Best homecoming suit

It’s time to shine and turn heads with your jaw-dropping homecoming suit. Whether you’re going for a laid-back feel with a wraparound jacket or a sophisticated formal look consider several factors before buying.

Which homecoming suit is best?

It’s never the wrong time to start shopping for that one jaw-dropping homecoming suit. Homecoming suits for guys are no longer limited to the traditional black-tie style. You can pull a James Bond with the classic slim-fit black tuxedo from OppoSuits or really pop and crash homecoming with a relaxed pastel suit that has a careful but careless look.

What to know before you buy a homecoming suit

Dress code

You don’t want to buy an expensive suit just to get turned around because it doesn’t follow the dress code. It pays to double-check if the dress code for your homecoming suits is formal or casual.

On the one hand, you don’t want to show up to a casual homecoming in a dapper suit like the one you wore as a kid to your aunt’s wedding. On the other hand, you don’t want to show up at a formal homecoming in a bright blue wraparound suit.

Material matters

Unless it’s a high-quality suit, most are notoriously known to cause itches and copious amounts of sweat. Contrary to common belief, homecoming suits made of wool and other natural fibers breathe easier, making it more comfortable for the wearer. Natural fibers minimize sweating and feeling miserably hot.

Single-use or occasional

Generally, suits are a costly investment. A complete suit typically costs more than $100 but can go beyond $1,000. So consider purchasing a suit that you can use on another occasion if you plan on spending some money or go for a cheaper one that shows off your personality for the night.

A method to save money while looking stylish is to mix and match. Look for a budget-friendly suit jacket for around $50 to match with a pair of khakis or formal pants you already own.

Match your date or party

If you have a date for homecoming, it’s beneficial to take some time to try to get a sense of what they’re wearing. You want to complement each other, but not completely match. For example, matching accessories is a perfect option to achieve a sophisticated look.

The same could be said if you’re going with a group of friends. It’s important to differentiate yourself in some way to avoid looking like the Clone Army from “Star Wars.”

What to look for in a quality homecoming suit

Fit

Nothing looks and feels worse than a suit that doesn’t fit. Even quality oversized clothes ensure the shoulders and torso fit without looking like you bought a size or two too big.

The jacket must line perfectly with your shoulders. If you see any visible bumps on the shoulder, you should get a smaller size or a refund, because it doesn’t fit or there’s damage to the jacket’s interior.

The pants play an equally important role in defining a quality suit from a subpar one. When the waist is too large, it looks like there’s an adult diaper under your pants, but if it’s too tight, it could rip on the dance floor.

Fabric

​​Whenever possible, look for suits that are 100% wool. Visually, wool has a sophisticated look and lays on the body in a flattering manner. It has a feel to it that is more luxurious than its counterparts, like polyester and nylon blends.

Suits made of 100% wool material have a label stating they’re Super 80, Super 100 and beyond. When you see a higher number, it means the yarns are tighter, making it drape better.

Easy cleaning

In the past, all quality suits had to get dry cleaned. Most quality suits now feature lining and easily washable fabric so that you can wear them multiple times between washes.

If you ever spill a drink or some pasta sauce on your jacket, you can now throw it in the washer without shelling out for expensive cleaning services.

How much you can expect to spend on homecoming suits

You can find used suits for $50 at your local second-hand shop, or expect to spend $100-$400 for a budget-friendly suit and $500-$2,000 for a high-quality one.

Best homecoming suit FAQ

How do you get correct measurements?

A. Whether you buy your suit online or in-store, it’s crucial that you know your exact measurements. You can measure yourself at home with the help of family members and friends or head into your nearest men’s apparel store to get it professionally done.

This step is vital in getting the difference between the jacket measurement and the pant’s waistband right.

Mass-produced suits typically have a drop of 6 inches. That means if your jacket is 45 inches, your waist will be 39 inches. A suit with an ill-fitting drop is immediately noticeable and awkward to the eye.

Do you need a bespoke suit?

A. While a bespoke suit will give you the best fit and material, it comes with a hefty price tag. Once you have your measurements, find a suit that’s within your size. You can always take it to a tailor to get it perfectly altered for a reasonable price.

What’s the best homecoming suit to buy?

Top homecoming suit

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Modern-Fit Flex Stretch Chambray Suit

What you need to know: A light, fully functional jacket, you can use it for more than one occasion.

What you’ll love: This suit is a cotton blend, making it extremely light, durable and breathable for any weather conditions — even in humid states like Florida. The stretch fabric makes it easy to move around without feeling constricted.

What you should consider: It requires dry-cleaning, and each piece is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top homecoming suit for the money

Men’s OppoSuits Slim-Fit Black Tuxedo

What you need to know: This is an affordable suit for formal homecoming dances that gives the wearer a James Bond-esque elegance.

What you’ll love: Tuxedos are notoriously expensive, but this affordable suit makes it seem like you’re ready to play a round of poker with Le Chiffre after the dance. Its pads give a broader look to your shoulders while having an all-around comfortable fit.

What you should consider: With the slim-fit design, you might have to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Men’s Apt. 9 Slim-Fit Stretch Suit

What you need to know: The stretch in the fabric allows for all your most complicated dance moves.

What you’ll love: This suit comes as a set at an affordable price.

What you should consider: Some say it’s more of a classic fit rather than slim. The jacket is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

