Best fall skirt

The Duan Qun Miao was the first culture known to wear miniskirts. In fact, Duan Qun literally means "short skirt."

Which fall skirt is best?

The changing of seasons is a great time to rotate your wardrobe and break out pieces that better suit the weather. In fall, we get to wear our comfortable, cozy garments to guard against the growing chill in the air while sipping hot drinks and thinking about steaming soup.

People often think of pants as the best cold weather clothing, but a good skirt can be just as warm. The important thing is knowing how to pair warm fabrics and layers. Our top choice for perfect fall style is the Kate Kasin Women’s A-Line Vintage Skirt.

What to know before you buy a fall skirt

Fabric

Fall tends to be a bit chilly in most areas, so it’s a good idea to look for skirts in a warmer, denser fabric. Usually, that means wool, flannel or even a dense canvas. Knitted skirts are a great option, as well. If you live in an area where fall is actually quite warm however, you can get away with light cottons for a while longer.

Color and pattern

The type of colors that really channel fall vibes tend to be jewel and earth tones, like mustard yellow, camel, burgundy and forest green. If you prefer less color in your wardrobe, black and charcoal grey are a good way to go.

The most common pattern you’ll find is plaid. Plaid is a great choice because there are so many different varieties. Whether you choose a solid-colored skirt or a patterned one, it can become a versatile basic or a statement piece in your wardrobe.

Layering

Depending on what kind of skirt you get, you’ll want to be sure to have leggings and warm socks to wear under your fall skirts, especially toward the end of fall when it gets colder. With a shorter skirt, warm leggings will keep you both cozy and stylish. With longer skirts, you can often get by just with warm socks, as the skirt will retain a fair amount of heat.

What to look for in a quality fall skirt

Brand

It’s generally best to stick with reliable brands and to do your research on lesser-known or unknown brands. Even if you find a gorgeous fall skirt for a good price, you’ll be disappointed in the long run if it turns out to be poorly constructed or made with inexpensive materials. It’s better to spend a little more for an investment piece from a brand you can trust than jump at a less expensive option that won’t last more than a few months.

Material

The best garments tend to be made of higher-quality materials, though you sometimes trade one good quality for another. A skirt that’s 100 percent wool is going to last longer and keep you warmer than an acrylic blend. However, pure wool is less convenient to care for, and it’s possible to find synthetic blends that are of good quality.

The more often you launder material with a high percentage of elasticized material, the faster it loses elasticity, and the shorter the lifetime of the skirt. This is especially true if you wash it in hot water and place it in the dryer. With proper care, most natural materials can last longer.

Timeless, not trendy

Trends come and go, but the best pieces last for years. A good quality fall skirt in a timeless style can be adapted easily every year. The best skirts tend to be made in simple cuts that are easy to style because they’re made to last.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall skirt

A nice fall skirt can cost anywhere from $15-$60. You can expect to pay more for fall skirts from higher-end designers.

Fall skirt FAQ

Can I wear this skirt in other seasons?

A. You definitely can. It’s up to you!

How do I style a skirt for the fall?

A. Leggings, warm socks and boots are just one way to go. You can also layer a long sweater over the top of your skirt, and even add a belt if you want to nip in the waist. Wearing a cropped sweater will help emphasize an hourglass figure. Consider the color of your skirt and wear an accessory that matches, like a fun scarf or jacket.

What’s the best fall skirt to buy?

Top fall skirt

Kate Kasin Women’s A-Line Vintage Skirt

What you need to know: A comfortable play on a classic design, this Kate Kasin A-line skirt is perfect for all your fall occasions.

What you’ll love: Available in sizes small through XX-large, this lovely skirt comes in 14 colors and plaid patterns. Featuring a comfortable elastic waistband, this midi skirt has two pockets and pairs perfectly with a sweater or blouse.

What you should consider: The green and blue A-Line skirt fabric is cotton, while other colors are 50/50 cotton and polyester.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall skirt for the money

Urban CoCo Elastic High Waist Knee Length Pencil Skirt

What you need to know: An affordable basic, this comfortable pencil skirt comes in 10 fall colors.

What you’ll love: This knee-length ribbed knit skirt is both easy to wear and easy to style. It features a modest slit on the side and can be styled with anything from a t-shirt to your favorite sweater.

What you should consider: This skirt may be a little longer on more petite wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Juniors’ Rewind Pleated Front Skirt

What you need to know: If you aren’t ready to give up short skirts for fall, this adorable plaid one is perfect for layering with leggings for a trendy fall look.

What you’ll love: This skirt features a pleated front with a button closure and flounce hem. Available in three plaid styles, it comes in sizes from X-small to XX-large. It’s perfect for pairing with a cropped or baggy sweater.

What you should consider: This skirt does not have a lining.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

