to treat the fabric are not good for the environment if improperly handled by the manufacturer.

What are the best faux leather pants to buy?

Top faux leather pants

Ginasy Women’s High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings

What you need to know: Shiny and elastic, these faux leather leggings are slim-fitting and fleece-lined.

What you’ll love: These pants are available in seven different colors, so you can build up your wardrobe. The wide waistband is designed to accentuate curves and streamline the shape of your body. They don’t wrinkle and are great for multiple types of occasions.

What you should consider: These pants can get hot after a few hours of wear. The sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top faux leather pants for the money

Everbellus Women’s Faux Leather High Waist Leggings

What you need to know: Soft, stretchy and affordable, these faux leather leggings with a slim fit come in sizes up to 2X.

What you’ll love: These pants are figure-hugging to create a smooth silhouette. They’re thick, supportive and easy to pair for a variety of looks. They’re comfortable and look like real leather. You can fold the waist down or leave it up.

What you should consider: Several customers reported a chemical odor they had soak to remove. They tend to run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bar III Faux-Leather Jogger Pants

What you need to know: These chic and comfy faux-leather joggers come with front zipper pockets.

What you’ll love: These pants feature a cinch self-tie waist for customizable comfort and short elastic ankle cuffs. They’re cute, roomy and easy to dress up or down. The faux leather is of high quality and the waist is stretchy.

What you should consider: These pants tend to run a little big, but you can cinch the waist down for a tighter feel. They’re shorter than most joggers and faux-leather pants.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

