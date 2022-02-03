Best Turkish cotton robe

A Turkish cotton robe will soften and become more absorbent with washings. The fast-drying cotton feels lightweight and smooth on the skin.

Which Turkish cotton robe is best?

If you’ve ever gone to a fancy spa or stayed in a luxury hotel, you may have been tempted to pilfer one of their Turkish cotton robes. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars for a robe spun from this superior cotton.

You can find reasonably priced Turkish cotton robes for wear at home. The cotton’s extra-long fibers give the material a smooth and quick-drying quality. With its extra plushy feel and super-absorbent terry cloth, the Land’s End Turkish Terry Cloth Robe is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Turkish cotton robe

Material

Turkish cotton robes are made from cotton grown and harvested exclusively in Turkey. Like Egyptian cotton, Turkish cotton boasts extra-long fibers, which makes it stronger and smoother than other kinds of cotton. And the material dries even faster than Egyptian cotton and is lighter in weight. It is also highly absorbent. For it to be authentic, be sure your Turkish cotton robe is 100% cotton and made in Turkey.

Uses

Turkish cotton robes make great bathrobes due to their high level of absorbency and quick-drying properties. Because of their light weight, they can also be used poolside or at the beach in the summer. Swimmers who get cold after swimming may enjoy slipping on a Turkish robe upon getting out of the pool. Turkish robes are also used at spas for lounging between treatments, going to and from treatments or for wear during some treatments.

To complete the look, pair your Turkish robe with spa slippers, which don’t need to be worn only at the spa! Many are made from Turkish cotton as well.

Sizing

Many Turkish cotton robes come in unisex sizing, especially spa robes. You can also find Turkish cotton robes in women’s sizes x-small to xx-large, and men’s sizes small to xx-large. It’s always best to take your measurements and look at the manufacturer’s sizing chart as a medium in one brand can be a different fit from a medium size in another. Unisex sizes are often one size fits all or a small/medium and medium/large size.

Length

Another important consideration when it comes to the fit of a Turkish cotton robe besides size is length. Most Turkish cotton robes hit either midcalf or at the ankle. Longer robes are warmer and offer more coverage but can be a tripping hazard. You can also find shorter women’s styles that hit just above or just below the knee. Shorter Turkish cotton robes are great as summer cover-ups or to wear in hot climates.

What to look for in a quality Turkish cotton robe

Pockets

Many consumers love a robe that features pockets. Pockets can be located at the front of the robe or as side pockets. Front pockets are generally large enough to comfortably hold a cellphone. Side pockets are generally better for keys or for placing your hands.

Hood

Some Turkish cotton robes come with hoods, which are loose and roomy. A hood provides extra comfort and coverage. Because of the highly absorbent quality of Turkish cotton, a hood can be used to dry your hair when you get out of the shower.

Lined

Select Turkish cotton robes feature microfiber or fleece lining for added warmth. Because the cotton material is naturally lightweight, Turkish cotton robes aren’t always super warm. A lined robe will provide an extra layer of insulation and added coziness.

Color

The classic color for Turkish cotton robes is white. Other neutral colors like cream, beige, tan or gray are also common. Dark colors, such as black, burgundy or navy, can hide stains and extend the wear of your robe.

How much you can expect to spend on a Turkish cotton robe

Turkish cotton robes start at $35 and can cost upward of $230. For a well-made Turkish cotton robe expect to pay between $75-$130.

Turkish cotton robe FAQ

Can I use fabric softener to soften my Turkish cotton robe?

A. Though you may be tempted to wash your new Turkish cotton robe with fabric softener, avoid the temptation. Fabric softener can deposit residue on the fabric, which actually makes it stiffer. Be patient and allow your Turkish cotton robe to gradually soften with regular washings.

Is a waffle robe the same as a Turkish cotton robe?

A. You’ll often see Turkish cotton robes in a waffle weave. This is a common and classic weave for Turkish cotton but be sure to check the label to be sure it is made of Turkish cotton and not just conventional cotton.

What are the best Turkish cotton robes to buy?

Top Turkish cotton robe

Land’s End Men’s Turkish Terry Cloth Robe Calf Length with Pockets

What you need to know: This thicker Turkish robe has a terry cloth feel that’s perfect for luxurious lounging.

What you’ll love: This quality robe comes in six attractive colors, including classic white. The super absorbent towel-like material is perfect for wear after a shower or soak. The robe is heavy, making it warm on chilly days.

What you should consider: This robe falls below the knees instead of hitting the calves on some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Turkish cotton robe for money

Turkish Linen Luxurious Turkish Terry Kimono Bathrobe for Women

What you need to know: This short, Turkish cotton robe comes at an unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: The hemline reaches just at the knees for most wearers, a perfect length if you’re looking for a short robe. The quick-absorbing, terry cloth material is perfect for drying off after the shower. Sizing runs from S to XXL.

What you should consider: The black color can shed lint and there are some reports that the material falls apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arus Women’s Hooded Classic Bathrobe Turkish Cotton Robe

What you need to know: This full-length, hooded robe is reasonably priced while still providing the luxury experience of a spa-quality robe.

What you’ll love: The terry cloth made from real Turkish cotton is super absorbent. The generous hood helps dry hair and adds extra coziness. It comes in a selection of colors and sizes.

What you should consider: The material can thin and tear with wear and washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.