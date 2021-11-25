Best blue jean overalls

If your jean overalls get stretched out after years of wear and tear, you may be able to shrink them back down by washing them in hot water and drying them alone on the hottest setting.

Which blue jean overalls are best?

Overalls are versatile, handy and timeless. They’re dynamic, useful and an easy way to throw on a great outfit for work or going out. For a classic look, blue jean overalls are the best way to go. Not only will they keep you warm for years to come, but they’ll hold everything you need for your day at work or out on the town. Blue jean overalls can be tight or loose-fitting, light wash or dark. Whatever your needs, the Dickie’s Bib Overall will serve you well.

What to know before you buy blue jean overalls

Where to wear

Overalls are a great choice for work attire, especially if you carry a lot of tools throughout your day. Some pairs even have belt loops that make it easy to attach a tool belt. For work purposes, make sure your pair is thick and durable so they never tear on the job. Most overalls will be suited for the job, as long as they’re not cheaply made. If you’re wearing them for style, you won’t have to worry as much if they’re durable or a little restrictive.

The weather

If you want to wear them all year long but it gets especially cold where you live, it may be best to look for a pair baggy enough to layer under. If it’s usually pretty warm, you may consider short overalls instead of a full-length pair. If you need leg protection for work despite the warm weather, consider a lighter pair with thinner material so you can stay comfortable.

The leg cut

The length and cut of the bottom of your overalls can make a big difference in how usable they are for you. Some pairs are cuffed, while others are boot cut to accommodate for large work footwear, or even have tapered ankles. Consider what you’ll be wearing with them before you buy. Baggy straight legs are great for work and layering, while tapered and cuffed ankles are better for flats and heels.

What to look for in quality blue jean overalls

Pockets

The number of pockets a pair of overalls contains directly affects how versatile and useful they are. A front breast pocket is a handy staple, but side pockets are a must-have no matter where or why you’re wearing them. Back pockets are important as well. How many you need all depends on how much you need to be able to hold during your day.

Waterproofing

If you work in or around water, it may be best to get a pair of blue jean overalls that are waterproof or water-resistant. If you’re having trouble finding a denim pair with this quality, you may consider looking at other material options. Otherwise, look for blue jean overalls that are light and will dry out quickly. You can also layer a waterproof jacket over your pair.

Adjustability and fit

The closures on blue jean overalls should be completely adjustable for maximum comfort and versatility. The fit can be baggy or loose, depending on what you need for your situation. If the pair has belt loops, you can adjust this with a good belt. The front buckles and snaps should be secure and durable without being too restrictive.

How much you can expect to spend on blue jean overalls

Blue jean overalls typically cost $40-$80, depending on the size and the quality of the brand. The more durable they are, the more they will cost at the start, but this will likely be a better investment in the long run.

Blue jean overalls FAQ

Can you replace the buckles on overalls if they break?

A. Yes. The buckles are cheap and easy to replace. You can find them at the craft section of your local store or order them online.

What should you pair with blue jean overalls?

A. The options are endless. You can wear long sleeve shirts or sweaters for warmth, or T-shirts and tank tops for cool and unrestricted wear. Everything from heavy work boots to light flats will go with them, it just depends on where and when you’re wearing them.

What are the best blue jean overalls to buy?

Top blue jean overalls

Dickie’s Bib Overall

What you need to know: This sturdy and roomy pair of overalls is built for working in comfort.

What you’ll love: This pair features many pockets and durable triple stitching for long-lasting use. It has high-backed shoulder straps and dual buttonholes and the legs are roomy to accommodate work boots. It’s tough, breathable and easy to layer in colder weather.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have belt loops and it runs a little small. Some of the pockets are too small for some customers to easily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue jean overalls for the money

AvaCostume Women’s Ripped Denim Overalls

What you need to know: These vintage-style distressed denim overalls are available in four shades of blue.

What you’ll love: This pair has front, back and side pockets. It’s breathable, cute and comfortable. The ankles are cuffed and it has simple hook and eye closures. It’s machine washable, making it a great pair for work or play.

What you should consider: Some users reported that some buttons broke after just one use and that the overalls aren’t always true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Liberty Men’s Stonewashed Bib Overall

What you need to know: This is a tough and reinforced pair of cotton overalls with the brand’s signature green accents.

What you’ll love: This pair features dynamic side and back pockets with button closures and zippers. The triple stitching ensures longevity. The straps are adjustable and the pair is machine washable. It even has high-visibility reflective tape for added safety.

What you should consider: This pair often runs large, and the zipper and stitching can easily come apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

